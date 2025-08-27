KALW Almanac - Wednesday August 27, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 27th of August of 2025,

August 27 is the 239th day of the year

126 days remain until the end of the year.

26 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:36 am

and sunset will be at 7:44:48 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 8 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:29 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66°F.

The first high tide was at 1:47 am at 4.83 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:41 am at 1.59 feet

The next high tide at 2:06 pm at 5.6 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:35 pm at 1.36 feet

The Moon is currently 17.6 going on 18% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days Saturday the 30th of August of 2025 at 11:25 pm

Today is....

National Peach Day

"The Duchess" Who Wasn't Day

Just Because Day

Kiss Me Day

National Banana Lovers Day

National Petroleum Day

National Pots de Crème Day

Tarzan Day

Willing-To-Lend-A-Hand Wednesday

World Rock Paper Scissors Day

Today is also....

Independence Day (Republic of Moldova), celebrates the independence of Moldova from the USSR in 1991.

Lyndon Baines Johnson Day (Texas, United States)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1770 – Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, German philosopher and academic (died 1831)

1871 – Theodore Dreiser, American novelist and journalist (died 1945)

1890 – Man Ray, American-French photographer and painter (died 1976)

1899 – C. S. Forester, English novelist (died 1966)

1908 – Lyndon B. Johnson, American commander and politician, 36th President of the United States (died 1973)

1909 – Lester Young, American saxophonist and clarinet player (died 1959)

1916 – Martha Raye, American actress and comedian (died 1994)

1925 – Carter Stanley, American bluegrass singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1966)

1928 – Joan Kroc, American philanthropist (died 2003)

1931 – Sri Chinmoy, Indian-American guru and poet (died 2007)

1937 – Alice Coltrane, American pianist and composer (died 2007)

1939 – William Least Heat-Moon, American travel writer and historian

1941 – Cesária Évora, Cape Verdean singer (died 2011)

1943 – Bob Kerrey, American lieutenant and politician, Medal of Honor recipient, 35th Governor of Nebraska

1943 – Tuesday Weld, American model and actress

1944 – G. W. Bailey, American actor

1947 – Barbara Bach, American actress and model

1952 – Paul Reubens, American actor and comedian (died 2023)

1969 – Chandra Wilson, American actress and director

....and on this day in history....

410 – The sacking of Rome by the Visigoths ends after three days.

1232 – Shikken Hojo Yasutoki of the Kamakura shogunate promulgates the Goseibai Shikimoku, the first Japanese legal code governing the samurai class.

1828 – Brazil and Argentina recognize the sovereignty of Uruguay in the Treaty of Montevideo.

1859 – Petroleum is discovered in Titusville, Pennsylvania, leading to the world's first commercially successful oil well.

1927 – Five Canadian women file a petition to the Supreme Court of Canada, asking: "Does the word 'Persons' in Section 24 of the British North America Act, 1867, include female persons?"

1928 – The Kellogg–Briand Pact outlawing war is signed by fifteen nations. Ultimately sixty-one nations will sign it.

1955 – The first edition of the Guinness Book of Records is published in Great Britain.

1991 – Moldova declares independence from the USSR.

2003 – Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years, passing 34,646,418 miles (55,758,005 km) distant