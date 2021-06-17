Media Roundtable: The Plight Of Migrants Crossing The Panama Jungle towards The U.S.

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we are speaking with Pulitzer Prize winning independent journalist Nadja Drost about her gripping story, “When can we really rest?.” She chronicles the journey of dozens of migrants crossing the Colombian-Panamanian border through the dangerous jungle of the Darien Gap. In 2019, Panamanian authorities counted almost 24,000 migrants, more than three times as many who had crossed in 2017. While more than half were from Haiti, the number of Africans and South Asians has continued to grow significantly.

Nadja Drost, Pulitzer Prize winning independent journalist and a PBS Newshour special correspondent for Latin America

The California Sunday Magazine: “When can we really rest?”

PBS NewsHour: What migrants face as they journey through deadly Darien Gap