KALW Almanac - Tuesday June 24, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 24th of June of 2025,

June 24 is the 175th day of the year

190 days remain until the end of the year.

90 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 5:49:03 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:57 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:12:30 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first low tide was at 4:43 am at -1.54 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:54 pm at 4.85 feet

The next low tide at 4:10 pm at 3.1 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:08 pm at 7.15 feet

The Moon is currently 1.5% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon early tomorrow morning at 3:31 am

Today is....

Celebration of the Senses

International Fairy Day

Museum Comes To Life Day

National Pralines Day

Swim a Lap Day

World UFO Day

Today is also....

Army Day or Battle of Carabobo Day (Venezuela)

Bannockburn Day (Scotland)

Day of the Caboclo (Amazonas, Brazil)

Inti Raymi, a winter solstice festival and a New Year in the Andes of the Southern Hemisphere (Sacsayhuamán)

St John's Day and the second day of the Midsummer celebrations

Enyovden (Bulgaria)

Catalan Countries National Day (Andorra, Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Northern Catalonia, Valencia)

Jaanipäev (Estonia)

Jāņi (Latvia)

Jónsmessa (Iceland)

Midsummer Day (England)

Saint Jonas' Festival or Joninės (Lithuania)

Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day (Quebec)

Sânziene (western Carpathian Mountains of Romania)

Wattah Wattah Festival (Philippines)

Fors Fortuna, ancient Roman festival to Fortuna

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1842 – Ambrose Bierce, American short story writer, essayist, and journalist (died 1914)4)

1893 – Roy O. Disney, American businessman, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (died 1971)

1895 – Jack Dempsey, American boxer and soldier (died 1983)

1901 – Harry Partch, American composer and theorist (died 1974)

1935 – Terry Riley, American composer and educator

1936 – Robert Downey Sr., American actor and director (died 2021)

1937 – Anita Desai, Indian-American author and academic

1938 – Lawrence Block, American author

1941 – Julia Kristeva, Bulgarian-French psychoanalyst and author

1944 – Jeff Beck, English guitarist and songwriter (died 2023)

1945 – George Pataki, American lawyer and politician, 53rd Governor of New York

1946 – Robert Reich, American economist and politician, 22nd United States Secretary of Labor

1947 – Mick Fleetwood, English-American drummer

1950 – Nancy Allen, American actress

1961 – Ralph E. Reed, Jr., American journalist and activist

1962 – Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexican politician

1966 – Hope Sandoval, American singer-songwriter and musician

1979 – Mindy Kaling, American actress and producer

1986 – Solange Knowles, American singer-songwriter and actress

1987 – Lionel Messi, Argentinian footballer

.....and on this day in history.....

1374 – A sudden outbreak of St. John's Dance causes people in the streets of Aachen, Germany, to experience hallucinations and begin to jump and twitch uncontrollably until they collapse from exhaustion.

1880 – First performance of O Canada at the Congrès national des Canadiens-Français. The song would later become the national anthem of Canada.

1916 – Mary Pickford becomes the first female film star to sign a million-dollar contract.

1922 – The American Professional Football Association is renamed the National Football League.

1938 – Pieces of a meteorite land near Chicora, Pennsylvania. The meteorite is estimated to have weighed 450 metric tons when it hit the Earth's atmosphere and exploded.

1939 – Siam is renamed Thailand by Plaek Phibunsongkhram, the country's third prime minister.

1947 – Kenneth Arnold makes the first widely reported UFO sighting near Mount Rainier, Washington.

1948 – Cold War: Start of the Berlin Blockade: The Soviet Union makes overland travel between West Germany and West Berlin impossible.

1949 – The first television western, Hopalong Cassidy, starring William Boyd, is aired on NBC.

1957 – In Roth v. United States, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that obscenity is not protected by the First Amendment.

1995 – Rugby World Cup: South Africa defeats New Zealand and Nelson Mandela presents Francois Pienaar with the Webb Ellis Cup in an iconic post-apartheid moment.ry.

2004 – In New York, capital punishment is declared unconstitutional.

2010 – Julia Gillard assumes office as the first female Prime Minister of Australia.

2012 – Death of Lonesome George, the last known individual of Chelonoidis nigra abingdonii, a subspecies of the Galápagos tortoise.

2013 – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is found guilty of abusing his power and engaging in sex with an underage prostitute, and is sentenced to seven years in prison.

2022 – In Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that the U.S. Constitution does not assign the authority to regulate abortions to the federal government, thereby returning such authority to the individual states. This overturns the prior decisions in Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992).

2023 – The Wagner Group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin launches an insurrection against the Russian government.