All Californians 16+ Are Now Eligible To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine. What Questions Do You Have?
On this edition of Your Call, we are getting an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California. Starting today, all Californians 16 and older are now eligible to get a vaccine.
More than 23.7 million vaccines have been administered statewide and around 22% of Californians are now fully vaccinated, according to the state's tracker. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being put on pause, will the state have enough supply without facing a backlog? What questions do you have?
Guest:
Rachel Bluth, Correspondent for Kaiser Health News and California Healthline
