Almanac - Monday May 15, 2023

Today is Monday, 15th of May of 2023

May 15 is the 135th day of the year

230 days remain until the end of the year.

37 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:59:41 am

and the sun will set at 8:13:37 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight today.

Solar noon will be at 1:06:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.

The first low tide was at 2:29 am at 1.06 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:14 am at 4.48 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:12 pm at 0.52 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:48 pm at 5.87 feet

The Moon is 19.1% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Friday the 19th of May of 2023 at 8:53 am

Today is…

Bring Flowers to Someone Day

Hyper-emesis Gravi-darum Awareness Day

International Conscientious Objectors Day

International Day of Families

International Muco-poly-sacch-ari-doses Awareness

National Chocolate Chip Day

National Safety Dose Day

National Senior Fraud Awareness Day

National Tuberous Sclerosis Day

National Women's Check-Up Day

Nylon Stockings Day

Peace Officers Memorial Day

Relive Your Past By Listening to the First Music You Ever Bought No Matter What It Was No Excuses Day

Straw Hat Day

Vascular Birthmark Foundation Day of Awareness

Today is also…

Aoi Matsuri in Kyoto

Army Day in Slovenia

Constituent Assembly Day in Lithuania

Independence Day in Paraguay celebrates the independence of Paraguay from Spain in 1811. Celebrations for the anniversary of the independence begin on Flag Day, May 14.

La Corsa dei Ceri begins on the eve of the feast day of Saint Ubaldo in Gubbio, Italy

Mother's Day in Paraguay

Nakba Day in Palestinian communities

Republic Day in Lithuania

Teachers' Day in Colombia, Mexico and South Korea

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1567 – Claudio Monteverdi, Italian priest and composer (d. 1643)

1856 – L. Frank Baum, American novelist (d. 1919)

1891 – Mikhail Bulgakov, Russian novelist and playwright (d. 1940)

1895 – Prescott Bush, American captain, banker, and politician (d. 1972)

1902 – Richard J. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 48th Mayor of Chicago (d. 1976)

1905 – Abraham Zapruder, American businessman and amateur photographer, filmed the Zapruder film (d. 1970)

1918 – Eddy Arnold, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2008)

1923 – Richard Avedon, American sailor and photographer (d. 2004)

1935 – Utah Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1936 – Anna Maria Alberghetti, Italian-American actress and singer

1936 – Ralph Steadman, English painter and illustrator

1937 – Madeleine Albright, Czech-American politician and diplomat, 64th United States Secretary of State (d. 2022)

1937 – Trini Lopez, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 2020)

1940 – Roger Ailes, American businessman (d. 2017)

1948 – Kate Bornstein, American author, playwright, performance artist, and gender theorist

1948 – Brian Eno, English singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1948 – Kathleen Sebelius, American politician, 44th Governor of Kansas

1953 – Mike Oldfield, English-Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1974 – Ahmet Zappa, American musician and writer

On this day in history….

1618 – Johannes Kepler confirms his previously rejected discovery of the third law of planetary motion (he first discovered it on March 8 but soon rejected the idea after some initial calculations were made).

1891 – Pope Leo XIII defends workers' rights and property rights in the encyclical Rerum novarum, the beginning of modern Catholic social teaching.

1905 – The city of Las Vegas is founded in Nevada, United States.

1911 – In Standard Oil Co. of New Jersey v. United States, the United States Supreme Court declares Standard Oil to be an "unreasonable" monopoly under the Sherman Antitrust Act and orders the company to be broken up.

1919 – The Winnipeg general strike begins. By 11:00, almost the whole working population of Winnipeg had walked off the job.

1940 – Richard and Maurice McDonald open the first McDonald's restaurant.

1948 – Following the expiration of The British Mandate for Palestine, the Kingdom of Egypt, Transjordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia invade Israel thus starting the

1948 Arab–Israeli War.

1963 – Project Mercury: The launch of the final Mercury mission, Mercury-Atlas 9 with astronaut Gordon Cooper on board. He becomes the first American to spend more than a day in space, and the last American to go into space alone.

1970 – President Richard Nixon appoints Anna Mae Hays and Elizabeth P. Hoisington the first female United States Army generals.

1972 – The Ryukyu Islands, under U.S. military governance since its conquest in 1945, reverts to Japanese control.

1991 – Édith Cresson becomes France's first female Prime Minister.

2008 – California becomes the second U.S. state after Massachusetts in 2004 to legalize same-sex marriage after the state's own Supreme Court rules a previous ban unconstitutional.

2010 – Jessica Watson becomes the youngest person to sail, non-stop and unassisted around the world solo.