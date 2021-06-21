© 2021
One Planet: Protests Continue Against The Line 3 Pipeline. "We Cannot Stop. And We Will Not Stop.”

June 21, 2021
On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're getting the latest on the protests against Enbridge's Line 3 Pipeline, which would carry tar sands from Alberta, Canada to a port in Superior, Wisconsin. Native activists and their allies say the pipeline threatens pristine wetlands, violates tribal sovereignty, and worsens climate change.

Guest:

Tara Houska, tribal attorney and founder of the Indigenous advocacy group Giniw Collective

Web Resources:

Stop Line 3

Grist: The Line 3 pipeline protests are about much more than climate change

The Guardian: ‘We will not stop’: pipeline opponents ready for America’s biggest environmental fight

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
