Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday March 7, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:46 AM PST
Manuel Martin Vincente
campos de cereal
/
flickr creative commons
Manuel Martin Vincente

Today Thursday, 7th of March of 2024

March 7 is the 67th day of the year

299 days remain until the end of the year.

11 days until spring begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:31:23 am

and sunset will be at 6:10:54 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

That’s two minutes and 25 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:21:08 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55°F.

The first low tide was at 1:48 am at 2.79 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:35 am at 6.25 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:43 pm at -0.97 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be 9:36 pm tonight at 4.96 feet

The moon sets this afternoon at 3:04 pm

and rises at 5:48 am early tomorrow morning

The Moon is currently 11.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 10th of March of 2024 at 1:00 am

The new moon will be the beginning of Ramadan

Today is…

Nametag Day

National Be Heard Day

National Cereal Day

National Crown Roast of Pork Day

National Flapjack Day

National Hospitalist Day

Plant Power Day

Today is also…

World Book Day (UK & Ireland)

Maritime Day in Slovenia

 

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in Women’s History…

 

1873Madame Sul-Te-Wan, American actress (d. 1959); (born Nellie Crawford; March 7, 1873 – February 1, 1959) was the first African-American actress to sign a film contract and be a featured performer.

 

1917 – Betty Holberton, American engineer and programmer (d. 2001) was an American computer scientist who was one of the six original programmers (all women) of the first general-purpose electronic digital computer, ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator And Computer)

 

1917Janet Collins, American ballerina and choreographer (d. 2003) She was among the pioneers of black ballet dancing, one of the few classically trained Black dancers of her generation.

 

Janet Guthrie, a pioneering woman auto racer, was born today in 1938. She was the first woman to compete in Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500.

 

1954Eva Brunne, Swedish bishop; She is the first openly lesbian bishop of a mainstream church in the world and the first bishop of the Church of Sweden to be in a registered same-sex partnership.

 

Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes was born today in 1964. She has appeared on the Chris Rock show, HBO specials and in several films including Evan Almighty, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, and Clerks II.

 

1998Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist. She read her poem at President Biden’s inauguration

 

Also on this day in history…

1876Alexander Graham Bell is granted a patent for an invention he calls the "telephone".

1965Bloody Sunday: A group of 600 civil rights marchers is brutally attacked by state and local police in Selma, Alabama.

1989Iran and the United Kingdom break diplomatic relations after a fight over Salman Rushdie and his controversial novel, The Satanic Verses.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1437Anna of Saxony, Electress of Brandenburg (d. 1512)

1671Rob Roy MacGregor, Scottish outlaw (d. 1734)

1849Luther Burbank, American botanist and author (d. 1926)

1872Piet Mondrian, Dutch-American painter (d. 1944)

1875Maurice Ravel, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1937)

1886Virginia Pearson, American actress (d. 1958); She made 51 films in a career which extended from 1910 until 1932 including a silent version of The Wizard Of Oz in 1925.

1894Ana María O'Neill, Puerto Rican scholar and activist (d. 1981); O'Neill was the founder of the "Cooperative Institute" of the University of Puerto Rico

1895Dorothy de Rothschild, English philanthropist and activist (d. 1988) born Mathilde Dorothy Pinto

1903Maud Lewis, Canadian folk artist painter (d. 1970)

1908Anna Magnani, Italian actress (d. 1973) She worked with Roberto Rosselini and Tennessee Williams

1912Adile Ayda, Turkish engineer and diplomat (d. 1992) Adile Ayda (7 March 1912 – 5 October 1992) was the first woman career diplomat of Turkey. She’s best remembered as an scholar in Etruscan studies

1922Olga Ladyzhenskaya, Russian mathematician and academic (d. 2004) was a Russian mathematician who worked on partial differential equations, fluid dynamics, and the finite difference method for the Navier–Stokes equations.

1934 – Willard Scott, American television personality and actor (d. 2021)

1940Daniel J. Travanti, American actor

1942 – Tammy Faye Messner, American evangelist, television personality, and talk show host (d. 2007)

1944 – Townes Van Zandt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1997)

1945 – Elizabeth Moon is an American science fiction and fantasy writer. Her novel The Speed of Dark won the 2003 Nebula Award. Prior to her writing career, she served in the United States Marine Corps.

1947Helen Eadie, Scottish politician (d. 2013) was a Scottish Labour Co-operative politician who served as Member of the Scottish Parliament

1956 – Andrea Levy, English author (d. 2019) known for the novels Small Island (2004) and The Long Song (2010)

1959 – Donna Murphy, American Broadway stage actress and singer

1961 – Mary Beth Evans, American actress

1962Taylor Dayne, American singer-songwriter and actress[26]

1963 – E. L. James, English author; She wrote the best-selling Fifty Shades series

1964Bret Easton Ellis, American author and screenwriter

1964 – Wanda Sykes, American comedian, actress, and screenwriter

1967 – Ruthie Henshall, English actress, singer, and dancer

1967 – Ai Yazawa, Japanese author and illustrator; Yazawa's most famous manga include Tenshi Nanka Ja Nai, Neighborhood Story, Paradise Kiss, and especially Nana

1970Rachel Weisz, English actress

1973 – Işın Karaca, English-Turkish singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1974Jenna Fischer, American actress

1975Audrey Marie Anderson, American actress and model

1978Jaqueline Jesus, Brazilian psychologist and activist

1979 – Amanda Somerville, American singer-songwriter

1980 – Laura Prepon, American actress

1984 – Lindsay McCaul, American singer-songwriter

1995 – Haley Lu Richardson, American actress

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
