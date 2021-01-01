West Coast Live
San Francisco's "live radio program to the world" featuring engaging conversation with authors, musicians, and entertainers.
Find them online at www.wcl.org.
Latest Episodes
On this week's West Coast Live, Sedge Thomson talks about freedom and how the stories of slaves, serfs and peons through history can illuminate those…
On this week's West Coast Live, Sedge Thompson brings you the voices of . . . Historian In Memoriam KEVIN STARR the American historian best known for his…
This week, Sedge Thomson brings us reflections on some issues of the day.He focuses on what is known, and through reflection about the past, illuminates…
This week, Sedge Thomson's guests provoke the appetite for curiosity.IAN MORRIS teaches classics, history, and archaeology at Stanford University. He is…
On this week's show, Thanksgiving thanks to you from everyone at West Coast Live. Sedge's guests are Molly O'Neil, food writer for NY Times and Calvin…
We were saddened to receive the news that Kathi Kamen Goldmark, longtime producer for West Coast Live, died on May 24 (2012) at UCSF Medical Center after…
Sedge pays tribute to long-time WCL producer Kathi Kamen Goldmark (1948-2012), in a show that will feature visits with BILL IRWIN (pictured), Tony…
Activist hippie-icon WAVY GRAVY was among host Sedge Thompson's guests this week. Also: author AUGUSTEN BURROUGHS, known for his bestselling and…