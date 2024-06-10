Almanac - Monday June 10, 2024

Today Monday, 10th of June of 2024

June 10 is the 162nd day of the year

204 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:17 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:11 pm

Today we will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F

The first high tide was at 1:08 am at 5.77 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:30 am at -0.73 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:55 pm at 4.8 feet

and the final low tide at 8:46 pm at 3.21 feet

The Moon is currently 17.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Thursday the 13th of June of 2024 at 10:18 pm

Today is….

Alcoholics Anonymous Founders' Day

Ballpoint Pen Day

National Black Cow Day

National Egg Roll Day

National Frosted Cookie Day

National Herb and Spice Day

National Iced Tea Day

Today is also….

World Art Nouveau Day

Portugal Day, also Day of Camões (Portugal and the Portuguese communities)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1893 – Hattie McDaniel, American actress (d. 1952)

1910 – Howlin' Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1911 – Ralph Kirkpatrick, American harpsichord player and musicologist (d. 1984)

1915 – Saul Bellow, Canadian-American novelist, essayist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2005)

1922 – Judy Garland, American actress and singer (d. 1969)

1925 – Nat Hentoff, American historian, author, and journalist (d. 2017)

1928 – Maurice Sendak, American author and illustrator (d. 2012)

1931 – João Gilberto, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)

1959 – Eliot Spitzer, American lawyer and politician, 54th Governor of New York

1965 – Elizabeth Hurley, English model, actress, and producer

1968 – Bill Burr, American comedian and actor

1982 – Tara Lipinski, American figure skater

1992 – Kate Upton, American model and actress

….and on this day in history….

671 – Emperor Tenji of Japan introduces a water clock (clepsydra) called Rokoku. The instrument, which measures time and indicates hours, is placed in the capital of Ōtsu.

1829 – The first Boat Race between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge takes place on the Thames in London.

1935 – Dr. Robert Smith takes his last drink, and Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio, United States, by him and Bill Wilson.

1944 – In baseball, 15-year-old Joe Nuxhall of the Cincinnati Reds becomes the youngest player ever in a major-league game.

1947 – Saab produces its first automobile.

1957 – John Diefenbaker leads the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada to a stunning upset in the 1957 Canadian federal election, ending 22 years of Liberal Party government.

1963 – The Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at abolishing wage disparity based on sex, was signed into law by John F. Kennedy as part of his New Frontier Program.

1964 – United States Senate breaks a 75-day filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, leading to the bill's passage.

1967 – The Six-Day War ends: Israel and Syria agree to a cease-fire.

1980 – The African National Congress in South Africa publishes a call to fight from their imprisoned leader Nelson Mandela.

2001 – Pope John Paul II canonizes Lebanon's first female saint, Saint Rafqa.

2002 – The first direct electronic communication experiment between the nervous systems of two humans is carried out by Kevin Warwick in the United Kingdom.

2003 – The Spirit rover is launched, beginning NASA's Mars Exploration Rover mission.