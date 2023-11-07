Almanac - Tuesday November 7, 2023
Today is Tuesday, the 7th of November of 2023,
November 7 is the 311th day of the year
54 days remain until the end of the year.
44 days until winter begins
the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:41:39 am
and sunset will be at 5:04:29 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 22 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 11:53:04 am.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.
The first low tide was at 12:13 am at 0.74 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:12 am at 5.12 feet
The next low tide at 1:10 pm at 2.21 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:24 pm at 4.45 feet
The Moon is currently 29.8% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
Moon Rise this morning was at 1:03 am
and the moon sets this afternoon at 2:36 pm
We’ll have a New Moon next Monday the 13th of November of 2023 at 1:27 am in 6 days
Today is…
National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day
National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day
Today is also….
Students' Day, the anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar's school entry day in Maharashtra, India
Commemoration Day, the anniversary of Ben Ali's succession in Tunisia
Hungarian Opera Day in Hungary
National Day, after Treaty of the Pyrenees in Northern Catalonia, France
National Revolution and Solidarity Day in Bangladesh
October Revolution Day still celebrated today in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan
Tokhu Emong for the Lotha Naga people of India
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1867 – Marie Curie, Polish chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1934)
1879 – Leon Trotsky, Russian theorist and politician, founded the Red Army (d. 1940)
1913 – Albert Camus, French novelist, philosopher, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1960)
1918 – Billy Graham, American minister and author (d. 2018)
1922 – Al Hirt, American trumpet player and bandleader (d. 1999)
1926 – Joan Sutherland, Australian soprano (d. 2010)
1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1951 – Lawrence O'Donnell, American journalist and talk show host
…and on this day in history…
1665 – The London Gazette, the oldest surviving journal, is first published.
1723 – O Ewigkeit, du Donnerwort, BWV 60, a dialogue cantata by Johann Sebastian Bach for Leipzig, was first performed.[2]
1874 – A cartoon by Thomas Nast in Harper's Weekly, is considered the first important use of an elephant as a symbol for the United States Republican Party.
1885 – The completion of Canada's first transcontinental railway is symbolized by the Last Spike ceremony at Craigellachie, British Columbia.
1893 – Women's suffrage: Women in the U.S. state of Colorado are granted the right to vote, the second state to do so.
1916 – Jeannette Rankin is the first woman elected to the United States Congress..
1929 – In New York City, the Museum of Modern Art opens to the public.
1967 – Carl B. Stokes is elected as Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, becoming the first African American mayor of a major American city.
1973 – The United States Congress overrides President Richard Nixon's veto of the War Powers Resolution, which limits presidential power to wage war without congressional approval.
1989 – Douglas Wilder wins the governor's seat in Virginia, becoming the first elected African American governor in the United States.
1989 – David Dinkins becomes the first African American to be elected Mayor of New York City.
1990 – Mary Robinson becomes the first woman to be elected President of the Republic of Ireland.
1991 – Magic Johnson announces that he is HIV-positive and retires from the NBA.
1994 – WXYC, the student radio station of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, launches the world's first internet radio broadcast.