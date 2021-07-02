© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: FRONTLINE Investigates The Resurgence Of Neo-Nazi Ideology And Far-Right Extremism In Germany

Published July 2, 2021 at 12:23 AM PDT
Germany's Neo-Nazis & the Far Right | FRONTLINE
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we are discussing a new FRONTLINE investigation about the rise of far-right extremism and violence in Germany, including within the country’s military and police. According to Germany's domestic intelligence service, more than half of the 44,692 politically motivated crimes recorded in 2020 were committed by far-right extremists.

Guest:

Evan Williams, reporter, producer, and director of Germany's Neo-Nazis & The Far Right, and award winning print, radio and television journalist

Web Resources:

PBS: Germany's Neo-Nazis & The Far Right

The New York Times: On the Path to Day X: The Return of Germany’s Far Right

Your Callneo-nazisfar-right extremismEvan Williamsgermany
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
