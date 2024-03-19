Almanac - Tuesday March 19, 2024
Today Tuesday, 19th of March of 2024
March 19 is the 79th day of the year
287 days remain until the end of the year.
Spring Equinox is today Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 8:06 PM pacific time
Happy Noruz
93 days until summer begins
The sun will rise at 7:13:24 am
and sunset will be this evening at 7:22:15 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 8 minutes of daylight
That will be two minutes and 26 seconds more daylight than yesterday
The solar transit will be at 1:17:49 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57°F.
The first low tide was at 1:44 am at 3.05 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:03 am at 5.25 feet
The next low tide will be at 2:33 pm at -0.02 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:34 pm at 4.82 feet
Moonrise will be this afternoon at 2:11 pm
The Moon is currently 72.4% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous
We’ll have a Full Moon and a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in 6 days on Monday the 25th of March of 2024 at 12:00 am
Today is…
National Chocolate Caramel Day
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Day
Today is also….
MARCH 19: TODAY'S INSPIRING WOMEN
Today is Finnish writer and social activist Minna Canth's Birthday and Today is the Day of Equality a holiday in Finland
Margaret Foley, a labor organizer, suffragist, and social worker, was born today in 1875. As a passionate suffrage activist, she would loudly confront anti-suffrage speakers at events and even made a solo balloon flight where she tossed suffrage literature from the basket.
Known as "The Funniest Woman in the World" Loretta Mary Aiken (better known as Moms Mabley) was born today in 1894. She was one of the most successful entertainers of the black vaudeville stage, also known as the Chitlin' Circuit.
1906 – Clara Breed, American librarian and activist (d. 1994) Breed kept in communication with many of Japanese American children who were sent to the camps, sending reading materials and visiting them regularly. She worked for the San Diego Public Library system for more than 40 years.
1880 – Ernestine Rose, librarian for the 135th street branch of the New York Public Library and advocate for African-American culture (d. 1961)
Also on this day in history….
1649 – The House of Commons of England passes an act abolishing the House of Lords, declaring it "useless and dangerous to the people of England".
1831 – First documented bank heist in U.S. history, when burglars stole $245,000 (1831 values) from the City Bank (now Citibank) on Wall Street. Most of the money was recovered.
1895 – Auguste and Louis Lumière record their first footage using their newly patented cinematograph.
1918 – The US Congress establishes time zones and approves daylight saving time.
1920 – The United States Senate rejects the Treaty of Versailles for the second time (the first time was on November 19, 1919).
1931 – Governor Fred B. Balzar signs a bill legalizing gambling in Nevada.
1932 – The Sydney Harbour Bridge is opened.
1962 – The Algerian War of Independence ends.
1979 – The United States House of Representatives begins broadcasting its day-to-day business via the cable television network C-SPAN.
1982 – Falklands War: Argentinian forces land on South Georgia Island, precipitating war with the United Kingdom.
1989 – The Egyptian flag is raised at Taba, marking the end of Israeli occupation since the Six Days War in 1967 and the Egypt–Israel peace treaty in 1979.
Today’s birthdays include
1742 – Túpac Amaru II, Peruvian rebel leader (d. 1781)
1844 – Minna Canth, Finnish journalist, playwright, and activist (d. 1897)
1848 – Wyatt Earp, American police officer (d. 1929)
1860 – William Jennings Bryan, American lawyer and politician, 41st United States Secretary of State (d. 1925)
1868 – Senda Berenson Abbott, Lithuanian-American basketball player and educator (d. 1954)
1872 – Anna Held, Polish singer (d. 1918)
1873 – Max Reger, German pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1916)
1881 – Edith Nourse Rogers, American social worker and politician (d. 1960)
1891 – Earl Warren, American lieutenant, jurist, and politician, 14th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 1974)
1893 – Gertrud Dorka, German archaeologist, prehistorian and museum director (died 1976)
1894 – Moms Mabley, American comedian and singer (d. 1975)
1900 – Carmen Carbonell, Spanish stage and film actress (d. 1988)
1901 – Jo Mielziner, French-American set designer (d. 1976)
1904 – John Sirica, American lawyer and judge (d. 1992)
1909 – Marjorie Linklater, Scottish campaigner for the arts and environment of Orkney (d. 1997)
1915 – Patricia Morison, American actress and singer (d. 2018)
1916 – Irving Wallace, American journalist, author, and screenwriter (d. 1990)
1919 – Lennie Tristano, American pianist, composer, and educator (d. 1978)
1923 – Pamela Britton, American actress (d. 1974)
1928 – Hans Küng, Swiss theologian and author (d. 2021)
1928 – Patrick McGoohan, Irish-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2009)
1931 – Emma Andijewska, Ukrainian poet, writer and painter
1932 – Gail Kobe, American actress and producer (d. 2013)
1933 – Phyllis Newman, American actress and singer (d. 2019)
1933 – Philip Roth, American novelist (d. 2018)
1933 – Renée Taylor, American actress, producer, and screenwriter
1935 – Nancy Malone, American actress, director, and producer (d. 2014)
1936 – Ursula Andress, Swiss model and actress
1937 – Clarence "Frogman" Henry, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1937 – Egon Krenz, German politician
1942 – Heather Robertson, Canadian journalist and author (d. 2014)
1946 – Ruth Pointer, American musician
1947 – Glenn Close, American actress, singer, and producer
1955 – Bruce Willis, German-American actor and producer
1960 – Eliane Elias, Brazilian singer-songwriter and pianist
1963 – Mary Scheer, American actress and comedian
1967 – Sandra Dombrowski, Swiss ice hockey player and referee
1976 – Rachel Blanchard, Canadian actress
1978 – Cydonie Mothersille, Jamaican-Caymanian sprinter
1978 – Virginia Williams, American actress
1979 – Abby Brammell, American actress
1982 – Hana Kobayashi, Venezuelan singer
1995 – Julia Montes, Filipino actress
1996 – Barbara Haas, Austrian tennis player