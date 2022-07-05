Almanac - Tuesday 7/5/22

Today is Tuesday, the 5th of July of 2022,

July 5 is the 186th day of the year

179 days remain until the end of the year

79 days until autumn

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:53:46 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:04 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:14:25 pm

The first high tide will be at 2:47 am at 4.71 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:38 am at 0.37 feet

The next high tide at 4:47 pm at 5.19 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:47 pm at 2.49 feet

The Moon is currently 34.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have a First Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 6th of July of 2022 at 7:14 pm

Today is…

Bikini Day

Mechanical Pencil Day

National Apple Turnover Day

National Graham Cracker Day

National Workaholics Day

Today is also…

Bloody Thursday for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union

on this day in 1934 – the police open fire on striking longshoremen in San Francisco.

Constitution Day in Armenia

Fifth of July in New York, the historic celebration of the abolition of slavery in New York in 1827.

Independence Day in Algeria, celebrating the independence of Algeria from France in 1962.

Independence Day in Cape Verde, celebrating the independence of Cape Verde from Portugal in 1975.

Independence Day in Venezuela, celebrating the independence of Venezuela from Spain in 1811; also National Armed Forces Day.

Tynwald Day, if July 5 is on a weekend, the holiday is the following Monday on the Isle of Man

On this day in history…

328 – The official opening of Constantine's Bridge built over the Danube between Sucidava (Corabia, Romania) and Oescus (Gigen, Bulgaria) by the Roman architect Theophilus Patricius.

1687 – Isaac Newton publishes Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica.

1841 – Thomas Cook organises the first package excursion, from Leicester to Loughborough.

1852 – Frederick Douglass delivers his "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?" speech in Rochester, New York.

1915 – The Liberty Bell leaves Philadelphia by special train on its way to the Panama–Pacific International Exposition. This is the last trip outside Philadelphia that the custodians of the bell intend to permit.

1935 – The National Labor Relations Act, which governs labor relations in the United States, is signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1937 – Spam, the luncheon meat, is introduced into the market by the Hormel Foods Corporation.

1954 – The BBC broadcasts its first daily television news bulletin.

1954 – Elvis Presley records his first single, "That's All Right", at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee.

1971 – The Twenty-sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 years, is formally certified by President Richard Nixon.

1975 – Arthur Ashe becomes the first black man to win the Wimbledon singles title.

1980 – Swedish tennis player Björn Borg wins his fifth Wimbledon final and becomes the first male tennis player to win the championships five times in a row (1976–1980).

1994 – Jeff Bezos founds Amazon.

1996 – Dolly the sheep becomes the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.

2003 – The World Health Organization announces that the 2002–2004 SARS outbreak has been contained.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1810 – P. T. Barnum, American businessman, co-founded Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus (d. 1891)

1857 – Clara Zetkin, German theorist and activist (d. 1933)

1879 – Wanda Landowska, Polish-French harpsichord player and educator (d. 1959)

1889 – Jean Cocteau, French novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1963)

1902 – Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., American colonel and politician, 3rd United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 1985)

1911 – Georges Pompidou, French banker and politician, 19th President of France (d. 1974)

1913 – Smiley Lewis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1966)

1928 – Warren Oates, American actor (d. 1982)

1936 – Shirley Knight, American actress (d. 2020)

1940 – Chuck Close, American painter and photographer (d. 2021)

1943 – Robbie Robertson, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1950 – Huey Lewis, American singer-songwriter and actor

1954 – Jimmy Crespo, American guitarist and songwriter

1958 – Bill Watterson, American author and illustrator

1959 – Marc Cohn, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1963 – Edie Falco, American actress

1968 – Susan Wojcicki, Polish-American technology executive, CEO of YouTube

1970 – Mac Dre, American rapper and producer, founded Thizz Entertainment (d. 2004)

1972 – Gary Shteyngart, American writer

1973 – Róisín Murphy, Irish singer-songwriter and producer