The Push To Make The Child Tax Credit Permanent

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the newly-expanded child tax credit and what it will mean for children and families living in poverty. Four in 10 children in the US live in households that struggle to afford basic expenses. Tens of millions of families have started receiving monthly direct cash payments of up to $300 per child per month.

Guests:

Christopher Wimer , co-director of the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at the Columbia University School of Social Work , where he conducts research on the measurement of poverty and the impacts of social policies on low-income individuals and families

Web Resources:

HuffPost, Tara Golshan and Arthur Delaney: How Progressives Fought To Put Money In Parents' Pockets — And Won

19th News: The relief bill set to be signed by Biden could take a huge — if temporary — bite out of child poverty