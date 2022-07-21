Almanac - Thursday 7/21/22

Today is Thursday, 21st of July of 2022,

July 21 is the 202nd day of the year

163 days remain until the end of the year.

63 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:04:39 am

and sunset will be at 8:27:16 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:57 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:31 am at 1.24 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:30 am at 3.92 feet

The next low tide at 11:42 am at 2.10 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:14 pm at 6.00 feet

The Moon is 40.7% visible

We just had a quarter moon. It’s now a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days next Thursday at 28th of July of 2022 at 10:55 am

Today is…

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Invite an Alien to Live with You Day

Legal Drinking Age Day

National Be Someone Day

National Junk Food Day

National Lamington Day

National Tug-Of-War Tournament Day

Take a Monkey to Lunch Day

Today is also…

Liberation Day in 1944 in Guam

Belgian National Day in Belgium

Racial Harmony Day in Singapore

Summer Kazanskaya in Russia

On this day in history…

356 BC – The Temple of Artemis in Ephesus, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, is destroyed by arson.

1925 – Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, high school biology teacher John T. Scopes is convicted of teaching human evolution in class and fined $100.

1959 – Elijah Jerry "Pumpsie" Green becomes the first African-American to play for the Boston Red Sox, the last team to integrate. He came in as a pinch runner for Vic Wertz and stayed in as shortstop in a 2–1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

1960 – Sirimavo Bandaranaike is elected Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, becoming the world's first female head of government

1969 – Apollo program: At 02:56 UTC, astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to walk on the Moon, followed 19 minutes later by Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.

1979 – Jay Silverheels, a Mohawk actor, becomes the first Native American to have a star commemorated in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1983 – The world's lowest temperature in an inhabited location is recorded at Vostok Station, Antarctica at −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).

2010 – President Barack Obama signs the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1816 – Paul Reuter, German-English journalist, founded Reuters (d. 1899)

1896 – Sophie Bledsoe Aberle, Native American anthropologist, physician and nutritionist (d. 1996)

1898 – Sara Carter, American singer-songwriter (d. 1979)

1899 – Hart Crane, American poet (d. 1932)

1899 – Ernest Hemingway, American novelist, short story writer, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1961)

1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian author and theorist (d. 1980)

1920 – Isaac Stern, Russian-American violinist and conductor (d. 2001)

1922 – Kay Starr, American singer (d. 2016)

1924 – Don Knotts, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1938 – Janet Reno, American lawyer and politician, 79th United States Attorney General (d. 2016)

1939 – John Negroponte, English-American diplomat, 23rd United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1943 – Edward Herrmann, American actor (d. 2014)

1946 – Ken Starr, American lawyer and judge, 39th Solicitor General of the United States

1948 – Cat Stevens (Yusuf Islam), English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Garry Trudeau, American cartoonist

1951 – Robin Williams, American actor and comedian (d. 2014)

1968 – Brandi Chastain, American soccer player and sportscaster

1971 – Charlotte Gainsbourg, English-French actress and singer

1975 – Cara Dillon, Irish singer-songwriter

1978 – Damian Marley, Jamaican singer-songwriter and producer