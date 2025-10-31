KALW Almanac - Friday October 31, 2025

Today is Friday, the 31st of October of 2025

October 31 is the 304th day of the year

61 days remain until the end of the year

51 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:34:50 am

and sunset will be at 6:10:58 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:54 pm.

Daylight Savings Time

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.

The first low tide was at 12:49 am at 0.38 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:52 am at 5.05 feet

The next low tide at 1:41 pm at 2.37 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:03 pm

The Moon is currently 68.8% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon on Wednesday the 5th of November of 2025 at 6:19 am

Today is....

Halloween

Also known as All Hallows' Eve and All Saints' Eve

Samhain in the Northern Hemisphere,

Beltane in the Southern Hemisphere

Calan Gaeaf "kah-lan gay-av"

Feast of Apples

Feast of Souls

Feast of the Dead

Hallowmas

November Eve

Allantide (Cornwall)

Hop-tu-Naa (Isle of Man) (hop-shoo-nay)

The first day of the Day of the Dead, celebrated until November 2 (Mexico)

Books for Treats Day

Carve a Pumpkin Day

Frankenstein Friday

National Bandanna Day

National Breadstick Day

National Candy Apple Day

National Caramel Apple Day

National Doorbell Day

National Increase Your Psychic Powers Day

National Knock-Knock Jokes Day

National Magic Day Also known as Houdini Day

Scare a Friend Day

Sneak Some of the Candy Yourself Before the Kids Start Knocking Day

Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF Day

World Lemur Day

World Savings Day

31st October is the name of an Indian Hindi-language historical action drama film

based on a true story, focuses on the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination which occurred on 31 October 1984.

10/31 is the name of a 2017 American anthology horror film consisting of five Halloween-themed short stories.

Today is also....

Día de la Canción Criolla (Peru)

Girl Scouts Founders Day (United States)

King Father's Birthday (Cambodia)

National Unity Day (India)

Reformation Day (Slovenia, parts of Germany, Chile, various Protestant churches with a particular emphasis in Lutheran and Reformed ones)

Saci Day (Brazil)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share your special day with....

1795 – John Keats, English poet (died 1821)

1849 – Marie Louise Andrews, American story writer and journalist (died 1891)

1887 – Chiang Kai-shek, Chinese general and politician, 1st President of the Republic of China (died 1975)

1896 – Ethel Waters, American singer and actress (died 1977)

1912 – Dale Evans, American singer-songwriter and actress (died 2001)

1920 – Dick Francis, Welsh-Caymanian jockey and author (died 2010)

1920 – Helmut Newton, German-Australian photographer (died 2004)

1922 – Illinois Jacquet, American saxophonist and composer (died 2004)

1922 – Norodom Sihanouk, Cambodian politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia (died 2012)

1931 – Dan Rather, American journalist

1937 – Tom Paxton, American folk music singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Ali Farka Touré, Malian singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2006)

1941 – Sally Kirkland, American actress

1942 – David Ogden Stiers, American actor (died 2018)

1945 – Brian Doyle-Murray, American actor and comedian

1950 – John Candy, Canadian actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 1994)

1950 – Jane Pauley, American journalist

1955 – Susan Orlean, American journalist and author

1960 – Mike Gallego, American baseball player and coach

1961 – Kate Campbell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Peter Jackson, New Zealand actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – Vanilla Ice, American rapper, television personality, and real estate investor

....and on this day in history....

1864 – Nevada is admitted as the 36th U.S. state.

1913 – Dedication of the Lincoln Highway, the first automobile highway across United States.

1941 – After 14 years of work, Mount Rushmore is completed

2011 – The global population of humans reaches seven billion. This day is now recognized by the United Nations as the Day of Seven Billion.

....and on this day of the dead, the question is Who Died On This Day?

1918 – Egon Schiele, Austrian painter (born 1890)

1926 – Harry Houdini, American magician and stuntman (born 1874)

1939 – Otto Rank, Austrian psychologist, author, and educator (born 1884)

1984 – Indira Gandhi, Indian politician, Prime Minister of India (born 1917)

1988 – John Houseman, Romanian-born American actor, producer, and screenwriter (born 1902)

1993 – Federico Fellini, Italian director and screenwriter (born 1920)

1993 – River Phoenix, American actor and singer (born 1970)

1995 – Rosalind Cash, American actress and singer (born 1938)

2006 – P. W. Botha, South African soldier and politician, State President of South Africa (born 1916)

2008 – Studs Terkel, American historian and author (born 1912)

2010 – Ted Sorensen, American lawyer, 8th White House Counsel (born 1928)