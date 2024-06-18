Almanac - Tuesday June 18, 2024
Today is Tuesday, the 18th of June of 2024
It is the 170th day of the year
196 days remain until the end of the year.
3 days until summer begins
Summer Solstice will occur on Thursday June 20, 2024 at 1:50 pm
The sun has risen as of 5:47 am this morning
and the sun will set at 8:35 pm
We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:11 pm.
The first low tide was at 3:25 am at 0.17 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:13 am at 3.99 feet
The next low tide at 2:31 pm at 2.84 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:39 pm at 6.1 feet
The moon is about 83 % visible
It's a Waxing Gibbous
We will have a Full Moon in 3 days on Friday the 21st of June of 2024 at 6:08 pm
Today is....
Go Fishing Day
International Panic Day
International Picnic Day
International Sushi Day
National Cheesemakers Day
National Cherry Tart Day
National Splurge Day
National Wanna Get Away Day
Today is also
International Autistic Pride Day
Foundation Day in Benguet province in the Philippines
Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan
National Day in Seychelles
Queen Mother's Birthday in Cambodia
Waterloo Day in the United Kingdom
IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...
1903 – Jeanette MacDonald, American actress and singer (d. 1965)
1904 – Keye Luke, Chinese-American actor (d. 1991)
1913 – Sammy Cahn, American pianist and composer (d. 1993)
1913 – Sylvia Porter, American economist and journalist (d. 1991)
1913 – Robert Mondavi, American winemaker and philanthropist (d. 2008)
1914 – E. G. Marshall, American actor (d. 1998)
1915 – Red Adair, American firefighter (d. 2004)
1917 – Richard Boone, American actor, singer, and director (d. 1981)
1929 – Yürgen Habermas, German sociologist and philosopher
1934 – Barack Obama Sr., Kenyan economist (father of the former president) (d. 1982)
1937 – Jay Rockefeller, American lawyer and politician, 29th Governor of West Virginia
1942 – Roger Ebert, American journalist, critic, and screenwriter (d. 2013)
1942 – Tabo M. Becky, South African politician and 2nd President of South Africa
1942 – Paul McCartney, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1952 – Isabella Rossellini, Italian actress, director, producer, and screenwriter
...and on this day in history...
1873 – Susan B. Anthony is fined $100 for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election.
1940 – The "Finest Hour" speech is delivered by Winston Churchill.
1948 – Columbia Records introduces the long-playing record album in a public demonstration at the
Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.