Almanac - Tuesday October 24, 2023

Today is Tuesday October 24, 2023

It is the 297th day of the year

68 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:27:08 am

Sunset: 6:19:41pm

...giving us 10 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:53:24 pm

The waxing gibbous moon

set early this morning 2:26 am

and will rise this afternoon at 4:23 pm

and is currently ---% illuminated.

Ocean Beach San Francisco Tides:

High: 8:26 am at 5.32 feet / 7:44 pm at 5.43 feet

Low: 1:28 am at -0.1 feet / 2:06 pm at 2.14 feet

The water temperature in Aquatic Park -- degrees.

Today's special celebrations...

40-Hour Work Week Day

Black Thursday

on this day in 1929 – "Black Thursday" on the New York Stock Exchange, a beginning to The Great Depression

Coincidently, on this day in 2008 – "Bloody Friday" saw many of the world's stock exchanges experience the worst declines in its history, with drops of around 10% in most indices. The beginning of the economic crisis that started in 2008.

Today is....

Food Day

National Bologna Day

National Crazy Day

National Good & Plenty Day

Take Back Your Time Day

World Tripe Day

Today is also...

Day of Special Forces of the Armed Forces in Russia

Independence Day in Zambia

as it was on this day in 1964 – Northern Rhodesia gains independence from the United Kingdom and becomes Zambia.

International Day of Diplomats

Suez Day in Egypt

United Nations Day, the anniversary of the 1945 Charter of the United Nations

World Development Information Day

World Polio Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1882 – Sybil Thorndike, English actress (d. 1976)

1911 – Sonny Terry, American singer and harmonica player (d. 1986)

1915 – Bob Kane, American author and illustrator, creator of Batman (d. 1998)

1923 – Denise Levertov, British-born American poet (d. 1997)

1929 – George Crumb, American composer and educator (d. 2022)

1930 – The Big Bopper, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1959)

1932 – Stephen Covey, American author and educator (d. 2012)

1932 – Adrian Mitchell, English journalist, author, poet, and playwright (d. 2008)

("stuff my nose full of garlic / and tell me lies about Viet Nam.")

1935 – Mark Tully, Indian-English journalist for the BBC and author

1936 – Bill Wyman, English singer-songwriter, bass player for the Rolling Stones, and producer

1939 – F. Murray Abraham, American actor

1947 – Kevin Kline, American actor and singer

1948 – Kweisi Mfume, American lawyer and politician

1954 – Malcolm Turnbull, Australian journalist and politician, 29th Prime Minister of Australia

1960 – BD Wong, American actor

1986 – Drake, Canadian rapper and actor

1989 – PewDiePie, Swedish YouTuber

On this day in history...

1861 – The first transcontinental telegraph line across the United States is completed.

1900 – U.S. Government announces plans to buy Danish West Indies for $7 million.

1901 – Annie Edson Taylor becomes the first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel.

It just happened to be her birthday, too. (b. 1838 – d. 1921)

1911 – Orville Wright remains in the air nine minutes and 45 seconds in a glider at Kill Devil Hills,

North Carolina.

1926 – Harry Houdini's last performance takes place at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.

1947 – Famed animator Walt Disney testifies before the House Un-American Activities Committee,

naming Disney employees he believes to be communists.

1975 – In Iceland, 90% of women take part in a national strike, refusing to work in protest of gender

inequality.

1980 – The government of Poland legalizes the Solidarity trade union.

1992 – The Toronto Blue Jays become the first Major League Baseball team based outside the United

States to win the World Series.

2003 – Concorde makes its last commercial flight.