Media Roundtable: FRONTLINE Investigates The Resurgence Of Neo-Nazi Ideology And Far-Right Extremism In Germany

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we are discussing a new FRONTLINE investigation about the rise of far-right extremism and violence in Germany, including within the country’s military and police. According to Germany's domestic intelligence service, more than half of the 44,692 politically motivated crimes recorded in 2020 were committed by far-right extremists.

Evan Williams, reporter, producer, and director of Germany's Neo-Nazis & The Far Right, and award winning print, radio and television journalist

