KALW Almanac - Friday November 7, 2025

Today is Friday, the 7th of November of 2025,

November 7 is the 311th day of the year

54 days remain until the end of the year.

44 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:42:12 am

and sunset will be at 5:04:00 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 21 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:06 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61°F

The first high tide was at 12:18 am at 5.13 feet

The first low tide will be at 4:56 am at 2.87 feet

The next high tide will be at 10:53 am at 7.07 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 6:06 pm at -1.5 feet

The Moon is currently 93.7% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 11th of November of 2025 at 9:28 pm

Today is....

Fountain Pen Day

Hug a Bear Day

International Merlot Day

Little League Girls Day

Love Your Lawyer Day

National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day

National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day

National Jersey Friday

National Medical Science Liaison Awareness and Appreciation Day

National Retinol Day

Notary Public Day

Today is also....

Students' Day, the anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar's school entry day in Maharashtra, India

Commemoration Day, the anniversary of Ben Ali's succession in Tunisia

Hungarian Opera Day in Hungary

International Inuit Day

National Day, after Treaty of the Pyrenees in Northern Catalonia, France

National Revolution and Solidarity Day in Bangladesh

October Revolution Day, still celebrated in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan

Tokhu Emong for the Lotha Naga people of India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1728 – James Cook, English captain, navigator, and cartographer (died 1779)

1867 – Marie Curie, Polish chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1934)

1879 – Leon Trotsky, Russian theorist and politician, founded the Red Army (died 1940)

1913 – Albert Camus, French novelist, philosopher, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1960)

1918 – Billy Graham, American minister and author (died 2018)

1922 – Al Hirt, American trumpet player and bandleader (died 1999)

1926 – Joan Sutherland, Australian soprano (died 2010)

1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – David Petraeus, American general, Director of the Central Intelligence Agenc

1956 – Judy Tenuta, American comedian, actress, and comedy musician (died 2022)

1957 – Christopher Knight, American actor

1970 – Morgan Spurlock, American director, producer, and screenwriter(died 2024)

....and on this day in history....

1492 – The Ensisheim meteorite, the oldest meteorite with a known date of impact, strikes the Earth in a wheat field outside the village of Ensisheim, Alsace, France.

1874 – A cartoon by Thomas Nast in Harper's Weekly, is considered the first important use of an elephant as a symbol for the United States Republican Party.

1893 – Women's suffrage: Women in the U.S. state of Colorado are granted the right to vote, the second state to do so.

1916 – Jeannette Rankin is the first woman elected to the United States Congress.

1929 – In New York City, the Museum of Modern Art opens to the public.

1933 – Fiorello H. La Guardia is elected the 99th mayor of New York City.

1944 – Franklin D. Roosevelt is elected for a record fourth term as President of the United States.

1956 – Suez Crisis: The United Nations General Assembly adopts a resolution calling for the United Kingdom, France and Israel to immediately withdraw their troops from Egypt.

1967 – Carl B. Stokes is elected as Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, becoming the first African American mayor of a major American city.

1967 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, establishing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

1989 – Douglas Wilder wins the governor's seat in Virginia, becoming the first elected African American governor in the United States.

1989 – David Dinkins becomes the first African American to be elected Mayor of New York City.

1990 – Mary Robinson becomes the first woman to be elected President of the Republic of Ireland.

1991 – Magic Johnson announces that he is HIV-positive and retires from the NBA.

1994 – WXYC, the student radio station of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, launches the world's first internet radio broadcast.

2012 – An earthquake off the Pacific coast of Guatemala kills at least 52 people.

2020 – Joe Biden is confirmed elected as the 46th president of the United States, defeating incumbent Donald Trump.

