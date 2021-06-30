© 2021
The Lobbying Efforts Taking Down Climate Bills In The California Senate & An Update On The State Budget

Published June 30, 2021 at 1:45 AM PDT
14536194903_8c98c36d7b_b.jpeg
Wayne Hsieh
/
Flickr
California State Senate Chambers in Sacramento, California

On this edition of Your Call, we find out why climate bills keep dying in the California Senate, despite the Democrats’ supermajority. Capital and Main reports that swing vote Democrats on critical state Senate committees are being heavily lobbied by the Western States Petroleum Association and the State Building and Construction Trades Council.

Later in the show, we get an update on California's budget deal, which would expand health care for undocumented immigrants and spend billions to alleviate homelessness.

Guests:

Aaron Miguel Cantú, investigative reporter who covers oil and gas in California for Capital and Main and fellow at Type Investigate

Laurel Rosenhall, reporter covering California politics for CalMatters

Web Resources:

Capital and Main, Aaron Miguel Cantú: Why Big Climate Bills Keep Dying in the California Senate

Desert Sun, Janet Wilson: California bill to ban fracking dies in state senate committee

Politico, Jeremy White and Debra Kahn: California Democrats are reliably pro-labor. But one union is testing their patience.

CalMatters, Laurel Rosenhall, Sameea Kamal and Manuela Tobias: Five things to know about Newsom’s budget deal with Legislature

KCRA 3: California budget approved by lawmakers, heads to Newsom's desk

