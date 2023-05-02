Almanac - Tuesday May 2, 2023
Today is Tuesday, the 2nd of May of 2023
May 2 is the 122nd day of the year
243 days remain until the end of the year.
50 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:12:36 am
and the sun will set tonight at 8:01:59 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 49 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:07:17 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.6°F
The first low tide was at 3:39 am at 1.01 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:29 am at 4.33 feet
The next low tide at 3:22 pm at 1.02 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:45 pm at 5.38 feet
The Moon is currently 89.5% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous
We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Friday the 5th of May of 2023 at 10:34 am
We’ll also have a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
Today is…
International Scurvy Awareness Day
National Play Your Ukulele Day
2 Mai or Două Mai is the name of a village in the Limanu commune, Constanța County,
International Harry Potter Day
Today is also…
The last day of the Festival of Ridván in the Baháʼí Faith
Anniversary of the Dos de Mayo Uprising in Madrid, Spain
Birth Anniversary of Third Druk Gyalpo in Bhutan
Indonesia National Education Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1660 – Alessandro Scarlatti, Italian composer (d. 1725)
1729 – Catherine the Great of Russia (d. 1796)
1860 – Theodor Herzl, Austro-Hungarian Zionist philosopher, journalist and author (d.
1904)
1885 – Hedda Hopper, American actress and gossip columnist (d. 1966)
1892 – Manfred von Richthofen, German captain and pilot (d. 1918)
1895 – Lorenz Hart, American playwright and lyricist (d. 1943)
1903 – Benjamin Spock, American rower, pediatrician, and author (d. 1998)
1907 – Pinky Lee, American comedian and television host (d. 1993)
1921 – Satyajit Ray, Indian director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1992)
1924 – Theodore Bikel, Austrian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d.
2015)
1929 – Link Wray, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2005)
1936 – Engelbert Humperdinck, English singer and pianist
1937 – Lorenzo Music, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2001)
1945 – Judge Dread, English singer-songwriter (d. 1998)
1945 – Bianca Jagger, Nicaraguan-American model, actress, and activist
1946 – Lesley Gore, American singer-songwriter (d. 2015)
1948 – Larry Gatlin, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1955 – Donatella Versace, Italian fashion designer
1972 – Dwayne Johnson, American-Canadian wrestler, actor, and producer
1975 – David Beckham, English footballer, coach, and model
2015 – Princess Charlotte of Wales, British royal, and third in line to the British throne[24]
…and on this day in history….
1611 – The King James Version of the Bible is published for the first time in London,
England, by printer Robert Barker.
1920 – The first game of the Negro National League baseball is played in Indianapolis.
1969 – The British ocean liner Queen Elizabeth 2 departs on her maiden voyage to New
York City.
1989 – Cold War: Hungary begins dismantling its border fence with Austria, which allows
a number of East Germans to defect.
1999 – Panamanian general election, 1999: Mireya Moscoso becomes the first woman to
be elected President of Panama.
2000 – President Bill Clinton announces that accurate GPS access would no longer be
restricted to the United States military.
2012 – A pastel version of The Scream, by Norwegian painter Edvard Munch, sells for
$120 million in a New York City auction, setting a new world record for a work of art at auction.