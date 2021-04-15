© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC_LOGO_FINAL_2.png
Your Call

All Californians 16+ Are Now Eligible To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine. What Questions Do You Have?

Published April 15, 2021 at 12:30 AM PDT
catalent-to-make-active-ingredient-for-astrazenecas-covid-19-vaccine-candidate_large.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we are getting an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California. Starting today, all Californians 16 and older are now eligible to get a vaccine.

More than 23.7 million vaccines have been administered statewide and around 22% of Californians are now fully vaccinated, according to the state's tracker. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being put on pause, will the state have enough supply without facing a backlog? What questions do you have?

Guest:

Rachel Bluth, Correspondent for Kaiser Health News and California Healthline

Web Resources:

San Francisco: How/where to get vaccinated

COVID-19 Vaccine Spotter

SF Gate: San Francisco expands vaccine eligibility to 16 and over

Kaiser Health News: In California, Blue Shield’s Vaccination Takeover Fixes What Wasn’t Broken

Tags

Your CallCOVID-19 vaccine
Lea Ceasrine
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar