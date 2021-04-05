Takeaways From The Derek Chauvin Trial & Justice For George Floyd

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the first week of the Derek Chauvin trial, the former Minneapolis Police Officer who is being charged with killing George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

We've heard emotional testimonies from young witnesses who are still traumatized from witnessing Floyd’s murder to paramedics and law enforcement officials who say Chauvin’s use of force was "totally unnecessary." According to the StarTribune, Chauvin racked up over a dozen misconduct complaints during his career and is being interrogated for his role in improperly training new officers. What are your thoughts on the trial so far? What would justice for George Floyd look like?

Guest:

john a. powell, Director of the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley, former National Legal Director of the ACLU, and author of Racing to Justice: Transforming our Concepts of Self and Other to Build an Inclusive Society

Web Resources: