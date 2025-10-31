KALW Almanac - Friday October 31, 2025
Today is Friday, the 31st of October of 2025
October 31 is the 304th day of the year
61 days remain until the end of the year
51 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 7:34:50 am
and sunset will be at 6:10:58 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 36 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:52:54 pm.
Daylight Savings Time
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.
The first low tide was at 12:49 am at 0.38 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:52 am at 5.05 feet
The next low tide at 1:41 pm at 2.37 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:03 pm
The Moon is currently 68.8% visible
It's a Waxing Gibbous moon
We'll have a Full Moon on Wednesday the 5th of November of 2025 at 6:19 am
Today is....
Halloween
Also known as All Hallows' Eve and All Saints' Eve
Samhain in the Northern Hemisphere,
Beltane in the Southern Hemisphere
Calan Gaeaf "kah-lan gay-av"
Feast of Apples
Feast of Souls
Feast of the Dead
Hallowmas
November Eve
Allantide (Cornwall)
Hop-tu-Naa (Isle of Man) (hop-shoo-nay)
The first day of the Day of the Dead, celebrated until November 2 (Mexico)
Books for Treats Day
Carve a Pumpkin Day
Frankenstein Friday
National Bandanna Day
National Breadstick Day
National Candy Apple Day
National Caramel Apple Day
National Doorbell Day
National Increase Your Psychic Powers Day
National Knock-Knock Jokes Day
National Magic Day Also known as Houdini Day
Scare a Friend Day
Sneak Some of the Candy Yourself Before the Kids Start Knocking Day
Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF Day
World Lemur Day
World Savings Day
31st October is the name of an Indian Hindi-language historical action drama film
based on a true story, focuses on the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination which occurred on 31 October 1984.
10/31 is the name of a 2017 American anthology horror film consisting of five Halloween-themed short stories.
Today is also....
Día de la Canción Criolla (Peru)
Girl Scouts Founders Day (United States)
King Father's Birthday (Cambodia)
National Unity Day (India)
Reformation Day (Slovenia, parts of Germany, Chile, various Protestant churches with a particular emphasis in Lutheran and Reformed ones)
Saci Day (Brazil)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!
You share your special day with....
1795 – John Keats, English poet (died 1821)
1849 – Marie Louise Andrews, American story writer and journalist (died 1891)
1887 – Chiang Kai-shek, Chinese general and politician, 1st President of the Republic of China (died 1975)
1896 – Ethel Waters, American singer and actress (died 1977)
1912 – Dale Evans, American singer-songwriter and actress (died 2001)
1920 – Dick Francis, Welsh-Caymanian jockey and author (died 2010)
1920 – Helmut Newton, German-Australian photographer (died 2004)
1922 – Illinois Jacquet, American saxophonist and composer (died 2004)
1922 – Norodom Sihanouk, Cambodian politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia (died 2012)
1931 – Dan Rather, American journalist
1937 – Tom Paxton, American folk music singer-songwriter and guitarist
1939 – Ali Farka Touré, Malian singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2006)
1941 – Sally Kirkland, American actress
1942 – David Ogden Stiers, American actor (died 2018)
1945 – Brian Doyle-Murray, American actor and comedian
1950 – John Candy, Canadian actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 1994)
1950 – Jane Pauley, American journalist
1955 – Susan Orlean, American journalist and author
1960 – Mike Gallego, American baseball player and coach
1961 – Kate Campbell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1961 – Peter Jackson, New Zealand actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1967 – Vanilla Ice, American rapper, television personality, and real estate investor
....and on this day in history....
1864 – Nevada is admitted as the 36th U.S. state.
1913 – Dedication of the Lincoln Highway, the first automobile highway across United States.
1941 – After 14 years of work, Mount Rushmore is completed
2011 – The global population of humans reaches seven billion. This day is now recognized by the United Nations as the Day of Seven Billion.
....and on this day of the dead, the question is Who Died On This Day?
1918 – Egon Schiele, Austrian painter (born 1890)
1926 – Harry Houdini, American magician and stuntman (born 1874)
1939 – Otto Rank, Austrian psychologist, author, and educator (born 1884)
1984 – Indira Gandhi, Indian politician, Prime Minister of India (born 1917)
1988 – John Houseman, Romanian-born American actor, producer, and screenwriter (born 1902)
1993 – Federico Fellini, Italian director and screenwriter (born 1920)
1993 – River Phoenix, American actor and singer (born 1970)
1995 – Rosalind Cash, American actress and singer (born 1938)
2006 – P. W. Botha, South African soldier and politician, State President of South Africa (born 1916)
2008 – Studs Terkel, American historian and author (born 1912)
2010 – Ted Sorensen, American lawyer, 8th White House Counsel (born 1928)