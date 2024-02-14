Almanac - Wednesday February 14, 2024

Today Wednesday, the 14th of February of 2024

February 14 is the 45th day of the year.

321 days remain until the end of the year.

33 days until spring begins

It is observed worldwide as Valentine's Day.

The sun rises at 7:00:41 am

and sunset will be at 5:48:23 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 47 minutes of sun.

We have two minutes and twelve seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:24:32 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F.

The first high tide was at 1:49 am at 6.13 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:17 am at 0.75 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:23 pm at 4.58 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:59 pm at 1.42 feet

The Moon is currently 27.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

Moonrise this morning at 9:47 am

and the moon sets tonight at 11:50pm

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 16th of February of 2024 at 7:01 am

Today is…

Ash Wednesday

Frederick Douglass Day

International Book Giving Day

International Quirkyalone Day

League of Women Voters Day

Library Lovers Day

National Call in Single Day

National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day

National Ferris Wheel Day

National Have a Heart Day

National Organ Donor Day

Pet Theft Awareness Day

Race Relations Day

Read to Your Child Day

Valentine's Day

There’s a 2005 Tamil language Romantic Comedy film, called February 14 (film).

There’s also a Maldivian romantic horror television series, called 14 February (TV series).

Statehood Day (Arizona, United States)

Statehood Day (Oregon, United States)

Presentation of Jesus at the Temple (Armenian Apostolic Church)

Parents' Worship Day (parts of India)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! In Black History, you get to share birthday cake with….

Richard Allen (February 14, 1760 – March 26, 1831) was a minister, educator, writer, and one of the United States' most active and influential black leaders. In 1794, he founded the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME), the first independent Black denomination in the United States. He opened his first AME church in 1794 in Philadelphia.

Feb 14, 1817 Possible birthday of Frederick Douglass, abolitionist and orator. Born into slavery as Frederick Baile, Douglass purchased his freedom in 1845 and went on to become the greatest abolitionist of his time.

Feb 14, 1946 Entertainer and dancer Gregory Hines born

Also on this day in Black History….

Congress Member Robert C. DeLarge, who gave to his colleagues in Congress in 1871 the “Speech on the Enforcement of the Fourteenth Amendment” – Died. After he left Congress DeLarge served as a local magistrate until his death in Charleston on Feb 14, 1874

Feb 14, 1867 Morehouse College organized in Augusta, Georgia. The institution was later moved to Atlanta. New registration law in Tennessee abolished racial distinctions in voting.

Feb 14, 1936 National Negro Congress organized at Chicago meeting attended by 817 delegates representing more than 500 organizations. Asa Phillip Randolph of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters was elected president of the new organization.

In Greenville on February 14, 2016, at the age of ninety-three, Tomie L. Gaines passed away. He was one of the last Buffalo Soldiers. He served as a medic during World War Two, including at Normandy on D-Day. He was very much involved in his local branch of the Veterans Of Foreign Wars.

Contralto singer Carol Brice died on February 14, 1985 in Norman, Oklahoma. She was 66. She started her recording and performing career in the 1930s, taking her all over the world. She taught music at the University of Oklahoma.