© 2021
80th-logo-evolution-header-black_1600.png
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC_LOGO_FINAL_2.png
Your Call

US Bans Two Palm Oil Giants After AP Investigations Tie Exploitation To Top Brands

Published May 21, 2021 at 4:00 AM PDT
Women fill sacks with fertilizer to be spread in a palm oil plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2017.
AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara
/

On this edition of Your Call, we rebroadcast our update on the AP investigations that exposed widespread human rights abuses, including rape, slavery, and child labor, in the multibillion-dollar palm oil industry.

The investigation revealed that a large number of children in Indonesia and Malaysia are being kept out of school, forced to work for free or little pay, and are often exposed to dangerous chemicals to make palm oil.

Guests:

Margie Mason, medical and investigative reporter for The Associated Press

Robin McDowell, investigative Reporter for the Associated Press

Web Resources:

AP: US bans second Malaysian palm oil giant over forced labor

AP: Child labor in palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies

AP: Rape, abuses in palm oil fields linked to top beauty brands

AP: Palm oil labor abuses linked to world’s top brands, banks

Tags

Your Callchild laborpalm oilpalm oil fieldspalm oil industry
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan