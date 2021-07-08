The Supreme Court's First Term With A Conservative Supermajority

On this edition of Your Call, we are discussing the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority. The Court upheld Obamacare, allowed a Catholic agency to refuse to work with gay parents, and upheld voting restrictions in Arizona, which will make it harder for people of color to vote.

The Court also issued three corporate rulings that received little attention. As the Court turns to next term’s cases on abortion and guns, what precedent is being set?

Guests:

Adam Cohen, writer and author of Nothing to Fear, Imbeciles, and Supreme Inequality:The Supreme Court’s Fifty-Year Battle for a More Unjust America. Adam previously served as a member of the New York Times editorial board and as a senior writer for Time magazine

Allison Riggs, co-executive director of the voting rights program at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the rights of people of color. In 2018, Allison argued the Texas redistricting case in the United States Supreme Court, and in 2019, she argued the North Carolina partisan gerrymandering case in the Supreme Court

