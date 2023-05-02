Almanac - Tuesday May 2, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 2nd of May of 2023

May 2 is the 122nd day of the year

243 days remain until the end of the year.

50 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:12:36 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:01:59 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 49 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:07:17 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.6°F

The first low tide was at 3:39 am at 1.01 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:29 am at 4.33 feet

The next low tide at 3:22 pm at 1.02 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:45 pm at 5.38 feet

The Moon is currently 89.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Friday the 5th of May of 2023 at 10:34 am

We’ll also have a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Today is…

Baby Day

Brothers and Sisters Day

International Scurvy Awareness Day

National Concert Day

National Fire Day

National Life Insurance Day

National Play Your Ukulele Day

National Truffle Day

Poem on Your Pillow Day

Take a Baby to Lunch Day

World Asthma Day

World Tuna Day

2 Mai or Două Mai is the name of a village in the Limanu commune, Constanța County,

Dobrogea, Romania.

International Harry Potter Day

Today is also…

The last day of the Festival of Ridván in the Baháʼí Faith

Anniversary of the Dos de Mayo Uprising in Madrid, Spain

Birth Anniversary of Third Druk Gyalpo in Bhutan

Flag Day in Poland

Indonesia National Education Day

Teachers' Day in Iran

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1660 – Alessandro Scarlatti, Italian composer (d. 1725)

1729 – Catherine the Great of Russia (d. 1796)

1860 – Theodor Herzl, Austro-Hungarian Zionist philosopher, journalist and author (d.

1904)

1885 – Hedda Hopper, American actress and gossip columnist (d. 1966)

1892 – Manfred von Richthofen, German captain and pilot (d. 1918)

1895 – Lorenz Hart, American playwright and lyricist (d. 1943)

1903 – Benjamin Spock, American rower, pediatrician, and author (d. 1998)

1907 – Pinky Lee, American comedian and television host (d. 1993)

1921 – Satyajit Ray, Indian director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1992)

1924 – Theodore Bikel, Austrian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d.

2015)

1929 – Link Wray, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2005)

1936 – Engelbert Humperdinck, English singer and pianist

1937 – Lorenzo Music, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1945 – Judge Dread, English singer-songwriter (d. 1998)

1945 – Bianca Jagger, Nicaraguan-American model, actress, and activist

1946 – Lesley Gore, American singer-songwriter (d. 2015)

1948 – Larry Gatlin, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1955 – Donatella Versace, Italian fashion designer

1972 – Dwayne Johnson, American-Canadian wrestler, actor, and producer

1975 – David Beckham, English footballer, coach, and model

2015 – Princess Charlotte of Wales, British royal, and third in line to the British throne[24]

…and on this day in history….

1611 – The King James Version of the Bible is published for the first time in London,

England, by printer Robert Barker.

1920 – The first game of the Negro National League baseball is played in Indianapolis.

1969 – The British ocean liner Queen Elizabeth 2 departs on her maiden voyage to New

York City.

1989 – Cold War: Hungary begins dismantling its border fence with Austria, which allows

a number of East Germans to defect.

1999 – Panamanian general election, 1999: Mireya Moscoso becomes the first woman to

be elected President of Panama.

2000 – President Bill Clinton announces that accurate GPS access would no longer be

restricted to the United States military.

2012 – A pastel version of The Scream, by Norwegian painter Edvard Munch, sells for

$120 million in a New York City auction, setting a new world record for a work of art at auction.