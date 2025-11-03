KALW Almanac - Monday November 3, 2025

Today is Monday, the 3rd of November of 2025,

November 3 is the 307th day of the year

58 days remain until the end of the year.

48 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:37:58 am

and sunset will be at 5:07:50 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 29 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:52:54 am

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F.

The first low tide was at 2:01 am at 1.1 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:20 am at 6.26 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:54 pm at 5.14 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:18 pm at 5.14 feet

The Moon is currently 94 going on 95% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Wednesday 5th of November of 2025 at 5:19 am

Today is....

Broadcast Traffic Professionals Day

Cliché Day

Give Someone a Dollar Today Day

Job Action Day

National Housewife Day

National Sandwich Day

World Jellyfish Day

Today is also....

Culture Day in Japan

Flag Day in United Arab Emirates

Independence Day / Separation Day, celebrates the separation and independence of Panama from Colombia in 1903.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Dominica from the United Kingdom in 1978.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Federated States of Micronesia from the United States in 1986.

Independence Day of Cuenca in Ecuador

Mother's Day in East Timor

Victory Day in Maldives

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1801 – Karl Baedeker, German author and publisher, founded the Baedeker Publishing Company (died 1859)

1901 – André Malraux, French historian, theorist, and author (died 1976)

1909 – James Reston, Scottish-American journalist and author (died 1995)

1912 – Alfredo Stroessner, Paraguayan general and politician, 46th President of Paraguay (died 2006)

1921 – Charles Bronson, American soldier and actor (died 2003)

1928 – Osamu Tezuka, Japanese animator and producer (died 1989)

1933 – Ken Berry, American actor, singer, and dancer (died 2018)

1933 – Michael Dukakis, American lawyer, academic, and politician, 65th Governor of Massachusetts

1940 – Sonny Rhodes, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2021)

1942 – Martin Cruz Smith, American author and screenwriter (died 2025)

1943 – Bert Jansch, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2011)

1952 – Roseanne Barr, American comedian, actress, and producer

1953 – Dennis Miller, American comedian, producer, and talk show host

1954 – Adam Ant, English singer-songwriter and actor

1976 – Jake Shimabukuro, American ukulele player and composer

....and on this day in history....

1908 – William Howard Taft is elected the 27th President of the United States.

1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T.

1936 – Franklin D. Roosevelt is reelected as President of the United States.

1957 – Sputnik program: The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2.On board is the first animal to enter orbit, a dog named Laika.

1960 – The land that would become the Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge is established by an Act of Congress after a year-long legal battle that pitted local residents against Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials wishing to turn the Great Swamp into a major regional airport for jet aircraft.

1961 – U Thant is unanimously appointed as the 3rd Secretary-General of the United Nations, becoming the first non-European individual to occupy the post.

1964 – Lyndon B. Johnson is elected to a full term as U.S. president, winning 61% of the vote and 44 states, while Washington D.C. residents are able to vote in a presidential election for the first time, casting the majority of their votes for Lyndon Johnson.

1986 – Iran–Contra affair: The Lebanese magazine Ash-Shiraa reports that the United States has been secretly selling weapons to Iran in order to secure the release of seven American hostages held by pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon.

1992 – Democratic Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton defeats Republican President George H. W. Bush and Independent candidate Ross Perot in the 1992 United States presidential election.

2014 – One World Trade Center officially opens in New York City, replacing the Twin Towers after they were destroyed during the September 11 attacks.

2020 – The 2020 United States presidential election takes place between Democratic Joe Biden and Republican incumbent President Donald Trump. On November 7, Biden was declared the winner.