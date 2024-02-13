Almanac - Tuesday February 13, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 13th of February of 2024

February 13 is the 44th day of the year

322 days remain until the end of the year

34 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:01:50 am

and sunset will be at 5:47:18 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:34 pm.

That will be 2 minutes and 12 seconds more daylight than yesterday

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.8°F.

The first high tide was at 1:10 am at 5.98 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:13 am at 0.98 feet

The next high tide at 1:13 pm at 5.26 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:16 pm at 0.57 feet

The Moon is currently 18.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

The moon rises this morning at 9:19 am

and the moon sets tonight 10:37 pm

We’ll have a First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Wednesday the 16th of February of 2024 at 7:01 am

Today is…

FASTNACHT DAY

Dream Your Sweet Day

Employee Legal Awareness Day

Extraterrestrial Culture Day

Galentine's Day

Get a Different Name Day

International Day of Self Love

Kiss Day

Mardi Gras also known as FAT TUESDAY

National Break Up With Your Carrier Day

National Cheddar Day

National Crab Rangoon Day

National Italian Food Day

National Tortellini Day

Pączki (pown-sh-kee) Day

The difference between paczki and donuts is the ingredients in their dough. Paczki uses an extra amount of enriching ingredients, yeast, grain alcohol, and high-gluten flour. Together, these create a richer-than-brioche dough, but far chewier with little to no crumbs.

Safer Internet Day

World Radio Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in Myanmar

On this day in Black History….

Feb 13, 1892 The first African American performers, the World's Fair Colored Opera Company, appear at Carnegie Hall.

Feb 13, 1907 Wendell P. Dabney establishes the Cincinnatti newspaper The Union. The Ohio paper's motto is "For no people can become great without being united, for in union there is strength."

1920 – The Negro National League is formed.

Feb 13, 1923 The first Black professional basketball team "The Renaissance" organized.

Feb 13, 1957 Southern Christian Leadership Conference organized at New Orleans meeting with Martin Luther King Jr. as president.

1960 – Black college students stage the first of the Nashville sit-ins at three lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee.

On February 13, 1965, Malcolm X’s home in New York City was bombed. He and his family were not hurt and he decided to keep a longstanding speaking commitment at Detroit, Michigan, arriving the next day to give the presentation below. This proved to be one of his last public appearances. One week later on February 21, Malcolm was killed as he began to give a presentation in Harlem.

Feb 13, 1970 The New York Stock Exchange admits its first Black member, Joseph Searles.

Gertrude E. Downing and William Desjardin get the Patent No. 3,715,772 on February 13, 1973 for the Corner Cleaner Attachment

If today is your birthday. Happy Birthday To You! In Black History, you share your special day with….

Malvin Russell Goode (1908–1995) Goode was born on February 13, 1908.

Malvin Russell Goode was the first African American news correspondent for a major television network; he reported with ABC until he retired in 1973.

You also get to blow out candles today with…

1457 – Mary of Burgundy, Sovereign Duchess regnant of Burgundy, married to Maximilian I, Holy Roman Emperor (d. 1482)

1849 – Lord Randolph Churchill, English lawyer and politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer (d. 1895)

1855 – Paul Deschanel, Belgian-French politician, 11th President of France (d. 1922)

1881 – Eleanor Farjeon, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1965)

1885 – Bess Truman, 35th First Lady of the United States (d. 1982)

1888 – Georgios Papandreou, Greek lawyer, economist, and politician, 162nd Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1968)

1902 – Harold Lasswell, American political scientist and theorist (d. 1978)

1903 – Georges Simenon, Belgian-Swiss author (d. 1989)

1907 – Katy de la Cruz, Filipino-American singer and actress (d. 2004)

1911 – Jean Muir, American actress and educator (d. 1996)

1912 – Margaretta Scott, English actress (d. 2005)

1915 – Aung San, Burmese general and politician, 5th Premier of British Crown Colony of Burma (d. 1947)

1916 – Dorothy Bliss, American invertebrate zoologist (d. 1987)

1919 – Tennessee Ernie Ford, American singer and actor (d. 1991)

1920 – Eileen Farrell, American soprano and educator (d. 2002)

1921 – Jeanne Demessieux, French pianist and composer (d. 1968)

1923 – Chuck Yeager, American general and pilot; first test pilot to break the sound barrier (d. 2020)

1929 – Omar Torrijos, Panamanian commander and politician, Military Leader of Panama (d. 1981)

1932 – Susan Oliver, American actress (d. 1990)

1933 – Paul Biya, Cameroon politician, 2nd President of Cameroon

1933 – Kim Novak, American actress

1938 – Oliver Reed, English actor (d. 1999)

1942 – Peter Tork, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and actor (d. 2019)

1943 – Elaine Pagels, American theologian and academic

1944 – Jerry Springer, English-American television host, actor, and politician, 56th Mayor of Cincinnati (d. 2023)

1945 – Marian Dawkins, English biologist and academic

1945 – Simon Schama, English historian and author

1946 – Janet Finch, English sociologist and academic

1950 – Vera Baird, English lawyer and politician

1950 – Peter Gabriel, English singer-songwriter and musician

1958 – Pernilla August, Swedish actress

1961 – Henry Rollins, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1962 – Michele Greene, American actress

1964 – Stephen Bowen, American engineer, captain, and astronaut

1964 – Ylva Johansson, Swedish educator and politician, Swedish Minister of Employment

1966 – Freedom Williams, American rapper and singer

1968 – Kelly Hu, American actress

1969 – Joyce DiDonato, American soprano and actress

1970 – Elmer Bennett, American basketball player

1970 – Karoline Krüger, Norwegian singer-songwriter and pianist

1971 – Sonia Evans, English singer-songwriter

1975 – Katie Hopkins, English media personality and columnist

1979 – Mena Suvari, American actress and fashion designer

1983 – Anna Watkins, English rower

1984 – Hinkelien Schreuder, Dutch swimmer

1985 – Kwak Ji-min, South Korean actress

2002 – Sophia Lillis, American actress

Also on this day in history….

1633 – Galileo Galilei arrives in Rome for his trial before the Inquisition.

1913 – The 13th Dalai Lama proclaims Tibetan independence following a period of domination by Manchu Qing dynasty and initiated a period of almost four decades of independence.

1914 – Copyright: In New York City the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers is established to protect the copyrighted musical compositions of its members.

1955 – Israel obtains four of the seven Dead Sea Scrolls.

1984 – Konstantin Chernenko succeeds the late Yuri Andropov as general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1990 – German reunification: An agreement is reached on a two-stage plan to reunite Germany.

2004 – The Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics announces the discovery of the universe's largest known diamond, white dwarf star BPM 37093. Astronomers named this star "Lucy" after The Beatles' song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds".

2008 – Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd makes a historic apology to the Indigenous Australians and the Stolen Generations.

2011 – For the first time in more than 100 years the Umatilla, an American Indian tribe, are able to hunt and harvest a bison just outside Yellowstone National Park, restoring a centuries-old tradition guaranteed by a treaty signed in 1855.

2021 – Former U.S. President Donald Trump is acquitted in his second impeachment trial.