Almanac - Friday January 5, 2024
Today is Friday, the 5th of January of 2024,
January 5 is the fifth day of the year
361 days remain until the end of the year
73 days until spring begins
The sun rises in at 7:25:36 am
and sunset will be at 5:05:39 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:15:37 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.5°F.
The first high tide will be at 5:15 am at 5.61 feet
The first low tide will be at 12:37 pm at 1.15 feet
The next high tide at 6:59 pm at 3.61 feet
and the next low tide at 11:24 pm at 2.72 feet
The Moon is currently 36% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent
We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Thursday 11th of January of 2024 at 3:57 am
Today is also…
Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival (Harbin, China)
The Twelfth day of Christmas and the Twelfth Night of Christmas.
On the Twelfth Day Of Christmas…
My True Love Gave To Me…
twelve drummers drumming
eleven pipers piping
ten lords a-leaping
nine ladies dancing
eight maids a-milking
seven swans a-swimming
six geese a-laying
five gold rings
four calling birds
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1779 – Zebulon Pike, American general and explorer (d. 1813)
1893 – Paramahansa Yogananda, Indian-American guru and philosopher (d. 1952)
1904 – Jeane Dixon, American astrologer and psychic (d. 1997)
1914 – George Reeves, American actor and director (d. 1959)
1917 – Jane Wyman, American actress (d. 2007)
1921 – Friedrich Dürrenmatt, Swiss author and playwright (d. 1990)
1923 – Sam Phillips, American radio host and producer, founded Sun Records (d. 2003)
1926 – W. D. Snodgrass, American poet (d. 2009)
1928 – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistani lawyer and politician, 4th President of Pakistan (d. 1979)
1928 – Walter Mondale, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 42nd Vice President of the United States (d. 2021)
1931 – Alvin Ailey, American dancer and choreographer, founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (d. 1989)
1931 – Alfred Brendel, Austrian pianist, poet, and author
1931 – Robert Duvall, American actor and director
1932 – Umberto Eco, Italian novelist, literary critic, and philosopher (d. 2016)
1941 – Hayao Miyazaki, Japanese animator, director, and screenwriter
1942 – Charlie Rose, American journalist and talk show host
1946 – Diane Keaton, American actress, director, and businesswoman
1948 – Ted Lange, American actor, director, and screenwriter
1961 – Iris DeMent, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1969 – Marilyn Manson, American singer-songwriter, actor, and director
…and on this day in history….
1911 – Kappa Alpha Psi, the world's third-oldest and largest black fraternity, is founded at Indiana University.[9]
1914 – The Ford Motor Company announces an eight-hour workday and minimum daily wage of $5 in salary plus bonuses.
1925 – Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming becomes the first female governor in the United States.
1933 – Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge begins in San Francisco Bay.
1941 – Amy Johnson, a 37-year-old pilot and the first woman to fly solo from London to Australia, disappears after bailing out of her plane over the River Thames, and is presumed dead.
1944 – The Daily Mail becomes the first major London newspaper to be published on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
1953 – The play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett receives its première in Paris.
1968 – Alexander Dubček comes to power in Czechoslovakia, effectively beginning the "Prague Spring".