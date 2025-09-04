KALW Almanac - Thursday September 4, 2025

It's Thursday, the 4th of September of 2025

September 4 is the 247th day of the year

118 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 6:42:57 am

and sunset will be at 7:32:55 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 49 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:07:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.9°F

The first low tide will be at 3:18 am at -0.03 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:17 am at 4.8 feet

The next low tide at 3:09 pm at 2.95 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:49 pm at 6.13 feet

The Moon is currently 87 going on 88% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon and a Total Lunar Eclipse in 3 days on Sunday the 7th of September of 2025 at 11:09 am

Today is...

Eat an Extra Dessert Day

National Leadership Day

National Macadamia Nut Day

National Newspaper Carrier Day

National Spice Blend Day

National Wildlife Day

Today is also...

Immigrant's Day (Argentina)

Toothfish Day (South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share birthday cake with....

1824 – Anton Bruckner, Austrian organist and composer (died 1896)

1892 – Darius Milhaud, French composer and educator (died 1974)

1896 – Antonin Artaud, French actor, director, and playwright (died 1948)

1908 – Richard Wright, American novelist, short story writer, essayist, and poet (died 1960)

1912 – Syd Hoff, American author and illustrator (died 2004)

1918 – Paul Harvey, American radio host (died 2009)

1920 – Craig Claiborne, American journalist, author, and critic (died 2000)

1926 – Ivan Illich, Austrian priest and philosopher (died 2002)

1928 – Dick York, American actor (died 1992)

1929 – Thomas Eagleton, American lawyer and politician, 38th Lieutenant Governor of Missouri (died 2007)

1931 – Mitzi Gaynor, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 2024)

1944 – Gene Parsons, American singer-songwriter, drummer, guitarist, and banjo player

1955 – David Broza, Israeli singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Damon Wayans, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1970 – Ione Skye, English-American actress

1981 – Beyoncé, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actress

1984 – Kyle Mooney, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

.....and on this day in history.....

1781 – Los Angeles is founded as El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora La Reina de los Ángeles (The Village of Our Lady, the Queen of the Angels) by 44 Spanish settlers.

1888 – George Eastman registers the trademark Kodak and receives a patent for his camera that uses roll film.

1919 – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who founded the Republic of Turkey, gathers a congress in Sivas to make decisions as to the future of Anatolia and Thrace.

1949 – Paul Robeson performs a second concert in Peekskill, New York eight days after the Peekskill riots.

1951 – The first live transcontinental television broadcast takes place in San Francisco, United States, from the Japanese Peace Treaty Conference.

1957 – American Civil Rights Movement: Little Rock Crisis: The governor of Arkansas calls out the National Guard to prevent African American students from enrolling in Little Rock Central High School, resulting in the lawsuit Cooper v. Aaron the following year.

1972 – Mark Spitz becomes the first competitor to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games.

1972 – The Price Is Right premieres on CBS. It currently is the longest running game show on American television.

1975 – The Sinai Interim Agreement relating to the Arab–Israeli conflict is signed.

1977 – The Golden Dragon massacre takes place in San Francisco.

1998 – Google is founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two PhD students at Stanford University.

2002 – The Oakland Athletics win their 20th consecutive game, an American League record, until the Cleveland Indians surpassed it in 2017.