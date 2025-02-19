Almanac - Wednesday February 19, 2025
Today is Wednesday, the 19th of February of 2025,
February 19 is the 50th day of the year
315 days remain until the end of the year
28 days until spring begins
468 days until midterm elections in 2026
The sun rises this morning at 6:53:43 am
and sunset will be at 5:54:31 pm.
We will have 11 hours of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:24:07 pm
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52°F.
The first high tide was at 2:26 am at 5.41 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:45 am at 1.18 feet
The next high tide at 4:30 pm at 3.51 feet
and the final low tide at 8:31 pm at 3 feet
The Moon is currently 61% visible
It’s Waning Gibbous
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 20th of February of 2025 at 9:33 am
On this day in Black history
February 19 The Tuskegee Airmen were inducted into the U.S. Armed Forces in 1942. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American military pilots to fight in World War II. A movie made about them is called Red Tails.
– On this day in 1919, the first Pan African Congress meeting is held
– On this day in 1940, legendary singer Smokey Robinson was born
– On this day in 1992, director John Singleton became the first black nominated for the Academy Award for best director and best screenplay for “Boyz N The Hood.”
– On this day in 2002, Vonetta Flowers became the first black gold medalist in the Winter Olympics game, for the two person bobsled event
Today is….
Today is also….
Commemoration of Vasil Levski (Bulgaria)
Shivaji Jayanti (Maharashtra, India)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with….
1473 – Nicolaus Copernicus, Prussian mathematician and astronomer (d. 1543)
1743 – Luigi Boccherini, Italian cellist and composer (d. 1805)
1896 – André Breton, French poet and author (d. 1966)
1902 – Kay Boyle, American novelist, short story writer, and educator (d. 1992)
1917 – Carson McCullers, American novelist, short story writer, playwright, and essayist (d. 1967)
1937 – Terry Carr, American author and educator (d. 1987)
1940 – Smokey Robinson, American singer-songwriter and producer
1946 – Karen Silkwood, American technician and activist (d. 1974)
1952 – Amy Tan, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer
1953 – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentine lawyer and politician, President of Argentina and Vice President of Argentina
1955 – Jeff Daniels, American actor and playwright
1957 – Falco, Austrian singer-songwriter, rapper, and musician (d. 1998)
1957 – Dave Stewart, American baseball player, coach, and executive
1958 – Steve Nieve, English keyboard player and composer
1960 – Prince Andrew, Duke of York
1964 – Jonathan Lethem, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer
1967 – Benicio del Toro, Puerto Rican actor, director, and producer
1971 – Jeff Kinney, American author and illustrator
1973 – Eric Lange, American actor
1985 – Haylie Duff, American actress and singer
1993 – Victoria Justice, American actress and singer
….also on this day in history…..
1807 – Former Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr is arrested for treason in Wakefield, Alabama, and confined to Fort Stoddert.
1878 – Thomas Edison patents the phonograph.
1942 – World War II: United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs executive order 9066, allowing the United States military to relocate Japanese Americans to internment camps.
1949 – Ezra Pound is awarded the first Bollingen Prize in poetry by the Bollingen Foundation and Yale University.
1953 – Book censorship in the United States: The Georgia Literature Commission is established.
1954 – Transfer of Crimea: The Soviet Politburo of the Soviet Union orders the transfer of the Crimean Oblast from the Russian SFSR to the Ukrainian SSR.
1963 – The publication of Betty Friedan's The Feminine Mystique reawakens the feminist movement in the United States as women's organizations and consciousness raising groups spread.
1976 – Executive Order 9066, which led to the relocation of Japanese Americans to internment camps, is rescinded by President Gerald Ford's Proclamation 4417.
1985 – William J. Schroeder becomes the first recipient of an artificial heart to leave the hospital.
2002 – NASA's Mars Odyssey space probe begins to map the surface of Mars using its thermal emission imaging system.