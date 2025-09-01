KALW Almanac - Monday September 1, 2025

Today is Monday, the 1st of September of 2025,

September 1 is the 244th day of the year

121 days remain until the end of the year

21 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:40:25 am

and sunset will be at 7:37:26 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 57 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 69.1°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:08:55 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:47 am at 0.93 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:39 am at 4.22 feet

The next low tide at 12:29 pm at 3.71 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 5:58 pm at 5.52 feet

The Moon is currently 62% visible

It's Waxing Crescent moon

We'll have a Full Moon AND a Total Lunar Eclipse in 6 days next Sunday the 7th of September of 2025 at 11:09 am

Today is....

American Chess Day

Building and Code Staff Appreciation Day

Chicken Boy's Day

Emma M. Nutt Day

1878 – Emma Nutt becomes the world's first female telephone operator when she is recruited by Alexander Graham Bell to the Boston Telephone Dispatch Company.

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day

Labor Day

Mouthguard Day

National Acne Positivity Day

National Burnt Ends Day

National Cherry Popover Day

National Forgiveness Day

National Gyro Day

National No Rhyme or Reason Day

National Tofu Day (UK)

Pink Cadillac Day

Toy Tips Executive Toy Test Day

World Letter Writing Day

Today is also....

Knowledge Day (Former Soviet Union)

Anniversary of Al Fateh Revolution (Gaddafists in Libya)

Wattle Day (Australia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1653 – Johann Pachelbel, German organist, composer, and educator (died 1706)

1875 – Edgar Rice Burroughs, American author (died 1950)

1896 – A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Indian religious leader, founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (died 1977)

1907 – Walter Reuther, American labor union leader and president of the United Auto Workers (died 1970)

1922 – Yvonne De Carlo, Canadian-American actress and singer (died 2007)

1923 – Rocky Marciano, American boxer (died 1969)

1925 – Art Pepper, American saxophonist, clarinet player and composer (died 1982)

1931 – Boxcar Willie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1999)

1933 – Ann Richards, American educator and politician, 45th Governor of Texas (died 2006)

1933 – Conway Twitty, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1993)

1933 – Gene Harris [Haire], American soul-jazz pianist (The Three Sounds), born in Benton Harbor, Michigan (d. 2000)

1935 – Seiji Ozawa, Japanese conductor and director (died 2024)

1938 – Alan Dershowitz, American lawyer and author

1939 – Lily Tomlin, American actress, comedian, screenwriter and producer

1942 – C. J. Cherryh, American author and educator

1944 – Archie Bell, American soul singer-songwriter and musician

1944 – Leonard Slatkin, American conductor and composer

1946 – Barry Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer

1947 – Al Green, American lawyer and politician

1948 – Russ Kunkel, American drummer and producer

1957 – Gloria Estefan, Cuban-American singer-songwriter and

1996 – Zendaya, American actress and singer, born in Oakland, CA

....and on this day in history....

1772 – The Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa is founded in San Luis Obispo, California.

1939 – J. Robert Oppenheimer and his student Hartland Snyder publish the Oppenheimer–Snyder model, proving for the first time in contemporary physics how black holes could develop.

1985 – The wreck of the Titanic is discovered by an American-French expedition led by Robert Ballard and Jean-Louis Michel.

