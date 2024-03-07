Almanac - Thursday March 7, 2024

Today Thursday, 7th of March of 2024

March 7 is the 67th day of the year

299 days remain until the end of the year.

11 days until spring begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:31:23 am

and sunset will be at 6:10:54 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

That’s two minutes and 25 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:21:08 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55°F.

The first low tide was at 1:48 am at 2.79 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:35 am at 6.25 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:43 pm at -0.97 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be 9:36 pm tonight at 4.96 feet

The moon sets this afternoon at 3:04 pm

and rises at 5:48 am early tomorrow morning

The Moon is currently 11.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 10th of March of 2024 at 1:00 am

The new moon will be the beginning of Ramadan

Today is…

Nametag Day

National Be Heard Day

National Cereal Day

National Crown Roast of Pork Day

National Flapjack Day

National Hospitalist Day

Plant Power Day

Today is also…

World Book Day (UK & Ireland)

Maritime Day in Slovenia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in Women’s History…

1873 – Madame Sul-Te-Wan, American actress (d. 1959); (born Nellie Crawford; March 7, 1873 – February 1, 1959) was the first African-American actress to sign a film contract and be a featured performer.

1917 – Betty Holberton, American engineer and programmer (d. 2001) was an American computer scientist who was one of the six original programmers (all women) of the first general-purpose electronic digital computer, ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator And Computer)

1917 – Janet Collins, American ballerina and choreographer (d. 2003) She was among the pioneers of black ballet dancing, one of the few classically trained Black dancers of her generation.

Janet Guthrie, a pioneering woman auto racer, was born today in 1938. She was the first woman to compete in Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500.

1954 – Eva Brunne, Swedish bishop; She is the first openly lesbian bishop of a mainstream church in the world and the first bishop of the Church of Sweden to be in a registered same-sex partnership.

Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes was born today in 1964. She has appeared on the Chris Rock show, HBO specials and in several films including Evan Almighty, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, and Clerks II.

1998 – Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist. She read her poem at President Biden’s inauguration

Also on this day in history…

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell is granted a patent for an invention he calls the "telephone".

1965 – Bloody Sunday: A group of 600 civil rights marchers is brutally attacked by state and local police in Selma, Alabama.

1989 – Iran and the United Kingdom break diplomatic relations after a fight over Salman Rushdie and his controversial novel, The Satanic Verses.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1437 – Anna of Saxony, Electress of Brandenburg (d. 1512)

1671 – Rob Roy MacGregor, Scottish outlaw (d. 1734)

1849 – Luther Burbank, American botanist and author (d. 1926)

1872 – Piet Mondrian, Dutch-American painter (d. 1944)

1875 – Maurice Ravel, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1937)

1886 – Virginia Pearson, American actress (d. 1958); She made 51 films in a career which extended from 1910 until 1932 including a silent version of The Wizard Of Oz in 1925.

1894 – Ana María O'Neill, Puerto Rican scholar and activist (d. 1981); O'Neill was the founder of the "Cooperative Institute" of the University of Puerto Rico

1895 – Dorothy de Rothschild, English philanthropist and activist (d. 1988) born Mathilde Dorothy Pinto

1903 – Maud Lewis, Canadian folk artist painter (d. 1970)

1908 – Anna Magnani, Italian actress (d. 1973) She worked with Roberto Rosselini and Tennessee Williams

1912 – Adile Ayda, Turkish engineer and diplomat (d. 1992) Adile Ayda (7 March 1912 – 5 October 1992) was the first woman career diplomat of Turkey. She’s best remembered as an scholar in Etruscan studies

1922 – Olga Ladyzhenskaya, Russian mathematician and academic (d. 2004) was a Russian mathematician who worked on partial differential equations, fluid dynamics, and the finite difference method for the Navier–Stokes equations.

1934 – Willard Scott, American television personality and actor (d. 2021)

1940 – Daniel J. Travanti, American actor

1942 – Tammy Faye Messner, American evangelist, television personality, and talk show host (d. 2007)

1944 – Townes Van Zandt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1997)

1945 – Elizabeth Moon is an American science fiction and fantasy writer. Her novel The Speed of Dark won the 2003 Nebula Award. Prior to her writing career, she served in the United States Marine Corps.

1947 – Helen Eadie, Scottish politician (d. 2013) was a Scottish Labour Co-operative politician who served as Member of the Scottish Parliament

1956 – Andrea Levy, English author (d. 2019) known for the novels Small Island (2004) and The Long Song (2010)

1959 – Donna Murphy, American Broadway stage actress and singer

1961 – Mary Beth Evans, American actress

1962 – Taylor Dayne, American singer-songwriter and actress[26]

1963 – E. L. James, English author; She wrote the best-selling Fifty Shades series

1964 – Bret Easton Ellis, American author and screenwriter

1964 – Wanda Sykes, American comedian, actress, and screenwriter

1967 – Ruthie Henshall, English actress, singer, and dancer

1967 – Ai Yazawa, Japanese author and illustrator; Yazawa's most famous manga include Tenshi Nanka Ja Nai, Neighborhood Story, Paradise Kiss, and especially Nana

1970 – Rachel Weisz, English actress

1973 – Işın Karaca, English-Turkish singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1974 – Jenna Fischer, American actress

1975 – Audrey Marie Anderson, American actress and model

1978 – Jaqueline Jesus, Brazilian psychologist and activist

1979 – Amanda Somerville, American singer-songwriter

1980 – Laura Prepon, American actress

1984 – Lindsay McCaul, American singer-songwriter

1995 – Haley Lu Richardson, American actress