Almanac - Wednesday February 19, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 19th of February of 2025,

February 19 is the 50th day of the year

315 days remain until the end of the year

28 days until spring begins

468 days until midterm elections in 2026

The sun rises this morning at 6:53:43 am

and sunset will be at 5:54:31 pm.

We will have 11 hours of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:07 pm

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52°F.

The first high tide was at 2:26 am at 5.41 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:45 am at 1.18 feet

The next high tide at 4:30 pm at 3.51 feet

and the final low tide at 8:31 pm at 3 feet

The Moon is currently 61% visible

It’s Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 20th of February of 2025 at 9:33 am

On this day in Black history

February 19 The Tuskegee Airmen were inducted into the U.S. Armed Forces in 1942. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American military pilots to fight in World War II. A movie made about them is called Red Tails.

– On this day in 1919, the first Pan African Congress meeting is held

– On this day in 1940, legendary singer Smokey Robinson was born

– On this day in 1992, director John Singleton became the first black nominated for the Academy Award for best director and best screenplay for “Boyz N The Hood.”

– On this day in 2002, Vonetta Flowers became the first black gold medalist in the Winter Olympics game, for the two person bobsled event

Today is….

International Tug-of-War Day

Iwo Jima Day

National Arabian Horse Day

National Boston Terrier Day

National Chocolate Mint Day

National Lash Day

National Vet Girls RISE Day

Prevent Plagiarism Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Mexico)

Brâncuși Day (Romania)

Commemoration of Vasil Levski (Bulgaria)

Flag Day (Turkmenistan)

Shivaji Jayanti (Maharashtra, India)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with….

1473 – Nicolaus Copernicus, Prussian mathematician and astronomer (d. 1543)

1743 – Luigi Boccherini, Italian cellist and composer (d. 1805)

1896 – André Breton, French poet and author (d. 1966)

1902 – Kay Boyle, American novelist, short story writer, and educator (d. 1992)

1917 – Carson McCullers, American novelist, short story writer, playwright, and essayist (d. 1967)

1937 – Terry Carr, American author and educator (d. 1987)

1940 – Smokey Robinson, American singer-songwriter and producer

1946 – Karen Silkwood, American technician and activist (d. 1974)

1952 – Amy Tan, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer

1953 – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentine lawyer and politician, President of Argentina and Vice President of Argentina

1955 – Jeff Daniels, American actor and playwright

1957 – Falco, Austrian singer-songwriter, rapper, and musician (d. 1998)

1957 – Dave Stewart, American baseball player, coach, and executive

1958 – Steve Nieve, English keyboard player and composer

1960 – Prince Andrew, Duke of York

1964 – Jonathan Lethem, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer

1967 – Benicio del Toro, Puerto Rican actor, director, and producer

1971 – Jeff Kinney, American author and illustrator

1973 – Eric Lange, American actor

1985 – Haylie Duff, American actress and singer

1993 – Victoria Justice, American actress and singer

….also on this day in history…..

1807 – Former Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr is arrested for treason in Wakefield, Alabama, and confined to Fort Stoddert.

1878 – Thomas Edison patents the phonograph.

1942 – World War II: United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs executive order 9066, allowing the United States military to relocate Japanese Americans to internment camps.

1949 – Ezra Pound is awarded the first Bollingen Prize in poetry by the Bollingen Foundation and Yale University.

1953 – Book censorship in the United States: The Georgia Literature Commission is established.

1954 – Transfer of Crimea: The Soviet Politburo of the Soviet Union orders the transfer of the Crimean Oblast from the Russian SFSR to the Ukrainian SSR.

1963 – The publication of Betty Friedan's The Feminine Mystique reawakens the feminist movement in the United States as women's organizations and consciousness raising groups spread.

1976 – Executive Order 9066, which led to the relocation of Japanese Americans to internment camps, is rescinded by President Gerald Ford's Proclamation 4417.

1985 – William J. Schroeder becomes the first recipient of an artificial heart to leave the hospital.

2002 – NASA's Mars Odyssey space probe begins to map the surface of Mars using its thermal emission imaging system.