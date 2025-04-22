Almanac - Tuesday April 22, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 22nd of April of 2025

April 22 is the 112th day of the year

253 days remain until the end of the year.

59 days until summer begins

Sunrise in San Francisco at 6:24:11 am

and sunset this evening will be at 7:53:15 pm.

Today we have 13 hours and 29 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:08:43 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 58.6°F.

The first low tide was at 12:59 am at 2.79 feet

The first high tide was at 6:12 am at 4.79 feet

The next low tide this afternoon will be at 1:49 pm at -0.1 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:17 pm at 4.78 feet

Today is….

"In God We Trust" Day

As it was on this day in 1864, The U.S. Congress passes the Coinage Act of 1864 that permitted the inscription In God We Trust be placed on all coins minted as United States currency.

April Showers Day

Chemists Celebrate the Earth Day

Earth Day

1970 – The first Earth Day is celebrated.

It’s also called International Mother Earth Day

Girl Scout Leader Day

National Jelly Bean Day

School Bus Drivers' Day

Today is also….

Fighter Aviation Day in Brazil

As well as Discovery Day in Brazil

Holocaust Remembrance Day in Serbia

And today is a national day of commemoration for the murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence observed in his country, the United Kingdom

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..

1724 – Immanuel Kant, German anthropologist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1804)

1830 – Emily Davies, British suffragist and educator, co-founder and an early Mistress of Girton College, Cambridge University (d. 1921)

1870 – Vladimir Lenin, Russian revolutionary and founder of Soviet Russia (d. 1924)

1884 – Otto Rank, Austrian-American psychologist and academic (d. 1939)

1891 – Harold Jeffreys, English mathematician, geophysicist, and astronomer (d. 1989)

1891 – Nicola Sacco, Italian-American anarchist (d. 1927)

1892 – Vernon Johns, African-American minister and activist (d. 1965)

1899 – Vladimir Nabokov, Russian-born novelist and critic (d. 1977)

1904 – J. Robert Oppenheimer, American physicist and academic (d. 1967)

1912 – Kathleen Ferrier, English operatic singer (d. 1953)

1916 – Yehudi Menuhin, American-Swiss violinist and conductor (d. 1999)

1922 – Richard Diebenkorn, American soldier and painter (d. 1993)

1922 – Charles Mingus, American bassist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1979)

1923 – Bettie Page, American model and actress (d. 2008)

1923 – Aaron Spelling, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1935 – Paul Chambers, African-American bassist and composer (d. 1969)

1936 – Glen Campbell, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2017)

1937 – Jack Nicholson, American actor and producer

1937 – Jack Nitzsche, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and conductor (d. 2000)

1944 – Joshua Rifkin, American conductor and musicologist

1946 – John Waters, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1950 – Peter Frampton, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Marilyn Chambers, American actress

1957 – Donald Tusk, Polish journalist and politician, 14th Prime Minister of Poland

1990 – Machine Gun Kelly, American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor

….and on this day in history….

1876 – The first National League baseball game is played at the Jefferson Street Grounds in Philadelphia.

1954 – Red Scare: Witnesses begin testifying and live television coverage of the Army–McCarthy hearings begins.

1970 – Chicano residents in San Diego, California occupy a site under the Coronado Bridge, leading to the creation of Chicano Park.

1977 – Optical fiber is first used to carry live telephone traffic.

2005 – Japan's Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi apologizes for Japan's war record.

2016 – The Paris Agreement is signed, an agreement to help fight global warming.