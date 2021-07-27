© 2021 KALW
Your Call

The Push To Make The Child Tax Credit Permanent

Published July 27, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the newly-expanded child tax credit and what it will mean for children and families living in poverty. Four in 10 children in the US live in households that struggle to afford basic expenses. Tens of millions of families have started receiving monthly direct cash payments of up to $300 per child per month.

Guests:

Christopher Wimer, co-director of the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at the Columbia University School of Social Work, where he conducts research on the measurement of poverty and the impacts of social policies on low-income individuals and families

Web Resources:

HuffPost, Tara Golshan and Arthur Delaney: How Progressives Fought To Put Money In Parents' Pockets — And Won

19th News: The relief bill set to be signed by Biden could take a huge — if temporary — bite out of child poverty

The Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University: The Potential Poverty Reduction Effect of President-Elect Biden’s Economic Relief Proposal

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
