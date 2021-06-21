One Planet: Protests Continue Against The Line 3 Pipeline. "We Cannot Stop. And We Will Not Stop.”

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're getting the latest on the protests against Enbridge's Line 3 Pipeline, which would carry tar sands from Alberta, Canada to a port in Superior, Wisconsin. Native activists and their allies say the pipeline threatens pristine wetlands, violates tribal sovereignty, and worsens climate change.

Tara Houska, tribal attorney and founder of the Indigenous advocacy group Giniw Collective

