All Californians 16+ Are Now Eligible To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine. What Questions Do You Have?

On this edition of Your Call, we are getting an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California. Starting today, all Californians 16 and older are now eligible to get a vaccine.

More than 23.7 million vaccines have been administered statewide and around 22% of Californians are now fully vaccinated, according to the state's tracker. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being put on pause, will the state have enough supply without facing a backlog? What questions do you have?

Guest:

Rachel Bluth, Correspondent for Kaiser Health News and California Healthline

Web Resources:

San Francisco: How/where to get vaccinated

COVID-19 Vaccine Spotter

SF Gate: San Francisco expands vaccine eligibility to 16 and over