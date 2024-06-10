© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday June 10, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published June 10, 2024 at 5:22 AM PDT
cold glass of ice tea: Tall glass with ice and tea with lemon wedge
Liza Valero
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Today Monday, 10th of June of 2024

June 10 is the 162nd day of the year

204 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:17 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:11 pm

Today we will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F

The first high tide was at 1:08 am at 5.77 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:30 am at -0.73 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:55 pm at 4.8 feet

and the final low tide at 8:46 pm at 3.21 feet

The Moon is currently 17.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Thursday the 13th of June of 2024 at 10:18 pm

Today is….

Alcoholics Anonymous Founders' Day

Ballpoint Pen Day

National Black Cow Day

National Egg Roll Day

National Frosted Cookie Day

National Herb and Spice Day

National Iced Tea Day

Today is also….

World Art Nouveau Day

Portugal Day, also Day of Camões (Portugal and the Portuguese communities)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1893Hattie McDaniel, American actress (d. 1952)

1910 – Howlin' Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1911Ralph Kirkpatrick, American harpsichord player and musicologist (d. 1984)

1915Saul Bellow, Canadian-American novelist, essayist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2005)

1922Judy Garland, American actress and singer (d. 1969)

1925 – Nat Hentoff, American historian, author, and journalist (d. 2017)

1928Maurice Sendak, American author and illustrator (d. 2012)

1931 – João Gilberto, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)

1959 – Eliot Spitzer, American lawyer and politician, 54th Governor of New York

1965 – Elizabeth Hurley, English model, actress, and producer

1968Bill Burr, American comedian and actor

1982Tara Lipinski, American figure skater

1992Kate Upton, American model and actress

….and on this day in history….

671Emperor Tenji of Japan introduces a water clock (clepsydra) called Rokoku. The instrument, which measures time and indicates hours, is placed in the capital of Ōtsu.

1829 – The first Boat Race between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge takes place on the Thames in London.

1935 – Dr. Robert Smith takes his last drink, and Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio, United States, by him and Bill Wilson.

1944 – In baseball, 15-year-old Joe Nuxhall of the Cincinnati Reds becomes the youngest player ever in a major-league game.

1947Saab produces its first automobile.

1957John Diefenbaker leads the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada to a stunning upset in the 1957 Canadian federal election, ending 22 years of Liberal Party government.

1963 – The Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at abolishing wage disparity based on sex, was signed into law by John F. Kennedy as part of his New Frontier Program.

1964 – United States Senate breaks a 75-day filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, leading to the bill's passage.

1967 – The Six-Day War ends: Israel and Syria agree to a cease-fire.

1980 – The African National Congress in South Africa publishes a call to fight from their imprisoned leader Nelson Mandela.

2001Pope John Paul II canonizes Lebanon's first female saint, Saint Rafqa.

2002 – The first direct electronic communication experiment between the nervous systems of two humans is carried out by Kevin Warwick in the United Kingdom.

2003 – The Spirit rover is launched, beginning NASA's Mars Exploration Rover mission.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance