With California Ending Its Mask Mandate On June 15th, Is It Still Safe If You’ve Been Vaccinated?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking to UCSF Doctor Monica Gandhi about where we are in the pandemic. More than half of the US population has now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, as nationwide cases and deaths continue to fall.

In California, around 55% of the state's adult population is now fully vaccinated, according to the latest CDC data. California is set to reopen its economy on June 15th and lift mask requirements for vaccinated people in most settings, but some workplaces are still planning to require them. What questions do you have?

Guests:

Dr. Monica Gandhi, Professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UCSF

Web Resources:

