Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday March 19, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published March 19, 2024 at 5:27 AM PDT
Naw Ruz basket
George Wesley and Bonita Dannells
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Naw Ruz basket

Today Tuesday, 19th of March of 2024

March 19 is the 79th day of the year

287 days remain until the end of the year.

Spring Equinox is today Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 8:06 PM pacific time

Happy Noruz

93 days until summer begins

The sun will rise at 7:13:24 am

and sunset will be this evening at 7:22:15 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 8 minutes of daylight

That will be two minutes and 26 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:17:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57°F.

The first low tide was at 1:44 am at 3.05 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:03 am at 5.25 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:33 pm at -0.02 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:34 pm at 4.82 feet

Moonrise will be this afternoon at 2:11 pm

The Moon is currently 72.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon and a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in 6 days on Monday the 25th of March of 2024 at 12:00 am

Today is…

Certified Nurses Day

Client's Day

Great American Meatout

International Astrology Day

International Day of Nowruz

Naw-Rúz

International Earth Day

Let's Laugh Day

National Agriculture Day

National Backyard Day

National Chocolate Caramel Day

National Poultry Day

Ostara

Proposal Day!

Snowman Burning

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Day

The First Day of Spring

World Social Work Day

World Storytelling Day

Today is also….

Kashubian Unity Day (Poland)

MARCH 19: TODAY'S INSPIRING WOMEN

Today is Finnish writer and social activist Minna Canth's Birthday and Today is the Day of Equality a holiday in Finland

 

Margaret Foley, a labor organizer, suffragist, and social worker, was born today in 1875. As a passionate suffrage activist, she would loudly confront anti-suffrage speakers at events and even made a solo balloon flight where she tossed suffrage literature from the basket.

 

Known as "The Funniest Woman in the World" Loretta Mary Aiken (better known as Moms Mabley) was born today in 1894. She was one of the most successful entertainers of the black vaudeville stage, also known as the Chitlin' Circuit.

 

1906Clara Breed, American librarian and activist (d. 1994) Breed kept in communication with many of Japanese American children who were sent to the camps, sending reading materials and visiting them regularly. She worked for the San Diego Public Library system for more than 40 years.

 

1880Ernestine Rose, librarian for the 135th street branch of the New York Public Library and advocate for African-American culture (d. 1961)

 

Also on this day in history….

1649 – The House of Commons of England passes an act abolishing the House of Lords, declaring it "useless and dangerous to the people of England".

1831First documented bank heist in U.S. history, when burglars stole $245,000 (1831 values) from the City Bank (now Citibank) on Wall Street. Most of the money was recovered.

1895Auguste and Louis Lumière record their first footage using their newly patented cinematograph.

1918 – The US Congress establishes time zones and approves daylight saving time.

1920 – The United States Senate rejects the Treaty of Versailles for the second time (the first time was on November 19, 1919).

1931 – Governor Fred B. Balzar signs a bill legalizing gambling in Nevada.

1932 – The Sydney Harbour Bridge is opened.

1962 – The Algerian War of Independence ends.

1979 – The United States House of Representatives begins broadcasting its day-to-day business via the cable television network C-SPAN.

1982Falklands War: Argentinian forces land on South Georgia Island, precipitating war with the United Kingdom.

1989 – The Egyptian flag is raised at Taba, marking the end of Israeli occupation since the Six Days War in 1967 and the Egypt–Israel peace treaty in 1979.

Today’s birthdays include

1742Túpac Amaru II, Peruvian rebel leader (d. 1781)

1844Minna Canth, Finnish journalist, playwright, and activist (d. 1897)

1848Wyatt Earp, American police officer (d. 1929)

1860William Jennings Bryan, American lawyer and politician, 41st United States Secretary of State (d. 1925)

1868Senda Berenson Abbott, Lithuanian-American basketball player and educator (d. 1954)

1872Anna Held, Polish singer (d. 1918)

1873Max Reger, German pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1916)

1881Edith Nourse Rogers, American social worker and politician (d. 1960)

1891Earl Warren, American lieutenant, jurist, and politician, 14th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 1974)

1893Gertrud Dorka, German archaeologist, prehistorian and museum director (died 1976)

1894Moms Mabley, American comedian and singer (d. 1975)

1900Carmen Carbonell, Spanish stage and film actress (d. 1988)

1901Jo Mielziner, French-American set designer (d. 1976)

1904John Sirica, American lawyer and judge (d. 1992)

1909 – Marjorie Linklater, Scottish campaigner for the arts and environment of Orkney (d. 1997)

1915 – Patricia Morison, American actress and singer (d. 2018)

1916 – Irving Wallace, American journalist, author, and screenwriter (d. 1990)

1919Lennie Tristano, American pianist, composer, and educator (d. 1978)

1923Pamela Britton, American actress (d. 1974)

1928Hans Küng, Swiss theologian and author (d. 2021)

1928 – Patrick McGoohan, Irish-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1931Emma Andijewska, Ukrainian poet, writer and painter

1932 – Gail Kobe, American actress and producer (d. 2013)

1933Phyllis Newman, American actress and singer (d. 2019)

1933 – Philip Roth, American novelist (d. 2018)

1933 – Renée Taylor, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1935Nancy Malone, American actress, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1936Ursula Andress, Swiss model and actress

1937Clarence "Frogman" Henry, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1937 – Egon Krenz, German politician

1942Heather Robertson, Canadian journalist and author (d. 2014)

1946Ruth Pointer, American musician

1947Glenn Close, American actress, singer, and producer

1955Bruce Willis, German-American actor and producer

1960Eliane Elias, Brazilian singer-songwriter and pianist

1963 – Mary Scheer, American actress and comedian

1967Sandra Dombrowski, Swiss ice hockey player and referee

1976Rachel Blanchard, Canadian actress

1978Cydonie Mothersille, Jamaican-Caymanian sprinter

1978 – Virginia Williams, American actress

1979Abby Brammell, American actress

1982 – Hana Kobayashi, Venezuelan singer

1995 – Julia Montes, Filipino actress

1996Barbara Haas, Austrian tennis player

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
