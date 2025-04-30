Uncuffed: Hey Mr. DJ

© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Anthony Ivy found a productive way to combine his love of music with his instinct as a natural born hustle. Today he's an associate producer for the Uncuffed Playlist.
Following in your parents footsteps, and joining the family business, is pretty normal for a lot of kids. But what happens if that family business isn’t exactly legal?

In this episode of Uncuffed, we hear from Anthony Ivy. He’s a producer who started working with Uncuffed inside Solano State Prison. And now he has a job on the outside… working with part of the program you might not have heard of: The Uncuffed Playlist.

He’s described himself as a natural born hustler. And he traces that instinct to his childhood growing up around gang culture in North Stockton.

