Almanac - Tuesday June 18, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 18th of June of 2024

It is the 170th day of the year

196 days remain until the end of the year.

3 days until summer begins

Summer Solstice will occur on Thursday June 20, 2024 at 1:50 pm

The sun has risen as of 5:47 am this morning

and the sun will set at 8:35 pm

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:11 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:25 am at 0.17 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:13 am at 3.99 feet

The next low tide at 2:31 pm at 2.84 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:39 pm at 6.1 feet

The moon is about 83 % visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We will have a Full Moon in 3 days on Friday the 21st of June of 2024 at 6:08 pm

Today is....

Go Fishing Day

International Panic Day

International Picnic Day

International Sushi Day

National Cheesemakers Day

National Cherry Tart Day

National Splurge Day

National Wanna Get Away Day

Today is also

International Autistic Pride Day

Foundation Day in Benguet province in the Philippines

Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan

National Day in Seychelles

Queen Mother's Birthday in Cambodia

Waterloo Day in the United Kingdom

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1903 – Jeanette MacDonald, American actress and singer (d. 1965)

1904 – Keye Luke, Chinese-American actor (d. 1991)

1913 – Sammy Cahn, American pianist and composer (d. 1993)

1913 – Sylvia Porter, American economist and journalist (d. 1991)

1913 – Robert Mondavi, American winemaker and philanthropist (d. 2008)

1914 – E. G. Marshall, American actor (d. 1998)

1915 – Red Adair, American firefighter (d. 2004)

1917 – Richard Boone, American actor, singer, and director (d. 1981)

1929 – Yürgen Habermas, German sociologist and philosopher

1934 – Barack Obama Sr., Kenyan economist (father of the former president) (d. 1982)

1937 – Jay Rockefeller, American lawyer and politician, 29th Governor of West Virginia

1942 – Roger Ebert, American journalist, critic, and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1942 – Tabo M. Becky, South African politician and 2nd President of South Africa

1942 – Paul McCartney, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – Isabella Rossellini, Italian actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

...and on this day in history...

1873 – Susan B. Anthony is fined $100 for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election.

1940 – The "Finest Hour" speech is delivered by Winston Churchill.

1948 – Columbia Records introduces the long-playing record album in a public demonstration at the

Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.

