KALW Almanac - Wednesday November 12, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 12th of November of 2025

November 12 is the 316th day of the year

49 days remain until the end of the year

39 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:47:32 am

and sunset will be at 4:59:49 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 12 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The solar transit will be at 11:53:40 am.

The first high tide will be at 5:27 am at 5.19 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:03 am at 2.78 feet

The next high tide at 4:09 pm at 4.9 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:10 pm at 0.29 feet

The Moon is currently 46.6% visible

It's still considered the Third Quarter Moon

We'll have a New Moon in 8 days next Wednesday the 19th of November of 2025 at 10:47 pm

Today is....

Chicken Soup for the Soul Day

Elizabeth Cady Stanton Day

Fancy Rat & Mouse Day

Happy Hour Day

National French Dip Day

National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day

Today is also....

Birth of Sun Yat-Sen, also Doctors' Day and Cultural Renaissance Day in Taiwan

Constitution Day in Azerbaijan

Father's Day in Indonesia

National Health Day in Indonesia

National Youth Day in East Timor

World Pneumonia Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1815 – Elizabeth Cady Stanton, American activist (died 1902)

1817 – Bahá'u'lláh, Persian spiritual leader, founded the Baháʼí Faith (died 1892)

1833 – Alexander Borodin, Russian composer and chemist (died 1887)

1840 – Auguste Rodin, French sculptor and illustrator, created The Thinker (died 1917)

1866 – Sun Yat-sen, Chinese physician and politician, 1st President of the Republic of China (died 1925)

1908 – Harry Blackmun, American lawyer and judge (died 1999)

1911 – Buck Clayton, American trumpet player and academic (died 1991)

1915 – Roland Barthes, French philosopher, theorist, and critic (died 1980)

1917 – Jo Stafford, American singer (died 2008)

1929 – Grace Kelly, American actress, later Princess Grace of Monaco (died 1982)

1934 – Charles Manson, American cult leader (died 2017)

1944 – Booker T. Jones, American pianist, saxophonist, songwriter, and producer

1945 – Neil Young, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1953 – Baaba Maal, Senegalese singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Nadia Comăneci, Romanian gymnast and coach

1962 – Naomi Wolf, American author and activist

1964 – Vic Chesnutt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2009)

1968 – Sammy Sosa, Dominican-American baseball player

1970 – Tonya Harding, American figure skater

1980 – Ryan Gosling, Canadian actor, producer and singer

1982 – Anne Hathaway, American actress

...and on this day in history.....

1936 – In California, the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge opens to traffic.

1954 – Ellis Island ceases operations.

1958 – A team of rock climbers led by Warren Harding completes the first ascent of The Nose on El Capitan in Yosemite Valley.

1970 – The Oregon Highway Division attempts to destroy a rotting beached sperm whale with explosives, leading to the now infamous "exploding whale" incident.

2011 – Silvio Berlusconi tenders his resignation as Prime Minister of Italy, effective November 16, due in large part to the European sovereign debt crisis.

2020 – The PlayStation 5 is released.

2021 – The Los Angeles Superior Court formally ends the 14-year conservatorship to pop singer Britney Spears

