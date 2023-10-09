Almanac - Monday, October 9, 2023

Today is Monday, October 9, 2023, the 282nd day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 83 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:12am

Sunset: 6:40pm

...giving us 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.

The waning crescent moon will rise at 2:15am and set at 4:45pm and is 22% illuminated.

San Francisco Tides:

High: 2:46am/3:10pm

Low: 9:58am/8:46pm

The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 65 degrees.

Today's special celebrations...

Indigenous Peoples' Day

International Beer and Pizza Day

Leif Erikson Day

National Kick Butt Day

National Online Banking Day

National Nanotechnology Day

Nautilus Night (Cephalopods)

Native American Day

PANS/PANDAS Awareness Day

World Post Card Day

Submarine/Hoagie/Hero/Grinder Day

On this day in...

1635 - Roger Williams, founder of Rhode Island, was banished from Massachusetts because he had spoken out against punishments for religious offenses and giving away land that belonged to the Indians. Williams had founded Providence, Rhode Island as a place for people to seek religious freedom.

1701 - The Collegiate School of Connecticut was chartered in New Haven. The name was later changed to Yale.

1776 - A group of Spanish missionaries settled in what is now San Francisco, CA.

1781 - The last major battle of the American Revolutionary War took place in Yorktown, VA. The American forces, led by George Washington, defeated the British troops under Lord Cornwallis.

1855 - Isaac Singer patented the sewing machine motor.

1855 - Joshua C. Stoddard received a patent for his calliope.

1858 - Mail service via stagecoach between San Francisco, CA, and St. Louis, MO, began.

1872 - Aaron Montgomery started his mail order business with the delivery of the first mail order catalog. The firm later became Montgomery Wards.

1876 - Alexander Graham Bell and Thomas Watson made their longest telephone call to date. It was a distance of two miles.

1888 - The public was admitted to the Washington Monument for the first time.

1930 - Aviator Laura Ingalls landed in Glendale, CA, to complete the first solo transcontinental flight across the U.S. by a woman.

1936 - The first generator at Boulder Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles, CA. The name of the dam was later changed to Hoover Dam.

1946 - The first electric blanket went on sale in Petersburg, VA.

1983 - Helen Moss joined the Brownies at the age of 83. She became the oldest person to become a member.

1986 - Joan Rivers debuted her new "The Late Show" on the FOX network.

1989 - The official Soviet news agency Tass reported an unidentified flying object. The report included a trio of tall aliens that had visited the city of Voronzh.

1994 - The U.S. sent troops and warships to the Persian Gulf in response to Saddam Hussein sending thousands of troops and hundreds of tanks toward the Kuwaiti border.

2003 - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II knighted Roger Moore and made Sting a CBE (Commander of the British Empire).

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...

Aimee Semple McPherson 1890

Alistair Sim 1900

Jacques Tati 1908

John Lennon 1940

Jackson Browne 1948 - Musician

Scott Bakula 1955 - Actor

Sean Lennon 1975 - Singer, songwriter, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono

