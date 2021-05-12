How An Expanded Medicare For All System Would Work & Transform Health Care In The US

On this edition of Your Call, we’re taking your questions about what an improved and expanded Medicare for All system would look like. How will it work and how will we get there?

The US spends more on health care than any other industrialized nation, but it ranks last in health care access and quality, according to the Health System Tracker. One in 10 Americans have no health care coverage at all. More Americans lack access to health care than citizens in any other wealthy country. Health care advocates say Medicare for All is the only solution.

Dr. Micah Johnson, physician, health care researcher and co-author of Medicare For All: A Citizen’s Guide

Phillip Kim, community organizer with the California Nurses Association / National Nurses United campaign for Medicare for All

