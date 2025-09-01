KALW Almanac - Monday September 1, 2025
Today is Monday, the 1st of September of 2025,
September 1 is the 244th day of the year
121 days remain until the end of the year
21 days until autumn begins
Sunrise at 6:40:25 am
and sunset will be at 7:37:26 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 57 minutes of daylight
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 69.1°F.
The solar transit will be at 1:08:55 pm.
The first low tide will be at 12:47 am at 0.93 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:39 am at 4.22 feet
The next low tide at 12:29 pm at 3.71 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 5:58 pm at 5.52 feet
The Moon is currently 62% visible
It's Waxing Crescent moon
We'll have a Full Moon AND a Total Lunar Eclipse in 6 days next Sunday the 7th of September of 2025 at 11:09 am
Today is....
American Chess Day
Building and Code Staff Appreciation Day
Chicken Boy's Day
Emma M. Nutt Day
1878 – Emma Nutt becomes the world's first female telephone operator when she is recruited by Alexander Graham Bell to the Boston Telephone Dispatch Company.
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day
Labor Day
Mouthguard Day
National Acne Positivity Day
National Burnt Ends Day
National Cherry Popover Day
National Forgiveness Day
National Gyro Day
National No Rhyme or Reason Day
National Tofu Day (UK)
Pink Cadillac Day
Toy Tips Executive Toy Test Day
World Letter Writing Day
Today is also....
Knowledge Day (Former Soviet Union)
Anniversary of Al Fateh Revolution (Gaddafists in Libya)
Wattle Day (Australia)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1653 – Johann Pachelbel, German organist, composer, and educator (died 1706)
1875 – Edgar Rice Burroughs, American author (died 1950)
1896 – A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Indian religious leader, founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (died 1977)
1907 – Walter Reuther, American labor union leader and president of the United Auto Workers (died 1970)
1922 – Yvonne De Carlo, Canadian-American actress and singer (died 2007)
1923 – Rocky Marciano, American boxer (died 1969)
1925 – Art Pepper, American saxophonist, clarinet player and composer (died 1982)
1931 – Boxcar Willie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1999)
1933 – Ann Richards, American educator and politician, 45th Governor of Texas (died 2006)
1933 – Conway Twitty, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1993)
1933 – Gene Harris [Haire], American soul-jazz pianist (The Three Sounds), born in Benton Harbor, Michigan (d. 2000)
1935 – Seiji Ozawa, Japanese conductor and director (died 2024)
1938 – Alan Dershowitz, American lawyer and author
1939 – Lily Tomlin, American actress, comedian, screenwriter and producer
1942 – C. J. Cherryh, American author and educator
1944 – Archie Bell, American soul singer-songwriter and musician
1944 – Leonard Slatkin, American conductor and composer
1946 – Barry Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer
1947 – Al Green, American lawyer and politician
1948 – Russ Kunkel, American drummer and producer
1957 – Gloria Estefan, Cuban-American singer-songwriter and
1996 – Zendaya, American actress and singer, born in Oakland, CA
....and on this day in history....
1772 – The Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa is founded in San Luis Obispo, California.
1939 – J. Robert Oppenheimer and his student Hartland Snyder publish the Oppenheimer–Snyder model, proving for the first time in contemporary physics how black holes could develop.
1985 – The wreck of the Titanic is discovered by an American-French expedition led by Robert Ballard and Jean-Louis Michel.