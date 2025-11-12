KALW Almanac - Wednesday November 12, 2025
Today is Wednesday, the 12th of November of 2025
November 12 is the 316th day of the year
49 days remain until the end of the year
39 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 6:47:32 am
and sunset will be at 4:59:49 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 12 minutes of daylight
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.
The solar transit will be at 11:53:40 am.
The first high tide will be at 5:27 am at 5.19 feet
The first low tide will be at 11:03 am at 2.78 feet
The next high tide at 4:09 pm at 4.9 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:10 pm at 0.29 feet
The Moon is currently 46.6% visible
It's still considered the Third Quarter Moon
We'll have a New Moon in 8 days next Wednesday the 19th of November of 2025 at 10:47 pm
Today is....
Chicken Soup for the Soul Day
Elizabeth Cady Stanton Day
Fancy Rat & Mouse Day
Happy Hour Day
National French Dip Day
National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day
Today is also....
Birth of Sun Yat-Sen, also Doctors' Day and Cultural Renaissance Day in Taiwan
Constitution Day in Azerbaijan
Father's Day in Indonesia
National Health Day in Indonesia
National Youth Day in East Timor
World Pneumonia Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1815 – Elizabeth Cady Stanton, American activist (died 1902)
1817 – Bahá'u'lláh, Persian spiritual leader, founded the Baháʼí Faith (died 1892)
1833 – Alexander Borodin, Russian composer and chemist (died 1887)
1840 – Auguste Rodin, French sculptor and illustrator, created The Thinker (died 1917)
1866 – Sun Yat-sen, Chinese physician and politician, 1st President of the Republic of China (died 1925)
1908 – Harry Blackmun, American lawyer and judge (died 1999)
1911 – Buck Clayton, American trumpet player and academic (died 1991)
1915 – Roland Barthes, French philosopher, theorist, and critic (died 1980)
1917 – Jo Stafford, American singer (died 2008)
1929 – Grace Kelly, American actress, later Princess Grace of Monaco (died 1982)
1934 – Charles Manson, American cult leader (died 2017)
1944 – Booker T. Jones, American pianist, saxophonist, songwriter, and producer
1945 – Neil Young, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1953 – Baaba Maal, Senegalese singer-songwriter and guitarist
1961 – Nadia Comăneci, Romanian gymnast and coach
1962 – Naomi Wolf, American author and activist
1964 – Vic Chesnutt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2009)
1968 – Sammy Sosa, Dominican-American baseball player
1970 – Tonya Harding, American figure skater
1980 – Ryan Gosling, Canadian actor, producer and singer
1982 – Anne Hathaway, American actress
...and on this day in history.....
1936 – In California, the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge opens to traffic.
1954 – Ellis Island ceases operations.
1958 – A team of rock climbers led by Warren Harding completes the first ascent of The Nose on El Capitan in Yosemite Valley.
1970 – The Oregon Highway Division attempts to destroy a rotting beached sperm whale with explosives, leading to the now infamous "exploding whale" incident.
2011 – Silvio Berlusconi tenders his resignation as Prime Minister of Italy, effective November 16, due in large part to the European sovereign debt crisis.
2020 – The PlayStation 5 is released.
2021 – The Los Angeles Superior Court formally ends the 14-year conservatorship to pop singer Britney Spears