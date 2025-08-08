KALW Almanac - Friday August 8, 2025

Today is Friday, the 8th of August of 2025

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:06 am at -0.64 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:03 pm at 4.92 feet

The next low tide at 4:47 pm at 2.89 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:37 pm at 6.52 feet

The Moon is currently 99.1% visible

It's still a Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a Full Moon early tomorrow morning the 9th of August of 2025 at 12:55 am

The full moon in August is called the Sturgeon Moon

It's also called....

Flying Up Moon by the Cree

The Corn Moon by the Algonquin and the Ojibwe

The Harvest Moon by the Dakota

The Ricing Moon by the Anishinaabe

The Black Cherries Moon by the Assiniboine people

The Mountain Shadows Moon by The Tlingit

August Eighth (Russian: «Август. Восьмого», translit. Avgust. Vosʹmogo) is the name of a 2012 Russian propaganda war film about the 2008 August War.

Ray Davon Jacobs (January 2, 1992 – August 26, 2023), known professionally as August 08, was an American musician.

Today is....

National Pickleball Day

National Happiness Happens Day

Global Sleep Under the Stars Night

International Cat Day

National CBD Day

National Dollar Day

National Frozen Custard Day

National Mochi Day

National Spam Musubi Day

National Whataburger Day

National Zucchini Day

Odie Day

Scottish Wildcat Day

Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor's Porch Day

The Date to Create

Today is also....

Ceasefire Day (end of Iran–Iraq War) (Iraqi Kurdistan)

Father's Day or Bā bā Day (爸爸節), Bā Bā is Mandarin for "father" and "8-8", or August 8. (Mongolia, Taiwan)

Happiness Happens Day

International Cat Day

Namesday of the Queen (Sweden)

Nane Nane Day (Tanzania)

Signal Troops Day (Ukraine)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1857 – Cécile Chaminade, French pianist and composer (died 1944)

1879 – Doctor Bob Smith, American physician and surgeon, co-founded Alcoholics Anonymous (died 1950)

1879 – Emiliano Zapata, Mexican general and politician (died 1919)

1884 – Sara Teasdale, American poet and educator (died 1933)

1907 – Benny Carter, American saxophonist, trumpet player, and composer (died 2003)

1919 – Dino De Laurentiis, Italian actor and producer (died 2010)

1920 – Jimmy Witherspoon, American jump blues singer (died 1997)

1921 – Esther Williams, American swimmer and actress (died 2013)

1925 – Alija Izetbegović, Bosnian lawyer and politician, 1st President of Bosnia and Herzegovina (died 2003)

1932 – Mel Tillis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2017)

1933 – Joe Tex, American soul singer-songwriter (died 1982)

1936 – Frank Howard, American baseball player and manager (died 2023)

1936 – Jan Pieńkowski, Polish-English author and illustrator (died 2022)

1937 – Dustin Hoffman, American actor and director

1938 – Connie Stevens, American actress and businesswoman

1944 – John Renbourn, English-Scottish guitarist and songwriter (died 2015)

1949 – Keith Carradine, American actor

1951 – Randy Shilts, American journalist and author (died 1994)

1961 – The Edge, British-Irish musician, singer and songwriter

1962 – Kool Moe Dee, American musician, singer and actor

1980 – Pat Noonan, American soccer player

1981 – Roger Federer, Swiss tennis player

....and on this day in history....

1876 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for his mimeograph.

1908 – Wilbur Wright makes his first flight at a racecourse at Le Mans, France. It is the Wright Brothers' first public flight.

1929 – The German airship Graf Zeppelin begins a round-the-world flight.

1942 – Quit India Movement is launched in India against the British rule in response to Mohandas Gandhi's call for swaraj or complete independence.

1963 – Great Train Robbery: In England, a gang of 15 train robbers steal £2.6 million in bank notes.

1963 – The Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU), the current ruling party of Zimbabwe, is formed by a split from the Zimbabwe African People's Union.

1967 – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is founded by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

1969 – At a zebra crossing in London, photographer Iain Macmillan takes the iconic photo that becomes the cover image of the Beatles' album Abbey Road.

1974 – President Richard Nixon, in a nationwide television address, announces his resignation from the office of the President of the United States effective noon the next day.

1988 – The first night baseball game in the history of Chicago's Wrigley Field (game was rained out in the fourth inning).

1991 – The Warsaw radio mast, then the tallest construction ever built, collapses.

2004 – A tour bus belonging to the Dave Matthews Band dumps approximately 800 pounds of human waste onto a boat full of passengers.

2022 – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executes a search warrant at former president Donald Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida.

2023 – Hawaii wildfires: Seventeen thousand acres of land are burned and at least 101 people are killed, with two others missing, when a series of wildfires break out on the island of Maui in Hawaii.