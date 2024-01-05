Almanac - Friday January 5, 2024

Today is Friday, the 5th of January of 2024,

January 5 is the fifth day of the year

361 days remain until the end of the year

73 days until spring begins

The sun rises in at 7:25:36 am

and sunset will be at 5:05:39 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:15:37 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.5°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:15 am at 5.61 feet

The first low tide will be at 12:37 pm at 1.15 feet

The next high tide at 6:59 pm at 3.61 feet

and the next low tide at 11:24 pm at 2.72 feet

The Moon is currently 36% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Thursday 11th of January of 2024 at 3:57 am

George Washington Carver Day

National Bird Day

National Keto Day

National Screenwriters Day

National Whipped Cream Day

Today is also…

Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival (Harbin, China)

Joma Shinji (Japan)

The Twelfth day of Christmas and the Twelfth Night of Christmas.

On the Twelfth Day Of Christmas…

My True Love Gave To Me…

twelve drummers drumming

eleven pipers piping

ten lords a-leaping

nine ladies dancing

eight maids a-milking

seven swans a-swimming

six geese a-laying

five gold rings

four calling birds

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1779 – Zebulon Pike, American general and explorer (d. 1813)

1893 – Paramahansa Yogananda, Indian-American guru and philosopher (d. 1952)

1904 – Jeane Dixon, American astrologer and psychic (d. 1997)

1914 – George Reeves, American actor and director (d. 1959)

1917 – Jane Wyman, American actress (d. 2007)

1921 – Friedrich Dürrenmatt, Swiss author and playwright (d. 1990)

1923 – Sam Phillips, American radio host and producer, founded Sun Records (d. 2003)

1926 – W. D. Snodgrass, American poet (d. 2009)

1928 – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistani lawyer and politician, 4th President of Pakistan (d. 1979)

1928 – Walter Mondale, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 42nd Vice President of the United States (d. 2021)

1931 – Alvin Ailey, American dancer and choreographer, founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (d. 1989)

1931 – Alfred Brendel, Austrian pianist, poet, and author

1931 – Robert Duvall, American actor and director

1932 – Umberto Eco, Italian novelist, literary critic, and philosopher (d. 2016)

1938 – Juan Carlos I of Spain

1941 – Hayao Miyazaki, Japanese animator, director, and screenwriter

1942 – Charlie Rose, American journalist and talk show host

1946 – Diane Keaton, American actress, director, and businesswoman

1948 – Ted Lange, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1961 – Iris DeMent, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Marilyn Manson, American singer-songwriter, actor, and director

…and on this day in history….

1911 – Kappa Alpha Psi, the world's third-oldest and largest black fraternity, is founded at Indiana University.[9]

1914 – The Ford Motor Company announces an eight-hour workday and minimum daily wage of $5 in salary plus bonuses.

1925 – Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming becomes the first female governor in the United States.

1933 – Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge begins in San Francisco Bay.

1941 – Amy Johnson, a 37-year-old pilot and the first woman to fly solo from London to Australia, disappears after bailing out of her plane over the River Thames, and is presumed dead.

1944 – The Daily Mail becomes the first major London newspaper to be published on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

1953 – The play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett receives its première in Paris.

1968 – Alexander Dubček comes to power in Czechoslovakia, effectively beginning the "Prague Spring".