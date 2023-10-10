Almanac - Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Today is Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the 283rd day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 82 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:13am

Sunset: 6:39pm

...giving us 11 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.

The waning crescent moon will rise at 3:15am and set at 5:10pm and is 14.5% illuminated.

San Francisco Tides:

High: 3:27am/3:50pm

Low: 10:26am/9:37pm

The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 65 degrees.

Today's special celebrations...

Ada Lovelace Day

Hug A Drummer Day

International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction

International Face Your Fears Day

International Newspaper Carrier Day

International Stage Management Day

Little League Incorporated Day

Motorsports Memorial Day

National Cake Decorating Day

National Handbag Day

National Metric Day

Naval Academy Day

Squid & Cuttlefish Day

US Naval Academy Day

World Child Development Day

World Day Against The Death Penalty

World Homeless Day

World Mental Health Day

On this day in...

1845 - The United States Naval Academy opened in Annapolis, MD.

1865 - The billiard ball was patented by John Wesley Hyatt.

1886 - The tuxedo dinner jacket made its U.S. debut in New York City.

1887 - Thomas Edison organized the Edison Phonograph Company.

1913 - U.S. President Woodrow Wilson triggered the explosion of the Gamboa Dike that ended the construction of the Panama Canal.

1943 - Chaing Kai-shek took the oath of office as the president of China.

1959 - Pan American World Airways announced the beginning of the first global airline service.

1965 - The Red Baron made his first appearance in the "Peanuts" comic strip.

1966 - The Black Panther Party was formed in Oakland, CA, led by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale.

1978 - The U.S. bill authorizing the Susan B. Anthony dollar was signed by U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

1997 - The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, opened to the public. Architect Frank Gehry designed it.

2001 - U.S. President George W. Bush presented a list of 22 most wanted terrorists.

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...

Giuseppe Verdi 1813

Helen Hayes 1900

Thelonious Monk 1917

Harold Pinter 1930

Peter Coyote 1942

Ben Vereen 1946

Cyril Neville 1948 - Percussionist, vocalist (Meters, The Neville Brothers)

David Lee Roth 1954 - Singer (Van Halen)

Tanya Tucker 1958 - Country music singer, songwriter

Mike Malinin 1967 - Musician (Goo Goo Dolls)