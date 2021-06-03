© 2021
With California Ending Its Mask Mandate On June 15th, Is It Still Safe If You’ve Been Vaccinated?

Published June 3, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
49718934141_ab667b21b9_c.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking to UCSF Doctor Monica Gandhi about where we are in the pandemic. More than half of the US population has now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, as nationwide cases and deaths continue to fall.

In California, around 55% of the state's adult population is now fully vaccinated, according to the latest CDC data. California is set to reopen its economy on June 15th and lift mask requirements for vaccinated people in most settings, but some workplaces are still planning to require them. What questions do you have?

Guests:

Dr. Monica Gandhi, Professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UCSF

Web Resources:

CDC: COVID Data Tracker

Reuters: U.S. weekly deaths from COVID fall to lowest in 14 months

LA Times, Rong-Gong Lin II: California to reconsider some workplace mask requirements

The Washington Post, Dr. Monica Gandhi: The science is clear: Masks worked, but vaccinated people don’t need them now

The Atlantic, Dr. Monica Gandhi, Tracy Beth Høeg and Vinay Prasad: Vaccinate Adults in India Before American Children

The New York Times, Apoorva Mandavilli: Immunity to the Coronavirus May Persist for Years, Scientists Find

Tags

Your Callcalifornia vaccine rolloutCOVID-19 vaccinecalifornia reopeningmask mandatesFDAvaccinations
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
