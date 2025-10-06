KALW Almanac - Monday October 6, 2025
Today is Monday, the 6th of October of 2025
October 6 is the 279th day of the year
86 days remain until the end of the year
76 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 7:10:27 am
and sunset will be at 6:43:39 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 33 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:57:03 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.4°F.
The first low tide was at 4:22 am at 0.56 feet
The only high tide of the day will be at 10:42 am at 6.06 feet
The next low tide at 4:55 pm at 0.29 feet
The Moon is currently 99.5% visible
We can call it a Full Moon
It will be a 100% Full Moon later today at 8:47 pm
It's a Supermoon, meaning it's closest to the earth this time of year
The October Full Moon has many names
It's called Harvest Moon or the gather moon
by members of the Catawba Indian Nation, South Carolina as well as by the Cherokee
It's called the Hunting Moon
by speakers of the Mahican Dialect, Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Wisconsin as well as by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana
Drying Rice Moon
by the Dakota tradition, post-harvest rice preparation.
Falling Leaves Moon
by Anishinaabe name for the transition to fall.
Freezing Moon
Ice Moon
by Ojibwe and Haida names marking colder temperatures.
Migrating Moon
by the Cree named marking southward bird migrations.
It's The Someone Stores Food Moon
by the Oneida
Gä́-noh-do’-k’ah Moon
by the Seneca
Today is....
Blue Shirt Day
Child Health Day
Come and Take It Day
Day of Unity Against Domestic Violence
Garlic Lovers Day
Jackie Mayer Rehab Day
Mad Hatter Day
National Badger Day
National Coaches Day
National Consignment Day
National German American Day
National Noodle Day
National Orange Wine Day
National Physician's Assistants Day
National Plus Size Appreciation Day
World Architecture Day
World Cerebral Palsy Day
World Habitat Day
Today is also....
World Space Week from October 4–10
Day of Commemoration and National Mourning in Turkmenistan
Dukla Pass Victims Day in Slovakia
Memorial Day for the Martyrs of Arad in Hungary
Teachers' Day in Sri Lanka
Armed Forces Day in Egypt
Tishreen Liberation Day in Syria
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
649 – Mayan King Yuknoom Yichʼaak Kʼahkʼ (died around 696)
1729 – Sarah Crosby, English preacher, the first female Methodist preacher (died 1804)
1744 – James McGill, Scottish-Canadian businessman and philanthropist, founded McGill University (died 1813)
1846 – George Westinghouse, American engineer and businessman, founded the Westinghouse Air Brake Company (died 1914)
1866 – Reginald Fessenden, Canadian engineer and academic, invented radiotelephony (died 1932)
1887 – Le Corbusier, Swiss-French architect and painter, designed the Philips Pavilion and Saint-Pierre, Firminy (died 1965)
1908 – Carole Lombard, American actress (died 1942)
1914 – Thor Heyerdahl, Norwegian ethnographer and explorer (died 2002)
1915 – Carolyn Goodman, American psychologist and activist (died 2007)
1917 – Fannie Lou Hamer, American activist and philanthropist (died 1977)
1925 – Shana Alexander, American journalist and author (died 2005)
1934 – Marshall Rosenberg, American psychologist and author (died 2015)
1942 – Britt Ekland, Swedish actress and singer
1948 – Gerry Adams, Irish republican politician
1954 – David Hidalgo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1965 – Steve Scalise, American lawyer and politician
1985 – Sylvia Fowles, American basketball player
....and on this day in history....
1600 – Euridice, the earliest surviving opera, receives its première performance, beginning the Baroque period.
1976 – Premier Hua Guofeng arrests the Gang of Four, ending the Cultural Revolution in China.
1979 – Pope John Paul II becomes the first pontiff to visit the White House.
2010 – Instagram, a mainstream photo-sharing application, is founded.
Many of my sources of information for our daily almanac
come from agencies operated by the US Government
which is currently closed down...
However some good people are still working so that we all can have this information
on the internet and (of course) on the radio....