Almanac - Monday May 15, 2023
Today is Monday, 15th of May of 2023
May 15 is the 135th day of the year
230 days remain until the end of the year.
37 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 5:59:41 am
and the sun will set at 8:13:37 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight today.
Solar noon will be at 1:06:39 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.
The first low tide was at 2:29 am at 1.06 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:14 am at 4.48 feet
The next low tide will be at 2:12 pm at 0.52 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:48 pm at 5.87 feet
The Moon is 19.1% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Friday the 19th of May of 2023 at 8:53 am
Today is…
Hyper-emesis Gravi-darum Awareness Day
International Conscientious Objectors Day
International Muco-poly-sacch-ari-doses Awareness
National Senior Fraud Awareness Day
National Tuberous Sclerosis Day
Relive Your Past By Listening to the First Music You Ever Bought No Matter What It Was No Excuses Day
Vascular Birthmark Foundation Day of Awareness
Today is also…
Aoi Matsuri in Kyoto
Constituent Assembly Day in Lithuania
Independence Day in Paraguay celebrates the independence of Paraguay from Spain in 1811. Celebrations for the anniversary of the independence begin on Flag Day, May 14.
La Corsa dei Ceri begins on the eve of the feast day of Saint Ubaldo in Gubbio, Italy
Nakba Day in Palestinian communities
Teachers' Day in Colombia, Mexico and South Korea
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…
1567 – Claudio Monteverdi, Italian priest and composer (d. 1643)
1856 – L. Frank Baum, American novelist (d. 1919)
1891 – Mikhail Bulgakov, Russian novelist and playwright (d. 1940)
1895 – Prescott Bush, American captain, banker, and politician (d. 1972)
1902 – Richard J. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 48th Mayor of Chicago (d. 1976)
1905 – Abraham Zapruder, American businessman and amateur photographer, filmed the Zapruder film (d. 1970)
1918 – Eddy Arnold, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2008)
1923 – Richard Avedon, American sailor and photographer (d. 2004)
1935 – Utah Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)
1936 – Anna Maria Alberghetti, Italian-American actress and singer
1936 – Ralph Steadman, English painter and illustrator
1937 – Madeleine Albright, Czech-American politician and diplomat, 64th United States Secretary of State (d. 2022)
1937 – Trini Lopez, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 2020)
1940 – Roger Ailes, American businessman (d. 2017)
1948 – Kate Bornstein, American author, playwright, performance artist, and gender theorist
1948 – Brian Eno, English singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer
1948 – Kathleen Sebelius, American politician, 44th Governor of Kansas
1953 – Mike Oldfield, English-Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1974 – Ahmet Zappa, American musician and writer
On this day in history….
1618 – Johannes Kepler confirms his previously rejected discovery of the third law of planetary motion (he first discovered it on March 8 but soon rejected the idea after some initial calculations were made).
1891 – Pope Leo XIII defends workers' rights and property rights in the encyclical Rerum novarum, the beginning of modern Catholic social teaching.
1905 – The city of Las Vegas is founded in Nevada, United States.
1911 – In Standard Oil Co. of New Jersey v. United States, the United States Supreme Court declares Standard Oil to be an "unreasonable" monopoly under the Sherman Antitrust Act and orders the company to be broken up.
1919 – The Winnipeg general strike begins. By 11:00, almost the whole working population of Winnipeg had walked off the job.
1940 – Richard and Maurice McDonald open the first McDonald's restaurant.
1948 – Following the expiration of The British Mandate for Palestine, the Kingdom of Egypt, Transjordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia invade Israel thus starting the
1963 – Project Mercury: The launch of the final Mercury mission, Mercury-Atlas 9 with astronaut Gordon Cooper on board. He becomes the first American to spend more than a day in space, and the last American to go into space alone.
1970 – President Richard Nixon appoints Anna Mae Hays and Elizabeth P. Hoisington the first female United States Army generals.
1972 – The Ryukyu Islands, under U.S. military governance since its conquest in 1945, reverts to Japanese control.
1991 – Édith Cresson becomes France's first female Prime Minister.
2008 – California becomes the second U.S. state after Massachusetts in 2004 to legalize same-sex marriage after the state's own Supreme Court rules a previous ban unconstitutional.
2010 – Jessica Watson becomes the youngest person to sail, non-stop and unassisted around the world solo.