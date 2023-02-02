Alamanac - Thursday February 2, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 2nd of February of 2023,

February 2 is the 33rd day of the year

332 days remain until the end of the year

45 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12:46 am

and sunset will be at 5:35:26 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 21 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:06 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.4°F

the first low tide will be at 2:20 am at 3.27

and the next low tide at 3:24 pm at -0.35

The first high tide will be at 7:55 am at 5.99

and the next high tide at 10:28 pm at 4.79

Moon: 91.2%

Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 5th of February of 2023 at 10:29 am

Groundhog Day

Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Marmot Day

Hedgehog Day

California Kiwifruit Day

Candlemas

Crêpe Day

Heavenly Hash Day

Lung Leavin' Day

National Change your Windshield Wipers Day

National Sweater Day (Canada)

Self Renewal Day

Sled Dog Day

Tater Tot Day

World Ukulele Day

World Wetlands Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of Treaty of Tartu (Estonia)

Constitution Day (Philippines)

Day of Youth (Azerbaijan)

On this day in Black History…

Feb 2, 1839

Inventor Edmond Berger patented the spark plug.

Feb 2, 1897

Alfred L. Cralle invented the ice cream scooper, patent #576,395

Feb 2, 1915

Biologist Ernest E. Just receives the Spingarn medal for his pioneering in cell division and fertilization.

Feb 2, 1914

William Ellisworth Artist is born in Washington,N.C. Educated at Syracuse University and a student of Augusta Savage. His works will be exhibited at Atlanta University, the Whitney Museum, the Two Centuries of Black American Art exhibit and collected by Fisk University, Hampton University, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and private collectors.

Feb 2, 1912

Herbert Mills, of the original Mills Brothers Quartet, was born in Piqua, Ohio. The highly successful quartet was known for its smooth harmony.

Born on this day Feb 2, 1935

In August 1955 at the age of 20, Raven Wilkinson became the first African American woman to receive a contract to dance full time with a major ballet company, the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo of New York City, New York. She was later promoted to soloist during her second season with the troupe, and remained with the company for six years.

Feb 2, 1862

District of Columbia abolishes slavery

Feb 2, 1948

President Truman sent Congress a special message urging adoption of a civil rights program, including a fair employment practices commission and anti-lynching and anti-poll tax measures.

Feb 2, 1955

On February 2, 1955, New York Representative Adam Clayton Powell, then one of only three African Americans in the U.S. Congress, rose to argue that his colleagues should support two pending civil rights bills then before the House of Representatives.

Feb 2, 1962

Seven whites and four Blacks arrested after all-night sit-in at Englewood, N.J., city hall. Four Black mothers arrested after sit-in at Chicago elementary school. Mothers later received suspended $50 fines. Protests, picketing and demonstrations continued for several weeks against de facto segregation, double shifts and mobile classrooms.

Feb 2, 1989

In Tampa, Florida, a rebellion followed the suspicious death of Edgar Allen Price, a police suspect who died during an arrest. Police contended that Price "hit his head on the ground several times."

1990 – Apartheid: F. W. de Klerk announces the unbanning of the African National Congress and promises to release Nelson Mandela.

Also on this day in history…

1653 – New Amsterdam (later renamed The City of New York) is incorporated

1848 – Mexican–American War: The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo is signed.

1876 – The National League of Professional Baseball Clubs of Major League Baseball is formed.

1887 – In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the first Groundhog Day is observed.

1900 – Boston, Detroit, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Chicago and St. Louis, agree to form baseball's American League.

1901 – Funeral of Queen Victoria.

1913 – Grand Central Terminal opens in New York City.

1922 – Ulysses by James Joyce is published.

1980 – Reports surface that the FBI is targeting allegedly corrupt Congressmen in the Abscam operation.

2004 – Swiss tennis player Roger Federer becomes the No. 1 ranked men's singles player, a position he will hold for a record 237 weeks.

2005 – The Government of Canada introduces the Civil Marriage Act. This legislation would become law on July 20, 2005, legalizing same-sex marriage.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1585 – Hamnet Shakespeare, William Shakespeare's only son (baptised; d. 1596)

1875 – Fritz Kreisler, Austrian-American violinist and composer (d. 1962)

1882 – James Joyce, Irish novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1941)

1901 – Jascha Heifetz, Lithuanian-born American violinist and educator (d. 1987)

1905 – Ayn Rand, Russian-born American novelist and philosopher (d. 1982)

1915 – Abba Eban, South African-Israeli politician and diplomat, 1st Israel Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2002)

1923 – James Dickey, American poet and novelist (d. 1997)

1923 – Liz Smith, American journalist and author (d. 2017)

1924 – Sonny Stitt, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1982)

1926 – Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, French academic and politician, 20th President of France (d. 2020)

1927 – Stan Getz, American saxophonist (d. 1991)

1931 – Judith Viorst, American journalist and author

1937 – Tom Smothers, American comedian, actor, and activist

1942 – Graham Nash, English-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Farrah Fawcett, American actress and producer (d. 2009)

1949 – Brent Spiner, American actor and singer

1954 – Christie Brinkley, American actress, model, and businesswoman

1963 – Eva Cassidy, American singer and guitarist (d. 1996)

1977 – Shakira, Colombian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress