KALW Almanac - Tuesday October 7, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 7th of October of 2025

October 7 is the 280th day of the year

85 days remain until the end of the year.

75 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:11:22 am

and sunset will be at 6:42:10 pm

We will have 11 hours and 30 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:56:46 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66°F

The only high tide will be at 11:13 am at 6.4 feet

and the last low tide Ocean Beach today will be this evening at 5:40 pm at -0.28 feet

The Moon is currently 99.8% visible

It's still a Full Moon

It was a 100% Full Moon later last night at 8:47 pm

It's a Supermoon, meaning it's closest to the earth this time of year

The October Full Moon has many names

It's called Harvest Moon or the gather moon

by members of the Catawba Indian Nation, South Carolina as well as by the Cherokee

It's called the Hunting Moon

by speakers of the Mahican Dialect, Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Wisconsin as well as by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana

Drying Rice Moon

by the Dakota tradition, post-harvest rice preparation.

Falling Leaves Moon

by Anishinaabe name for the transition to fall.

Freezing Moon

Ice Moon

by Ojibwe and Haida names marking colder temperatures.

Migrating Moon

by the Cree named marking southward bird migrations.

It's The Someone Stores Food Moon

by the Oneida

Gä́-noh-do’-k’ah Moon

by the Seneca

We'll have The Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 13th of October of 2025 at 11:13 am

Today is....

Bathtub Day

National Chocolate Covered Pretzel Day

National Flower Day

National Forgiveness & Happiness Day

National Frappé Day

National Fruit at Work Day

National Inner Beauty Day

National LED Light Day

National Propane Day

Team Margot Stem Cell and Bone Marrow Registration Day

The Start of Sukkot

Today is also...

Teachers' Day (Laos)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1870 – Uncle Dave Macon, American old-time country banjo player, singer-songwriter, and comedian (died 1952)

1879 – Joe Hill, Swedish-born American labor activist and poet (died 1915)

1885 – Niels Bohr, Danish physicist and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1962)

1888 – Henry A. Wallace, American agronomist and politician, 33rd Vice President of the United States (died 1965)

1897 – Elijah Muhammad, American religious leader (died 1975)

1917 – June Allyson, American actress (died 2006)

1927 – R. D. Laing, Scottish psychiatrist and author (died 1989)

1931 – Desmond Tutu, South African archbishop and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2021)

1934 – Amiri Baraka, American poet, playwright, and academic (died 2014)

1943 – Oliver North, American colonel, journalist, and author

1946 – Catharine MacKinnon, American lawyer, activist, and author

1948 – Diane Ackerman, American poet and essayist

1951 – John Mellencamp, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1952 – Vladimir Putin, Russian colonel and politician, 4th President of Russia

1955 – Yo-Yo Ma, French-American cellist and educator

1964 – Dan Savage, American LGBT rights activist, journalist and television producer

1966 – Sherman Alexie, American novelist, short story writer, poet, and filmmaker

1967 – Michelle Alexander, American law professor, author and activist

1967 – Toni Braxton, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

....and on this day in history....

3761 BC – The epoch reference date (start) of the modern Hebrew calendar.

1763 – King George III issues the Royal Proclamation of 1763, closing Indigenous lands in North America north and west of the Alleghenies to white settlements.

1826 – The Granite Railway begins operations as the first chartered railway in the U.S.

1913 – Ford Motor Company introduces the first moving vehicle assembly line.

1916 – Georgia Tech defeats Cumberland University 222–0 in the most lopsided college football game in American history.

1950 – Mother Teresa establishes the Missionaries of Charity.

1958 – The U.S. crewed space-flight project is renamed to Project Mercury.

1963 – President Kennedy signs the ratification of the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

1987 – Sikh nationalists declare the independence of Khalistan from India; it is not internationally recognized.

1988 – A hunter discovers three gray whales trapped under the ice near Alaska; the situation becomes a multinational effort to free the whales.