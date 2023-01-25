Almanac - Wednesday January 25, 2023

Today is Wednesday, 25th of January of 2023

January 25 is the 25th day of the year

340 days remain until the end of the year

53 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:18:58 am

and the sun sets today at 5:26:30 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 6 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:22:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.2°F.

The first high tide was at 2:21 am at 5.74 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:25 am at 1.63 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:07 pm at 4.84 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:19 pm at 0.63 feet

The Moon is currently 19.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 28th of January of 2023 at 7:19 am

Today is…

A Room of One's Own Day

Burns supper

Fluoride Day

Library Shelfie Day

National Irish Coffee Day

National Opposite Day

Today is also…

Betico Day (Aruba)

Burns Night (Scotland)

National Nutrition Day (Indonesia)

National Police Day (Egypt)

National Voters' Day (India)

Revolution Day 2011 (Egypt)

Tatiana Day or Russian Students Day (Russia, Eastern Orthodox)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1755 – Paolo Mascagni, Italian physician and anatomist (probable; d. 1815)

1759 – Robert Burns, Scottish poet and songwriter (d. 1796)

1874 – W. Somerset Maugham, British playwright, novelist, and short story writer (d. 1965)

1882 – Virginia Woolf, English novelist, essayist, short story writer, and critic (d. 1941)

1886 – Wilhelm Furtwängler, German conductor and composer (d. 1954)

1899 – Sleepy John Estes, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1977)

1901 – Mildred Dunnock, American actress (d. 1991)

1915 – Ewan MacColl, English singer-songwriter, actor and producer (d. 1989)

1919 – Edwin Newman, American journalist and author (d. 2010)

1928 – Eduard Shevardnadze, Georgian general and politician, 2nd President of Georgia (d. 2014)

1931 – Dean Jones, American actor and singer (d. 2015)

1933 – Corazon Aquino, Filipino politician, 11th President of the Philippines (d. 2009)

1938 – Etta James, American singer (d. 2012)

1938 – Vladimir Vysotsky, Russian singer-songwriter, actor, and poet (d. 1980)

1950 – Gloria Naylor, American novelist (d. 2016)

1981 – Alicia Keys, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress

…and on this day in history…

1533 – Henry VIII of England secretly marries his second wife Anne Boleyn.

1554 – São Paulo, Brazil, is founded by Jesuit priests.

1575 – Luanda, the capital of Angola, is founded by the Portuguese navigator Paulo Dias de Novais.

1585 – Walter Raleigh is knighted, shortly after renaming North America region "Virginia", in honor of Elizabeth I, Queen of England, sometimes referred to as the "Virgin Queen".

1787 – Shays's Rebellion: The rebellion's largest confrontation, outside the Springfield Armory, results in the killing of four rebels and the wounding of twenty.

1858 – The Wedding March by Felix Mendelssohn is played at the marriage of Queen Victoria's daughter, Victoria, and Friedrich of Prussia, and becomes a popular wedding processional.

1881 – Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell form the Oriental Telephone Company.

1890 – Nellie Bly completes her round-the-world journey in 72 days.

1909 – Richard Strauss's opera Elektra receives its debut performance at the Dresden State Opera.

1915 – Alexander Graham Bell inaugurates U.S. transcontinental telephone service, speaking from New York to Thomas Watson in San Francisco.

1918 – The Ukrainian People's Republic declares independence from Soviet Russia.

1924 – The 1924 Winter Olympics opens in Chamonix, in the French Alps, inaugurating the Winter Olympic Games.

1937 – The Guiding Light debuts on NBC radio from Chicago. In 1952 it moves to CBS television, where it remains until September 18, 2009.

1946 – The United Mine Workers rejoins the American Federation of Labor.

1947 – Thomas Goldsmith Jr. files a patent for a "Cathode Ray Tube Amusement Device", the first ever electronic game.

1949 – The first Emmy Awards are presented in the United States; the venue is the Hollywood Athletic Club.

1960 – The National Association of Broadcasters in the United States reacts to the "payola" scandal by threatening fines for any disc jockeys who accept money for playing particular records.

1961 – In Washington, D.C., US President John F. Kennedy delivers the first live presidential television news conference.

1964 – Blue Ribbon Sports, which would later become Nike, is founded by University of Oregon track and field athletes.

1980 – Mother Teresa is honored with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

2003 – Invasion of Iraq: A group of people leave London, England, for Baghdad, Iraq, to serve as human shields, intending to prevent the U.S.-led coalition troops from bombing certain locations.

2011 – The first wave of the Egyptian revolution begins throughout the country, marked by street demonstrations, rallies, acts of civil disobedience, riots, labour strikes, and violent clashes.