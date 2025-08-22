KALW Almanac - Friday August 22, 2025

Today is Friday the 22nd of August of 2025,

August 22 is the 234th day of the year

131 days remain until the end of the year

31 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:31:55 am

and sunset will be at 7:51:54 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 19 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:54 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66°F.

The first low tide was at 5:00 am at -0.57 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:46 am at 5.34 feet

The next low tide at 4:55 pm at 2.31 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:45 pm tonight at 6.4 feet

The Moon is currently 0.7% visible

It's still a Waning Crescent moon

It will be a Zero Per Cent visible New Moon tonight at 11:06 pm

Today is.....

Be an Angel Day

Daffodil Day (Australia)

National Bao Day

National Eat a Peach Day

National Pecan Torte Day

National Tooth Fairy Day

Never Bean Better Day

Southern Hemisphere Hoodie Hoo Day

Take Your Cat to the Vet Day

World Plant Milk Day

Today is also.....

International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief

Earliest day on which National Heroes' Day (Philippines) can fall, while August 28 is the latest; celebrated on the fourth Monday in August.

Flag Day (Russia)

Madras Day (Chennai and Tamil Nadu, India)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to have cake and ice cream with....

1862 – Claude Debussy, French pianist and composer (died 1918)

1880 – George Herriman, American cartoonist (died 1944)

1893 – Dorothy Parker, American poet, short story writer, critic, and satirist (died 1967)

1904 – Deng Xiaoping, Chinese soldier and politician, 1st Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China (died 1997)

1908 – Henri Cartier-Bresson, French photographer and painter (died 2004)

1915 – David Dellinger, American activist (died 2004)

1917 – John Lee Hooker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2001)

1920 – Ray Bradbury, American science fiction writer and screenwriter (died 2012)

1928 – Karlheinz Stockhausen, German composer and academic (died 2007)

1934 – Norman Schwarzkopf, Jr., American general and engineer (died 2012)

1935 – Annie Proulx, American novelist, short story writer, and journalist

1939 – Valerie Harper, American actress (died 2019)

1939 – Carl Yastrzemski, American baseball player

1947 – Cindy Williams, American actress and producer(died 2023)

1950 – Scooter Libby, American lawyer and politician, Chief of Staff to the Vice President of the United States

1963 – Tori Amos, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1966 – GZA, American rapper and producer

1973 – Kristen Wiig, American actress, comedian, and screenwriter

1978 – James Corden, English actor, comedian, writer, and television presenter

1995 – Dua Lipa, English singer-songwriter

....and on this day in history....

1791 – The Haitian slave revolution begins in Saint-Domingue, Haiti.

1851 – The first America's Cup is won by the yacht America.

1864 – Twelve nations sign the First Geneva Convention, establishing the rules of protection of the victims of armed conflicts.

1902 – Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to make a public appearance in an automobile.

1966 – Labor movements NFWA and AWOC merge to become the United Farm Workers Organizing Committee (UFWOC), the predecessor of the United Farm Workers.

1978 – The District of Columbia Voting Rights Amendment is passed by the U.S. Congress, although it is never ratified by a sufficient number of states.

1989 – Nolan Ryan strikes out Rickey Henderson to become the first Major League Baseball pitcher to record 5,000 strikeouts.

1991 – Iceland is the first nation in the world to recognize the independence of the Baltic states.

2003 – Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama Roy Moore is suspended after refusing to comply with a federal court order to remove a rock inscribed with the Ten Commandments from the lobby of the Alabama Supreme Court building.

2004 – Versions of The Scream and Madonna, two paintings by Edvard Munch, are stolen at gunpoint from a museum in Oslo, Norway.

2007 – The Texas Rangers defeat the Baltimore Orioles 30–3, the most runs scored by a team in modern Major League Baseball history.