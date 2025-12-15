KALW Almanac - Monday December 15, 2025

Today is Monday, the 15th of December of 2025,

December 15 is the 349th day of the year

16 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until winter begins

Winter Solstice will be on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 7:03 AM Pacific Time

Today is The first full day of Hanukkah

The Festival Of Light began last night at sundown at 4:52 pm

Sunrise today at 7:18:23 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:28 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:05:25 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.2°F

The first low tide was at 12:47 am at 2.42 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:05 am at 5.99 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:19 pm at 0.26 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:02pm at 4.22 feet

The Moon is currently 17.4% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 5 days on Friday the 19th of December of 2025 at 5:43 pm

Today is....

Bill of Rights Day

Cat Herders' Day

International Tea Day

National Cupcake Day

National Gingerbread Latte Day

National Lemon Cupcake Day

National Wear Your Pearls Day

Today is also....

2nd Amendment Day (South Carolina)

Homecoming Day (Alderney)

Kingdom Day (Netherlands),

Zamenhof Day (International Esperanto Community)

World Turkic Language Family Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....

AD 37 – Nero, Roman emperor (died 68)

1832 – Gustave Eiffel, French architect and engineer, co-designed the Eiffel Tower (died 1923)

1891 – A.P. Carter, American country singer-songwriter and musician (died 1960)

1892 – J. Paul Getty, American-English businessman and art collector, founded Getty Oil (died 1976)

1910 – John Hammond, American record producer and critic (died 1987)

1911 – Stan Kenton, American musician, jazz pianist, arranger and bandleader (Artistry In Rhythm), born in Wichita, Kansas (d. 1979)

1913 – Muriel Rukeyser, American poet, academic, and activist (died 1980)

1919 – Max Yasgur, American dairy farmer and host of the Woodstock Music & Art Fair (died 1973)

1922 (Albert) "Alan" Freed, American disc jockey and concert promoter who popularized the term "rock-n-roll", and payola scandal figure, born in Windber, Pennsylvania (d. 1965)

1933 – Tim Conway, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 2019)

1933 – Donald Woods, South African journalist and activist (died 2001)

1936 – Eddie Palmieri, American Latin jazz pianist, bandleader, and composer (La Perfecta), born in New York City (d. 2025)

1944 – Chico Mendes, Brazilian trade union leader and activist (died 1988)

1949 – Don Johnson, American actor

1950 – Melanie Chartoff, American actress and comedian

1955 – Paul Simonon, English singer-songwriter and bass player

...and on this day in history...

1791 – The United States Bill of Rights becomes law when ratified by the Virginia General Assembly.

1871 – Sixteen-year-old telegraphist Ella Stewart keys and sends the first telegraphed message from Arizona Territory at the Deseret Telegraph Company office in Pipe Spring.

1893 – Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World" a.k.a. the "New World Symphony") by Antonín Dvořák premieres in a public afternoon rehearsal at Carnegie Hall in New York City, followed by a concert premiere on the evening of December 16.

1903 – Italian American food cart vendor Italo Marchiony receives a U.S. patent for inventing a machine that makes ice cream cones.

1905 – The Pushkin House is established in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to preserve the cultural heritage of Alexander Pushkin.

1939 – Gone with the Wind (highest inflation adjusted grossing film) receives its premiere at Loew's Grand Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

1973 – The American Psychiatric Association votes 13–0 to remove homosexuality from its official list of psychiatric disorders, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

1978 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces that the United States will recognize the People's Republic of China and sever diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan).

2001 – The Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after 11 years and $27,000,000 spent to stabilize it, without fixing its famous lean.