KALW Almanac - Wednesday August 6, 2025
Today is Wednesday, the 6th of August of 2025,
August 6 is the 218th day of the year
147 days remain until the end of the year.
47 days until autumn begins
Sunrise at 6:18:08 am
and sunset will be at 8:12:09 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 54 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:15:08 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.5°F.
The first low tide was early this morning at 3:55 am at -0.16 feet
The first high tide will be later this morningat 11:05 am at 4.46 feet
The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:27 pm at 3.37 feet
and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:09 pm at 6.34 feet
The Moon is currently 91.2% visible
It's a Waxing Gibbous moon
We'll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 9th of August of 2025 at 12:55 am
Today is....
Balloons to Heaven Day
Corporate Baby Name Day
Farmworker Appreciation Day
Hiroshima Day
Also known as No Nukes Day
National Fresh Breath Day
National Gossip Day
National Psychiatric Technician Appreciation Day
National Root Beer Float Day
Wiggle Your Toes Day
Today is also....
Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's Accession Day in the United Arab Emirates
Independence Day in Bolivia celebrates their independence from Spain in 1825.
Independence Day in Jamaica celebrates their independence from the United Kingdom in 1962.
Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony
Russian Railway Troops Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....
1619 – Barbara Strozzi, Italian composer and singer-songwriter (died 1677)
1809 – Alfred, Lord Tennyson, English poet (died 1892)
1848 – Susie Taylor, American writer and first black Army nurse (died 1912)
1881 – Louella Parsons, American journalist (died 1972)
1901 – Dutch Schultz, American gangster (died 1935)
1903 – Virginia Foster Durr, American civil rights activist (died 1999)
1911 – Lucille Ball, American actress, television producer and businesswoman (died 1989)
1916 – Richard Hofstadter, American historian and academic (died 1970)
1917 – Barbara Cooney, American author and illustrator (died 2000)
1917 – Robert Mitchum, American actor (died 1997)
1918 – Norman Granz, American-Swiss record producer and manager (died 2001)
1920 – Ella Raines, American actress (died 1988)
1922 – Freddie Laker, English businessman, founded Laker Airways (died 2006)
1924 – Ella Jenkins, American folk singer (died 2024)
1926 – Norman Wexler, American screenwriter (died 1999)
1928 – Andy Warhol, American painter, photographer and film director (died 1987)
1930 – Abbey Lincoln, American singer-songwriter and actress (died 2010)
1931 – Chalmers Johnson, American scholar and author (died 2010)
1934 – Piers Anthony, English-American soldier and author
1937 – Baden Powell de Aquino, Brazilian guitarist and composer (died 2000)
1937 – Charlie Haden, American bassist and composer (died 2014)
1938 – Paul Bartel, American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 2000)
1938 – Peter Bonerz, American actor and director
1938 – Bert Yancey, American golfer (died 1994)
1962 – Michelle Yeoh, Malaysian-Hong Kong actress and producer
1963 – Kevin Mitnick, American computer security consultant, author, and convicted hacker (died 2023)
1970 – M. Night Shyamalan, Indian-American director, producer, and screenwriter
1976 – Melissa George, Australian-American actress
1981 – Leslie Odom Jr., American actor and singer
....and on this day in history.....
1861 – Britain imposes the Lagos Treaty of Cession to suppress slavery in what is now Nigeria.
1926 – Gertrude Ederle becomes the first woman to swim across the English Channel.
1926 – First public screening using the Vitaphone process
1942 – Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands becomes the first reigning queen to address a joint session of the United States Congress.
1956 – After going bankrupt in 1955, the American broadcaster DuMont Television Network makes its final broadcast, a boxing match from St. Nicholas Arena in New York in the Boxing from St. Nicholas Arena series.
1965 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law.
1991 – Tim Berners-Lee releases files describing his idea for the World Wide Web. WWW makes its first appearance as a publicly available service on the Internet.
1991 – Takako Doi, chair of the Social Democratic Party, becomes Japan's first female speaker of the House of Representatives.