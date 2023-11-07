Almanac - Tuesday November 7, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 7th of November of 2023,

November 7 is the 311th day of the year

54 days remain until the end of the year.

44 days until winter begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:41:39 am

and sunset will be at 5:04:29 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:04 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.

The first low tide was at 12:13 am at 0.74 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:12 am at 5.12 feet

The next low tide at 1:10 pm at 2.21 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:24 pm at 4.45 feet

The Moon is currently 29.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

Moon Rise this morning was at 1:03 am

and the moon sets this afternoon at 2:36 pm

We’ll have a New Moon next Monday the 13th of November of 2023 at 1:27 am in 6 days

Today is…

Election Day

Hug a Bear Day

International Merlot Day

Little League Girls Day

National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day

National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day

National Retinol Day

Notary Public Day

Skeptics Day International

Today is also….

Students' Day, the anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar's school entry day in Maharashtra, India

Commemoration Day, the anniversary of Ben Ali's succession in Tunisia

Hungarian Opera Day in Hungary

International Inuit Day

National Day, after Treaty of the Pyrenees in Northern Catalonia, France

National Revolution and Solidarity Day in Bangladesh

October Revolution Day still celebrated today in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan

Tokhu Emong for the Lotha Naga people of India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1867 – Marie Curie, Polish chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1934)

1879 – Leon Trotsky, Russian theorist and politician, founded the Red Army (d. 1940)

1913 – Albert Camus, French novelist, philosopher, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1960)

1918 – Billy Graham, American minister and author (d. 2018)

1922 – Al Hirt, American trumpet player and bandleader (d. 1999)

1926 – Joan Sutherland, Australian soprano (d. 2010)

1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Lawrence O'Donnell, American journalist and talk show host

…and on this day in history…

1665 – The London Gazette, the oldest surviving journal, is first published.

1723 – O Ewigkeit, du Donnerwort, BWV 60, a dialogue cantata by Johann Sebastian Bach for Leipzig, was first performed.[2]

1874 – A cartoon by Thomas Nast in Harper's Weekly, is considered the first important use of an elephant as a symbol for the United States Republican Party.

1885 – The completion of Canada's first transcontinental railway is symbolized by the Last Spike ceremony at Craigellachie, British Columbia.

1893 – Women's suffrage: Women in the U.S. state of Colorado are granted the right to vote, the second state to do so.

1916 – Jeannette Rankin is the first woman elected to the United States Congress..

1929 – In New York City, the Museum of Modern Art opens to the public.

1967 – Carl B. Stokes is elected as Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, becoming the first African American mayor of a major American city.

1973 – The United States Congress overrides President Richard Nixon's veto of the War Powers Resolution, which limits presidential power to wage war without congressional approval.

1989 – Douglas Wilder wins the governor's seat in Virginia, becoming the first elected African American governor in the United States.

1989 – David Dinkins becomes the first African American to be elected Mayor of New York City.

1990 – Mary Robinson becomes the first woman to be elected President of the Republic of Ireland.

1991 – Magic Johnson announces that he is HIV-positive and retires from the NBA.

1994 – WXYC, the student radio station of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, launches the world's first internet radio broadcast.