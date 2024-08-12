Almanac - Monday August 12, 2024

Today is Monday, the 12th of August of 2024

August 12 is the 225th day of the year

141 days remain until the end of the year.

41 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:23:31 am

and sunset will be at 8:04:46 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 41 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:14:08 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.6°F.

The first high tide was at 5:36 am at 3.66 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 10:04 am at 2.94 feet

The next high tide at 4:44 pm at 5.63 feet

And the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:21 am at 1.18 feet

The Moon is currently 48.7% visible

It’s the First Quarter moon

It will be 50% visible at 8:19 am this morning

Today is….

Baseball Fans Day

IBM PC Day

National Julienne Fries Day

National Middle Child Day

National Sewing Machine Day

Truck Driver Day

Victory Day

Vinyl Record Day

Today is also….

Glorious Twelfth in the United Kingdom

HM the Queen Mother's Birthday and National Mother's Day in Thailand

International Youth Day

Russian Air Force Day

Russian Railway Troops Day

Sea Org Day (Scientology)

World Elephant Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1452 – Abraham Zacuto, Jewish astronomer, astrologer, mathematician, rabbi and historian (d. 1515)

1831 – Helena Blavatsky, Russian theosophist and scholar (d. 1891)

1867 – Edith Hamilton, German-American author and educator (d. 1963)

1881 – Cecil B. DeMille, American director and producer (d. 1959)

1887 – Erwin Schrödinger, Austrian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1961)

1907 – Joe Besser, American actor (d. 1988)

1910 – Jane Wyatt, American actress (d. 2006)

1911 – Cantinflas, Mexican actor, screenwriter, and producer (d. 1993)

1920 – Percy Mayfield, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1927 – Porter Wagoner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)

1929 – Buck Owens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)

1930 – George Soros, Hungarian-American businessman and investor, founded the Soros Fund Management

1937 – Walter Dean Myers, American author and poet (d. 2014)

1939 – George Hamilton, American actor

1949 – Mark Knopfler, Scottish-English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1954 – Pat Metheny, American jazz guitarist and composer

1963 – Sir Mix-a-Lot, American rapper, producer, and actor

1975 – Casey Affleck, American actor

….and on this day in history….

1851 – Isaac Singer is granted a patent for his sewing machine.

1865 – Joseph Lister, British surgeon and scientist, performs the first antiseptic surgery.

1964 – South Africa is banned from the Olympic Games due to the country's racist policies.

1977 – The first free flight of the Space Shuttle Enterprise.

1981 – The IBM Personal Computer is released.

1990 – Sue, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton found to date, is discovered by Sue Hendrickson in South Dakota.

1992 – Canada, Mexico and the United States announce completion of negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

1994 – Major League Baseball players go on strike, eventually forcing the cancellation of the 1994 World Series.

2017 - The Unite the Right rally occurs in Charlottesville, Virginia, leading to the deaths of 3 and injuring nearly 50 more.