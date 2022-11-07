Almanac - Monday November 7, 2022

Today is Monday, the 7th of November of 2022,

November 7 is the 311th day of the year

54 days remain until the end of the year.

44 days until Winter Solstice

the sun rose in San Francisco at 6:41:55 am

and sunset will be at 5:04:15 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:05 am.

The first low tide was at 3:10 am at 1.57 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:24 am at 6.29 feet

The next low tide at 4:07 pm at -0.26 feet

and the final high tide at 10:39 pm at 4.91 feet

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 58.6°F today

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

The Moon is currently 99.2% visible

We can call it The Full Moon

We will have a 100 per cent Full Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 8th of November of 2022 at 4:02 am

at the same time We will also have a Total Lunar Eclipse visible on the west coast

The November Moon is called The Full Beaver Moon

This was the time when beavers finished preparations for winter and retreated into their lodges.

The November Moon is also called the…

Deer Rutting Moon

Digging/Scratching Moon

Freezing Moon

Frost Moon

Whitefish Moon

Today is…

Hug a Bear Day

Job Action Day

Little League Girls Day

National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day

National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day

National Retinol Day

Notary Public Day

Today is also…

Students' Day, the anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar's school entry day. (Maharashtra, India)

Commemoration Day, the anniversary of Ben Ali's succession. (Tunisia)

Hungarian Opera Day (Hungary)

International Inuit Day

National Day, after Treaty of the Pyrenees. (Northern Catalonia, France)

National Revolution and Solidarity Day (Bangladesh)

October Revolution Day (the Soviet Union (former, official), modern Belarus, Kyrgyzstan)

Tokhu Emong (Lotha Naga people of India)

On this day in history…

1874 – A cartoon by Thomas Nast in Harper's Weekly, is considered the first important use of an elephant as a symbol for the United States Republican Party.

1893 – Women's suffrage: Women in the U.S. state of Colorado are granted the right to vote, the second state to do so.

1916 – Jeannette Rankin is the first woman elected to the United States Congress.

1929 – In New York City, the Museum of Modern Art opens to the public.

1933 – Fiorello H. La Guardia is elected the 99th mayor of New York City.

1954 – In the US, Armistice Day becomes Veterans Day.

1967 – Carl B. Stokes is elected as Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, becoming the first African American mayor of a major American city.

1967 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, establishing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

1989 – Douglas Wilder wins the governor's seat in Virginia, becoming the first elected African American governor in the United States.

1989 – David Dinkins becomes the first African American to be elected Mayor of New York City.

1990 – Mary Robinson becomes the first woman to be elected President of the Republic of Ireland.

1994 – WXYC, the student radio station of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, launches the world's first internet radio broadcast.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1728 – James Cook, English captain, navigator, and cartographer (d. 1779)

1879 – Leon Trotsky, Russian theorist and politician, founded the Red Army (d. 1940)

1913 – Albert Camus, French novelist, philosopher, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1960)

1918 – Billy Graham, American minister and author (d. 2018)

1922 – Al Hirt, American trumpet player and bandleader (d. 1999)

1926 – Joan Sutherland, Australian soprano (d. 2010)

1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 – Judy Tenuta, American comedian, actress, and comedy musician (d. 2022)

1970 – Morgan Spurlock, American director, producer, and screenwriter