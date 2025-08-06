KALW Almanac - Wednesday August 6, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 6th of August of 2025,

August 6 is the 218th day of the year

147 days remain until the end of the year.

47 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:18:08 am

and sunset will be at 8:12:09 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 54 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:08 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.5°F.

The first low tide was early this morning at 3:55 am at -0.16 feet

The first high tide will be later this morningat 11:05 am at 4.46 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:27 pm at 3.37 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:09 pm at 6.34 feet

The Moon is currently 91.2% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 9th of August of 2025 at 12:55 am

Today is....

Balloons to Heaven Day

Corporate Baby Name Day

Farmworker Appreciation Day

Hiroshima Day

Also known as No Nukes Day

National Fresh Breath Day

National Gossip Day

National Psychiatric Technician Appreciation Day

National Root Beer Float Day

Wiggle Your Toes Day

Today is also....

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's Accession Day in the United Arab Emirates

Independence Day in Bolivia celebrates their independence from Spain in 1825.

Independence Day in Jamaica celebrates their independence from the United Kingdom in 1962.

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony

Russian Railway Troops Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....

1619 – Barbara Strozzi, Italian composer and singer-songwriter (died 1677)

1809 – Alfred, Lord Tennyson, English poet (died 1892)

1848 – Susie Taylor, American writer and first black Army nurse (died 1912)

1881 – Louella Parsons, American journalist (died 1972)

1901 – Dutch Schultz, American gangster (died 1935)

1903 – Virginia Foster Durr, American civil rights activist (died 1999)

1911 – Lucille Ball, American actress, television producer and businesswoman (died 1989)

1916 – Richard Hofstadter, American historian and academic (died 1970)

1917 – Barbara Cooney, American author and illustrator (died 2000)

1917 – Robert Mitchum, American actor (died 1997)

1918 – Norman Granz, American-Swiss record producer and manager (died 2001)

1920 – Ella Raines, American actress (died 1988)

1922 – Freddie Laker, English businessman, founded Laker Airways (died 2006)

1924 – Ella Jenkins, American folk singer (died 2024)

1926 – Norman Wexler, American screenwriter (died 1999)

1928 – Andy Warhol, American painter, photographer and film director (died 1987)

1930 – Abbey Lincoln, American singer-songwriter and actress (died 2010)

1931 – Chalmers Johnson, American scholar and author (died 2010)

1934 – Piers Anthony, English-American soldier and author

1937 – Baden Powell de Aquino, Brazilian guitarist and composer (died 2000)

1937 – Charlie Haden, American bassist and composer (died 2014)

1938 – Paul Bartel, American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 2000)

1938 – Peter Bonerz, American actor and director

1938 – Bert Yancey, American golfer (died 1994)

1962 – Michelle Yeoh, Malaysian-Hong Kong actress and producer

1963 – Kevin Mitnick, American computer security consultant, author, and convicted hacker (died 2023)

1970 – M. Night Shyamalan, Indian-American director, producer, and screenwriter

1976 – Melissa George, Australian-American actress

1981 – Leslie Odom Jr., American actor and singer

....and on this day in history.....

1861 – Britain imposes the Lagos Treaty of Cession to suppress slavery in what is now Nigeria.

1926 – Gertrude Ederle becomes the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

1926 – First public screening using the Vitaphone process

1942 – Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands becomes the first reigning queen to address a joint session of the United States Congress.

1956 – After going bankrupt in 1955, the American broadcaster DuMont Television Network makes its final broadcast, a boxing match from St. Nicholas Arena in New York in the Boxing from St. Nicholas Arena series.

1965 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law.

1991 – Tim Berners-Lee releases files describing his idea for the World Wide Web. WWW makes its first appearance as a publicly available service on the Internet.

1991 – Takako Doi, chair of the Social Democratic Party, becomes Japan's first female speaker of the House of Representatives.