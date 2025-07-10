KALW Almanac - Thursday July 10, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 10th of July of 2025,

July 10 is the 191st day of the year

174 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 5:56:57 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:21 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:09 pm.

The first low tide was in the previous hour at 5:33 am at -0.77 feet

The first high tide will be mid-day at 12:46 pm at 4.71 feet

The next low tide is early this evening at 5:04 pm at 3.35 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight 10:51 pm at 6.41 feet

The Moon is currently 99.7% visible

It might still be considered a waxing gibbous moon

We can call it a full moon

It will be a 100% visible Full Moon this afternoon at 1:37 pm

The July moon is called the Buck Moon

At this time, the antlers of bucks (male deer) are in full growth mode.

The July full moon is also called the....

Feather Moulting Moon by the Cree

Salmon Moon by the Tlingit

Berry Moon by the Anishinaabe

The Anishinaabe also call it the Halfway Summer Moon

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe by the Dakota

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon by the Cherokee

and Raspberry Moon by the Algonquin and Ojibwe

Thunder Moon by the Western Abenaki

Today is....

Clerihew Day: a short comic or nonsensical verse, typically in two rhyming couplets with lines of unequal length and referring to a famous person originated by one Edmund Clerihew Bentley. Two examples:

Edgar Allen Poe

Was passionately fond of roe

He always liked to chew some

When writing anything gruesome.

Lewis Carol

Bought sumptuous apparel

And built and enormous palace

Out of the profits of Alice.

It's also....

Chronic Disease Day

Black Women's Equal Pay Day

Don't Step on a Bee Day

National Kitten Day

National Piña Colada Day

Pick Blueberries Day

Teddy Bear Picnic Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day (Mauritania)

Independence Day (Bahamas), celebrates the independence of the Bahamas from the United Kingdom in 1973.

Nikola Tesla Day

Statehood Day (Wyoming)

Captain Scarlet Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

1509 – John Calvin, French pastor and theologian (died 1564)

1856 – Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American electrical and mechanical engineer (died 1943)

1871 – Marcel Proust, French novelist, critic, and essayist (died 1922)

1875 – Mary McLeod Bethune, American educator and activist (died 1955)

1882 – Ima Hogg, American society leader, philanthropist, patron and collector of the arts (died 1975)

1895 – Carl Orff, German composer and educator (died 1982)

1902 – Nicolás Guillén, Cuban poet, journalist, and activist (died 1989)

1907 – Blind Boy Fuller, American singer and guitarist (died 1941)

1911 – Terry-Thomas, English comedian and character actor (died 1990)

1911 – Cootie Williams, American trumpeter and bandleader (died 1985))

1914 – Joe Shuster, Canadian-American illustrator, co-created Superman (died 1992)

1920 – David Brinkley, American journalist (died 2003)

1921 – Eunice Kennedy Shriver, American activist, co-founded the Special Olympics (died 2009)

1926 – Fred Gwynne, American actor (died 1993)

1927 – David Dinkins, American soldier and politician, 106th Mayor of New York City (died 2020)

1931 – Alice Munro, Canadian short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2024)

1938 – Lee Morgan, American trumpet player and composer (died 1972)

1939 – Mavis Staples, American singer

1942 – Sixto Rodriguez, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2023)

1943 – Arthur Ashe, American tennis player and journalist (died 1993)

1945 – Virginia Wade, English tennis player and sportscaster

1947 – Arlo Guthrie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1949 – Greg Kihn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2024)

1951 – Cheryl Wheeler, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Béla Fleck, American banjo player and songwriter

1967 – John Yoo, South Korean-American lawyer, author, and educator

1972 – Sofía Vergara, Colombian-American actress and producer

1977 – Chi-wet-el E-jio-for, English actor

1980 – Jessica Simpson, American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer

2024 – Moo Deng, Thai celebrity pygmy hippopotamus

...and on this day in history...

988 – The Norse King Glúniairn recognises Máel Sechnaill mac Domnaill, High King of Ireland, and agrees to pay taxes and accept Brehon Law; the event is considered to be the founding of the city of Dublin.

1553 – Lady Jane Grey takes the throne of England.

1890 – Wyoming is admitted as the 44th U.S. state.

1925 – Scopes trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, the so-called "Monkey Trial" begins of John T. Scopes, a young high school science teacher accused of teaching evolution in violation of the Butler Act.

1938 – Howard Hughes begins a 91-hour airplane flight around the world that will set a new record.

1962 – Telstar, the world's first communications satellite, is launched into orbit.

1966 – The Chicago Freedom Movement, co-founded by Martin Luther King Jr., holds a rally at Soldier Field in Chicago; as many as 60,000 people attend.

1973 – The Bahamas gains full independence within the Commonwealth of Nations.

1985 – The Greenpeace vessel Rainbow Warrior is bombed and sunk in Auckland harbour by French DGSE agents, killing Fernando Pereira.

1991 – The South African cricket team is readmitted into the International Cricket Council following the end of Apartheid.

1991 – Boris Yeltsin takes office as the first elected President of Russia.

1995 – Burmese politician Aung San Suu Kyi is released from house arrest.

1997 – In London, scientists report the findings of the DNA analysis of a Neanderthal skeleton which supports the "out of Africa theory" of human evolution, placing an "African Eve" at 100,000 to 200,000 years ago.

1998 – Catholic Church sexual abuse cases: The Diocese of Dallas agrees to pay $23.4 million to nine former altar boys who claim they were sexually abused by Rudolph Kos, a former priest.

1999 – In women's association football, the United States defeats China in a penalty shoot-out at the Rose Bowl near Los Angeles to win the final match of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. Watched by 90,185 spectators, the final sets a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.

2007 – Erden Eruç begins the first solo human-powered circumnavigation of the world.

2012 – The Episcopal Church USA allows same-sex marriage.

2018 – Tham Luang cave rescue: A group of Thai school children and their football coach are all rescued from a cave after being stuck there for 18 days; one Thai Navy SEAL diver dies during the rescue mission.

2019 – The final Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the line in Puebla, Mexico; the last of 5,961 "Special Edition" cars will be exhibited in a museum.