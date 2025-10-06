KALW Almanac - Monday October 6, 2025

Today is Monday, the 6th of October of 2025

October 6 is the 279th day of the year

86 days remain until the end of the year

76 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:10:27 am

and sunset will be at 6:43:39 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:57:03 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.4°F.

The first low tide was at 4:22 am at 0.56 feet

The only high tide of the day will be at 10:42 am at 6.06 feet

The next low tide at 4:55 pm at 0.29 feet

The Moon is currently 99.5% visible

We can call it a Full Moon

It will be a 100% Full Moon later today at 8:47 pm

It's a Supermoon, meaning it's closest to the earth this time of year

The October Full Moon has many names

It's called Harvest Moon or the gather moon

by members of the Catawba Indian Nation, South Carolina as well as by the Cherokee

It's called the Hunting Moon

by speakers of the Mahican Dialect, Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Wisconsin as well as by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana

Drying Rice Moon

by the Dakota tradition, post-harvest rice preparation.

Falling Leaves Moon

by Anishinaabe name for the transition to fall.

Freezing Moon

Ice Moon

by Ojibwe and Haida names marking colder temperatures.

Migrating Moon

by the Cree named marking southward bird migrations.

It's The Someone Stores Food Moon

by the Oneida

Gä́-noh-do’-k’ah Moon

by the Seneca

Today is....

Blue Shirt Day

Child Health Day

Come and Take It Day

Day of Unity Against Domestic Violence

Garlic Lovers Day

Jackie Mayer Rehab Day

Mad Hatter Day

National Badger Day

National Coaches Day

National Consignment Day

National German American Day

National Noodle Day

National Orange Wine Day

National Physician's Assistants Day

National Plus Size Appreciation Day

World Architecture Day

World Cerebral Palsy Day

World Habitat Day

Today is also....

World Space Week from October 4–10

Day of Commemoration and National Mourning in Turkmenistan

Dukla Pass Victims Day in Slovakia

Memorial Day for the Martyrs of Arad in Hungary

Teachers' Day in Sri Lanka

Armed Forces Day in Egypt

Tishreen Liberation Day in Syria

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

649 – Mayan King Yuknoom Yichʼaak Kʼahkʼ (died around 696)

1729 – Sarah Crosby, English preacher, the first female Methodist preacher (died 1804)

1744 – James McGill, Scottish-Canadian businessman and philanthropist, founded McGill University (died 1813)

1846 – George Westinghouse, American engineer and businessman, founded the Westinghouse Air Brake Company (died 1914)

1866 – Reginald Fessenden, Canadian engineer and academic, invented radiotelephony (died 1932)

1887 – Le Corbusier, Swiss-French architect and painter, designed the Philips Pavilion and Saint-Pierre, Firminy (died 1965)

1908 – Carole Lombard, American actress (died 1942)

1914 – Thor Heyerdahl, Norwegian ethnographer and explorer (died 2002)

1915 – Carolyn Goodman, American psychologist and activist (died 2007)

1917 – Fannie Lou Hamer, American activist and philanthropist (died 1977)

1925 – Shana Alexander, American journalist and author (died 2005)

1934 – Marshall Rosenberg, American psychologist and author (died 2015)

1942 – Britt Ekland, Swedish actress and singer

1948 – Gerry Adams, Irish republican politician

1954 – David Hidalgo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1965 – Steve Scalise, American lawyer and politician

1985 – Sylvia Fowles, American basketball player

....and on this day in history....

1600 – Euridice, the earliest surviving opera, receives its première performance, beginning the Baroque period.

1976 – Premier Hua Guofeng arrests the Gang of Four, ending the Cultural Revolution in China.

1979 – Pope John Paul II becomes the first pontiff to visit the White House.

2010 – Instagram, a mainstream photo-sharing application, is founded.

Many of my sources of information for our daily almanac

come from agencies operated by the US Government

which is currently closed down...

However some good people are still working so that we all can have this information

on the internet and (of course) on the radio....

