KALW Almanac - Tuesday August 12, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 12th of August of 2025

August 12 is the 224th day of the year

141 days remain until the end of the year.

41 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:23:19 am

and sunset will be at 8:05:04 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 41 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:14:11 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.3°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:57 am at 5.8 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:23 am at 0.13 feet

The next high tide at 2:01 pm at 5.81 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:55 pm at 1.5 feet

The Moon is 87.8% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 15th of August of 2025 at 10:12 pm

Today is....

Baseball Fans Day

IBM PC Day

International Youth Day

National Julienne Fries Day

National Middle Child Day

National Sewing Machine Day

Truck Driver Day

Vinyl Record Day

Today is also....

Glorious Twelfth (United Kingdom)

HM the Queen Mother's Birthday and National Mother's Day (Thailand)

Russian Air Force Day (Russia)

Russian Railway Troops Day (Russia)

Sea Org Day (Scientology)

World Elephant Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your specia day with....

1831 – Helena Blavatsky, Russian theosophist and scholar (died 1891)

1856 – Diamond Jim Brady, American businessman and philanthropist (died 1917)

1859 – Katharine Lee Bates, American poet and author (died 1929)

1867 – Edith Hamilton, German-American author and educator (died 1963)

1880 – Radclyffe Hall, English poet, author, and activist (died 1943)

1881 – Cecil B. DeMille, American director and producer (died 1959)

1887 – Erwin Schrödinger, Austrian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1961)

1907 – Joe Besser, American actor (died 1988)

1910 – Jane Wyatt, American actress (died 2006)

1911 – Cantinflas, Mexican actor, screenwriter, and producer (died 1993)

1920 – Percy Mayfield, American R&B singer-songwriter (died 1984)

1924 – Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Pakistani general and politician, 6th President of Pakistan (died 1988)

1926 – Joe Jones, American R&B singer-songwriter and producer (died 2005)

1927 – Porter Wagoner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2007)

1929 – Buck Owens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2006)

1930 – George Soros, Hungarian-American businessman and investor, founded the Soros Fund Management

1939 – George Hamilton, American actor

1949 – Mark Knopfler, Scottish-English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1954 – Pat Metheny, American jazz guitarist and composer

1963 – Sir Mix-a-Lot, American rapper, producer, and actor

1971 – Michael Ian Black, American comedian, actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1975 – Casey Affleck, American actor

....and on this day in history....

1851 – Isaac Singer is granted a patent for his sewing machine.

1865 – Joseph Lister, British surgeon and scientist, performs the first antiseptic surgery.

1981 – The IBM Personal Computer is released.

1990 – Sue, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton found to date, is discovered by Sue Hendrickson in South Dakota.

1992 – Canada, Mexico and the United States announce completion of negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

1994 – Major League Baseball players go on strike, eventually forcing the cancellation of the 1994 World Series.