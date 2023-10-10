Almanac - Tuesday, October 10, 2023
It's Hug a Drummer Day!
Today is Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the 283rd day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 82 days remaining until the end of the year.
Sunrise: 7:13am
Sunset: 6:39pm
...giving us 11 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.
The waning crescent moon will rise at 3:15am and set at 5:10pm and is 14.5% illuminated.
San Francisco Tides:
High: 3:27am/3:50pm
Low: 10:26am/9:37pm
The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 65 degrees.
Today's special celebrations...
Ada Lovelace Day
Hug A Drummer Day
International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction
International Face Your Fears Day
International Newspaper Carrier Day
International Stage Management Day
Little League Incorporated Day
Motorsports Memorial Day
National Cake Decorating Day
National Handbag Day
National Metric Day
Naval Academy Day
Squid & Cuttlefish Day
US Naval Academy Day
World Child Development Day
World Day Against The Death Penalty
World Homeless Day
World Mental Health Day
On this day in...
1845 - The United States Naval Academy opened in Annapolis, MD.
1865 - The billiard ball was patented by John Wesley Hyatt.
1886 - The tuxedo dinner jacket made its U.S. debut in New York City.
1887 - Thomas Edison organized the Edison Phonograph Company.
1913 - U.S. President Woodrow Wilson triggered the explosion of the Gamboa Dike that ended the construction of the Panama Canal.
1943 - Chaing Kai-shek took the oath of office as the president of China.
1959 - Pan American World Airways announced the beginning of the first global airline service.
1965 - The Red Baron made his first appearance in the "Peanuts" comic strip.
1966 - The Black Panther Party was formed in Oakland, CA, led by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale.
1978 - The U.S. bill authorizing the Susan B. Anthony dollar was signed by U.S. President Jimmy Carter.
1997 - The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, opened to the public. Architect Frank Gehry designed it.
2001 - U.S. President George W. Bush presented a list of 22 most wanted terrorists.
Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...
Giuseppe Verdi 1813
Helen Hayes 1900
Thelonious Monk 1917
Harold Pinter 1930
Peter Coyote 1942
Ben Vereen 1946
Cyril Neville 1948 - Percussionist, vocalist (Meters, The Neville Brothers)
David Lee Roth 1954 - Singer (Van Halen)
Tanya Tucker 1958 - Country music singer, songwriter
Mike Malinin 1967 - Musician (Goo Goo Dolls)